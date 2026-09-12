Michael Polansky stepped further into the spotlight this week following news that he and fiancée Lady Gaga welcomed their first child together. While the 42-year-old entrepreneur has largely stayed out of the public eye compared to his globally famous partner, his career spans venture capital, cancer research philanthropy and, more recently, songwriting credits on some of Gaga's biggest recent projects. Here are 10 facts about the man now stepping into fatherhood alongside one of music's biggest stars.

1. He grew up in Minnesota

Polansky was born on Sept. 26, 1983, in Minnesota, giving him solidly Midwestern roots that predate his years navigating Silicon Valley boardrooms and, later, red carpets alongside Gaga. His father, Steven Polansky, is a writer known for works including "Leg," and his mother, Ellen Woods, has served as president of the American Foundation for Pharmaceutical Education.

2. He's a Harvard graduate in applied mathematics and computer science

Polansky attended Harvard University from 2002 to 2006, graduating with a degree in applied mathematics and computer science. The technical foundation from his college years would go on to shape a career built largely around technology investing and quantitative analysis.

3. He started his career at Bridgewater Associates

After graduating from Harvard, Polansky joined Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's largest hedge funds, working there for a little over three years as an investment associate before moving further into the venture capital world.

4. He worked alongside Peter Thiel at Founders Fund

In March 2010, Polansky joined Founders Fund, the venture capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, where he worked alongside Napster and Facebook co-founder Sean Parker. During his time there, he focused on emerging technology and consumer internet investments, laying the groundwork for what would become a long professional relationship with Parker.

5. He leads Sean Parker's family office

Polansky currently serves as CEO of the Parker Group, the San Francisco-based organization that manages the business, investment and charitable interests of Sean Parker. He also co-founded the Parker Foundation alongside Parker in 2015 and serves as its executive director, overseeing philanthropic efforts that include support for cancer immunotherapy research through the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

6. He's a serial entrepreneur in his own right

Beyond his work with Parker, Polansky has co-founded multiple companies, including Avos Capital Management and Hawktail Management, and has been involved with ventures such as Outer Biosciences and ArsenalBio. His investment interests span early-stage robotics, artificial intelligence, industrial technology and life sciences, reflecting a career built on backing emerging technology rather than staying within a single sector.

7. He and Gaga were introduced through a mutual connection

Gaga and Polansky's relationship traces back to a party in Los Angeles hosted around Sean Parker's circle in December 2019. Their romance became public in February 2020, when Gaga shared a photo of the two together on Instagram. According to accounts of how they met, Gaga's mother, Cynthia Germanotta, had encountered Polansky at a charity event years earlier and reportedly had a strong sense he would be significant in her daughter's life.

8. His proposal involved a blade of grass

Polansky proposed to Gaga on April 1, 2024, during a rock-climbing trip, using a simple blade of grass in place of a traditional ring at the moment of the proposal. The couple later confirmed their engagement publicly at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Gaga has since spoken about the timing of the proposal, telling "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in September 2024 that it came just after her birthday. "He proposed to me right after my birthday, so my birthday passed, and I was like, 'Well, I thought he was gonna propose,'" Gaga said.

9. He's become a creative collaborator on her music

Polansky's role in Gaga's life extends beyond their romantic partnership into her creative work. He holds writing and production credits on her recent albums "Harlequin" and "Mayhem," and the unconventional grass-blade proposal directly inspired the "Mayhem" track "Blade of Grass." He has also contributed to her live-tour production and worked on her soundtrack contributions to "The Devil Wears Prada 2."

10. He sits on the board of Gaga's beauty brand

Polansky serves on the board of Haus Labs, the cosmetics company founded by Gaga, applying his business and organizational background to help scale the beauty brand's global operations. The role reflects a broader pattern in the couple's relationship, in which Polansky has increasingly integrated his professional expertise into supporting Gaga's ventures outside of music as well.

A new chapter begins

With news this week that the couple has welcomed their first child, Polansky's public profile is likely to grow further, even as he has generally kept a lower media presence than his famous fiancée throughout their relationship. Sources close to the couple have described their bond in warm terms, and Gaga has spoken openly in past interviews about wanting to become a mother, telling The New York Times Magazine in March 2025, "I'm excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it."

As Polansky steps into fatherhood alongside one of the most recognizable performers in the world, his background as a Harvard-trained investor, philanthropist and now creative collaborator offers a fuller picture of the man behind one of pop culture's most closely watched relationships.