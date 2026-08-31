MELBOURNE — Few founder stories in Australian digital marketing carry the weight of Harry Sanders', who built StudioHawk from a one-person operation run by a homeless teenager into what has become the country's largest dedicated search engine optimization agency. As the company marks its tenth year of operation, here is a closer look at its origins, its growth and the man who built it.

1. Sanders founded the company at 17, while living under a bridge in Melbourne.

Sanders' path into the search engine optimization industry began years earlier than most. He taught himself SEO at age 13 in order to help promote his father's small business, developing a foundational understanding of how search algorithms worked well before he had any formal business training. By the time he turned 17, Sanders had launched StudioHawk — during a period when he was homeless and living under a bridge in Melbourne, according to SmartCompany, which profiled the company as part of its Smart50 awards coverage.

That period of hardship has remained a defining thread in how Sanders talks about the company's origins. He has said the challenges he faced during that time shaped him and fueled his passion for the industry he would go on to help define in Australia. Rather than distancing the company from that history, Sanders has built it into the core of StudioHawk's public identity, frequently referencing the experience in interviews, speaking engagements and the company's own marketing materials.

2. He remains an active advocate for youth homelessness.

Sanders has translated his personal history into ongoing philanthropic work. He serves as an ambassador for the Lighthouse Foundation, an Australian charity focused on supporting young people experiencing homelessness, and donates 100% of his speaking fees to the organization's efforts to address the issue. The arrangement reflects a broader pattern in how Sanders has approached his public profile as StudioHawk has grown — using the platform the company has built to draw continued attention to an issue he experienced firsthand as a teenager.

3. StudioHawk has grown into Australia's largest specialist SEO agency.

What began as a solo operation has expanded significantly over the past decade. Founded in 2015, StudioHawk now employs more than 120 SEO specialists across offices in Melbourne, Sydney, London and Atlanta, according to the company's own profile on the review platform Clutch. The firm has built its growth strategy around specialization rather than diversification, structuring itself as a dedicated SEO and AI search agency rather than expanding into adjacent services like paid media or social media management — a deliberate positioning the company has said differentiates it from larger, full-service digital agencies.

That growth has translated into measurable financial gains. According to SmartCompany's Smart50 rankings, StudioHawk's revenue climbed from $5.3 million in the 2020-21 financial year to $8.7 million in the most recent year reported, a growth rate of more than 29%, while the company added 26 new employees over a single 12-month period. The agency's client roster has come to include major Australian brands such as Ryobi, Vodafone and Officeworks, a list Sanders has attributed to the company's straightforward strategy of delivering measurable results rather than relying on flashy marketing promises.

4. The company has collected a string of major industry awards.

StudioHawk's growth has been accompanied by significant recognition within the digital marketing industry. The agency has been named a four-time winner of "Best Large SEO Agency" at the APAC Search Awards, alongside additional honors including Semrush's Agency of the Year and Optus's Media Marketing and Advertising Business of the Year. In one notable instance, the company took home the grand prize at the Global Search Awards, a competition judged by a panel that has included the head of digital at Samsung, the deputy general manager at Nissan Motors, HubSpot's chief marketing officer and Lego's global search marketing lead.

Sanders himself has drawn individual recognition as well. He has been named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list and won B&T's Entrepreneur of the Year award, in addition to accumulating more than 40 industry honors over the course of his career. Those accolades have positioned Sanders as one of the more prominent public figures in Australia's digital marketing sector, a status he has used to expand his influence beyond StudioHawk itself.

5. Sanders holds industry leadership roles and has built additional ventures.

Beyond running StudioHawk day to day, Sanders sits on the board of the Australian Web Industry Association and holds status as a Google Partner Specialist, positioning him as an active voice in shaping broader industry standards rather than simply running his own agency. He has also branched into education, launching Hawk Academy, a training program the company says reaches thousands of students annually with instruction on SEO and AI search fundamentals.

Sanders has also diversified beyond the SEO industry entirely, co-founding a separate luggage brand called Kadi that emphasizes design and quality. The venture reflects a broader entrepreneurial pattern that has emerged as Sanders has moved from running a single-person operation to overseeing a multinational agency, using the platform and credibility built through StudioHawk to expand into adjacent business interests.

Looking ahead, StudioHawk has positioned itself to compete in an SEO landscape increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and AI-driven search summaries, rebranding portions of its service offering around what the company describes as "AI Search" alongside traditional organic optimization work. That shift mirrors broader changes across the digital marketing industry, as agencies nationwide adapt their strategies to account for how consumers increasingly discover information through AI-generated answers rather than traditional search engine results pages.

For a company whose founder once had no permanent address, StudioHawk's evolution into a firm with offices spanning four cities across two continents represents one of the more striking growth trajectories in Australian digital marketing — one that Sanders has continued to frame publicly not just as a business success story, but as evidence of what he has described as his belief that "most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in five."