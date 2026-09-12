As Frances Tiafoe continues to rack up milestones on the tennis court, one steady presence has remained by his side through it all: his longtime girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield.

Tiafoe, who reached the US Open semifinals for the third time in his career this September, has been with Broomfield for more than a decade. The couple's relationship, which began in 2015, has evolved alongside both of their careers — his rise through the ranks of professional men's tennis, and hers from college tennis standout to entrepreneur and advocate for diversity in the sport.

A Canadian upbringing and a path through college tennis

Broomfield was born Aug. 13, 1997, in Ontario, Canada, and spent her childhood there before moving to the United States to pursue tennis at the collegiate level. She began her college career at Clemson University, where she was named ACC Freshman of the Year and honored as the ITA Carolina Region Rookie of the Year.

After two seasons at Clemson, Broomfield transferred to UCLA, a move she has described as driven by the program's tradition and the opportunity to help shape its future. The decision paid off. During her senior year, Broomfield and doubles partner Gabby Andrews won the 2019 NCAA doubles championship, marking UCLA's seventh NCAA doubles title in program history.

"My number one goal for college tennis was to get a national championship ring. look what just arrived," Broomfield wrote on Instagram at the time, "could not be happier to get it while competing at ucla."

A brief run on the professional tour

Before enrolling at Clemson, Broomfield made her WTA debut in 2014 at the Coupe Banque Nationale, competing in doubles alongside partner Maria Patrascu. The pairing reached a career-high ranking of No. 467 in the world. She later shifted her focus toward singles competition and, since stepping away from professional play, has built partnerships with brands including Wilson and Athleta.

Her tennis background also opened an unexpected door into film. Broomfield served as a body double for actress Saniyya Sidney, who portrayed Venus Williams in the 2021 film "King Richard." While on set, she crossed paths with Will Smith and Serena Williams. Tiafoe accompanied Broomfield to the film's premiere that November, later writing on Instagram, "I couldn't be happier we was able to experience such a iconic night together."

How the relationship began

Tiafoe and Broomfield were introduced through a mutual friend and fellow tennis player, Victoria Duval, a story Tiafoe recounted during an August 2018 press conference.

"You know, Instagram these days and, you know, I slid in her DMs," Tiafoe said. "And then it was quite weird. I don't usually do it, and we started talking a little bit, and then I asked for her number."

Their connection moved quickly. Broomfield and her family attended the 2015 US Open to watch Tiafoe compete, a moment he later reflected on with some amusement. "I was like, jeez, we're not even dating yet, and I'm already meeting your family," Tiafoe said. "We're moving quite quick here, but that was another story."

The couple officially began dating on Sept. 8, 2015, and made their relationship Instagram official three months later, in December of that year.

A partnership built on mutual understanding

Speaking to the ATP in August 2023, Broomfield described how she and Tiafoe complement each other despite differing temperaments, characterizing him as naturally "happy-go-lucky" while she tends toward a more serious disposition. "I think we balance each other out a lot," she said.

Broomfield's own tennis background has also made her a trusted sounding board for Tiafoe as his career has progressed. "We can talk about tennis. I mean, I played tennis myself," she said. "So even just when we're seeing the draw, and we kind of look at certain players, sometimes I can act as a sounding board for matches." She added that even when Tiafoe doesn't follow her advice, the shared frame of reference matters: "I just feel like we just understand it and what it takes for someone to go and be able to compete at the highest level."

Tiafoe has been similarly vocal about Broomfield's importance in his life, particularly around career milestones. When he first cracked the top 10 in the world rankings in June 2023, Broomfield marked the occasion with a series of screenshots documenting his progress over the years, writing on Instagram, "I started taking screenshots of different moments and accomplishments a few years ago in anticipation of this day ... I am so proud of you." Tiafoe responded in the comments, writing in part, "Man to think how far we've come. 2015 meeting you for the first and also just starting my career. Youve rocked with me thru it all."

That same year, Broomfield surprised Tiafoe by attending his match at the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship without his knowledge. He didn't realize she was in the stands until the end of the first set. "I also want to thank ... my girlfriend Ayan, who I see in the crowd at 1-0. I didn't even know you were in Houston. I thought you were in L.A.! She surprised me, that's unbelievable you're here," Tiafoe said during his post-match victory speech.

Championing representation in tennis

Beyond her support for Tiafoe's career, Broomfield has built her own platform within the sport. In early 2025, she launched Ayan's Aces, an initiative focused on increasing diversity within tennis. The program's inaugural event brought together more than 100 women of color at the Miami Open.

Since then, Broomfield has continued expanding the initiative's reach, working to elevate representation for women of color both in stadium suites and at cultural events surrounding professional tennis tournaments. As Tiafoe's on-court success continues to draw attention, Broomfield's off-court advocacy work has increasingly become part of the story surrounding one of American tennis' most recognizable couples.