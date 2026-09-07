NEW YORK — American teenager Iva Jovic outlasted her close friend Alexandra Eala of the Philippines in a grueling three-hour, three-minute battle Saturday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium, winning 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time in her young career.

The 14th-seeded Jovic, 18, extended her perfect head-to-head record over Eala to 3-0 with the victory, having previously defeated the 17th-seeded Filipina at Roland Garros and at the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club earlier this year. The win sends Jovic into a fourth-round matchup against fourth seed and 2023 champion Coco Gauff, who defeated Cristina Bucsa, 6-3, 6-4, earlier in the tournament.

Both Eala, 21, and Jovic had reached the third round through relatively comfortable straight-set victories, with Eala defeating Mary Stoiana, 6-1, 6-2, and Oleksandra Oliynykova, 6-1, 6-4, while Jovic advanced past Magdalena Frech, 7-5, 6-3, and Francesca Jones, 6-4, 6-4. Saturday's meeting, by contrast, developed into one of the most intense and closely fought matches of the entire tournament.

Jovic struck first, capitalizing on two double faults from Eala to earn the match's first break of serve and take an early 2-1 lead in the opening set. Eala immediately threatened to break back, earning three break points on Jovic's serve in the fourth game, but the American held her nerve, winning five consecutive points to fend off the threat and extend her lead to 3-1. Jovic continued applying pressure, breaking again in the fifth game to stretch her advantage to 4-1 before Eala finally halted the run, breaking back in the sixth game and holding in the seventh to cut the deficit to 4-3. Jovic ultimately closed out the opening set 7-5.

Eala responded strongly in the second set, taking it 6-3 to force a decisive third set. Eala broke Jovic's serve in the opening game of the final set and consolidated the advantage for an early 2-0 lead. Jovic broke back two games later, and from that point the match turned into an extended battle of superb shot-making, stellar defense and long, physically demanding rallies, with momentum shifting repeatedly in front of a crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium that appeared largely supportive of Eala for much of the contest, before seeming to back both players equally by the match's conclusion.

After a Jovic double fault gave back an earlier break in the decisive set, Eala held serve at love to take a commanding 4-2 lead, putting her within reach of the fourth round. That lead would not hold. Jovic won the next game after multiple deuces, then leveled the match with a pinpoint winner off Eala's serve. In the final game, on Jovic's second match point, Eala hit a forehand into the net, sending Jovic collapsing to the ground in visible relief and exhaustion before the two players shared a warm embrace at the net.

Statistically, the match reflected its grueling nature. Jovic struck 44 winners against 27 unforced errors, while Eala recorded 34 winners against 33 unforced errors. Jovic won 12 of 15 points at the net, while Eala won 16 of her 25 net points. Both players returned serve exceptionally well throughout the match, though Jovic proved slightly more effective in the most critical moments, converting nine of 17 break-point opportunities compared with Eala's eight conversions out of 20 chances.

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Speaking after the match, Jovic described the physical and emotional toll the contest took on her over its three-hour duration.

"It took losing my earrings, falling literally flat out on the floor, cuts on my knees, mental breakdowns," Jovic said. "It took literally everything."

Jovic elaborated further on the emotional intensity of playing such a high-stakes match in the tournament's largest venue.

"Playing on Arthur Ashe, in front of that atmosphere, I felt like I was shaking throughout the entire match," Jovic said. "I lost my earrings midway through. I got them back. There was a time I was literally splat on the floor ... I have cuts on my knees. I had to give absolutely everything to get through that."

Eala, despite the heartbreaking defeat, offered a graceful exit from the court, congratulating Jovic with a hug, smiling and waving to the crowd as she left Arthur Ashe Stadium. According to reporting from the Philippine outlet Inquirer, Eala's composure held until she reached the tunnel leading away from the court, where she began to hold back tears over how close she had come to reaching the fourth round.

Saturday's match came just 10 days after Jovic and Eala had shared laughs together at Arthur Ashe Stadium during an exhibition event, underscoring the genuine friendship between the two rising stars even amid their intensifying on-court rivalry.

The victory continues a breakout 2026 season for Jovic, who reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier this year before falling to top seed Aryna Sabalenka, advanced to the third round at the French Open before losing to Naomi Osaka, and reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, where she faced Jessica Pegula. With Saturday's win, Jovic has now reached her third Grand Slam round of 16 appearance of the season, becoming the youngest American player to accomplish that feat since Venus Williams in 1998.

For Eala, the loss ends a run that had captured significant attention back home in the Philippines, where her deep push into the tournament had reportedly complicated family wedding plans in Seattle for supporters following her progress closely throughout the week. Despite the disappointing finish, Eala's run to the third round, including her straight-set victories over Stoiana and Oliynykova, represented a notable tournament for the 21-year-old as she continues building her career on the WTA Tour.

With Jovic now advancing to face Gauff in an all-American fourth-round showdown, the young American's continued rise through the sport's biggest stages sets up another high-profile matchup at her home Grand Slam, as she looks to build further on what has already become the most successful season of her young professional career.