Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya has established herself as one of the WTA Tour's most consistent competitors in recent years, reaching a career-high ranking of world No. 11 in 2024 and continuing to build her résumé across both singles and doubles. Here are 10 fun facts about the 27-year-old as she continues her career on tour.

She started playing tennis at age five because of her cousin. According to Kalinskaya's official WTA player profile, she picked up the sport after watching her cousin play tennis while spending a summer at her grandmother's house, sparking an interest that would eventually turn into a professional career. She was born in Moscow and turned pro in 2016. Kalinskaya, whose full name is Anna Nikolayevna Kalinskaya, was born Dec. 2, 1998, in Moscow, Russia. She stands 5-foot-9 and plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand, turning professional in 2016 after building a strong junior career, including a title at the Australian Open junior tournament. She didn't have a tennis idol growing up, but watched plenty of the sport's biggest stars. Despite not identifying a single player as her childhood idol, Kalinskaya has said she spent significant time as a young player watching Justine Henin, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Kim Clijsters compete, drawing inspiration from a range of playing styles across both the men's and women's tours. Her favorite surface is hard court, and she prides herself on tactical variety. According to her WTA profile, Kalinskaya considers herself to have a strong reading of the game and enjoys mixing up her shot selection during matches, a stylistic approach that has helped her remain competitive against a wide range of playing styles on tour. She has two dogs, including one that travels with her on tour. Kalinskaya's first dog was a gift for her 13th birthday and currently stays in Moscow with her parents. Her second dog, a Pomsky named Kobe, travels with her for most of her time on the WTA Tour, offering her companionship during the demanding travel schedule that comes with professional tennis. Her career-best Grand Slam singles results came at the 2024 Australian Open and 2026 French Open. Kalinskaya reached the quarterfinals at both tournaments, marking the best singles performances of her career at the majors. She has also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2024 and the third round of the US Open in both 2024 and 2025. She has claimed one of her career's biggest wins at Arthur Ashe Stadium. According to her official WTA bio, among her best tennis memories is defeating Sloane Stephens, then ranked in the world's top 10, at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the 2019 US Open, describing the atmosphere of that match as particularly memorable. She has also cited playing in the Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup, for the first time among her most treasured moments in tennis. She's had success in doubles as well as singles. Kalinskaya has won four WTA doubles titles over the course of her career, along with one WTA 125 singles title, seven ITF singles titles and nine ITF doubles titles. Her career-high doubles ranking of world No. 37 came on Aug. 11, 2025, and she has reached the quarterfinals in doubles at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Away from tennis, she enjoys cooking, shopping and watching basketball. According to her WTA profile, Kalinskaya's ideal day off involves spending time with her closest friends. She has also described enjoying documentaries and romantic movies in her downtime away from the tour, offering a window into her interests beyond competitive tennis. Her taste in music spans multiple genres and major pop artists. Kalinskaya has named Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled among her favorite musicians, according to her official WTA biography, reflecting a broad musical taste that spans pop, hip-hop and R&B.

Kalinskaya's on-court résumé continues to grow alongside these personal details. She has amassed career prize money exceeding $7.2 million across singles and doubles competition, according to figures from her official WTA profile, and currently sits at No. 20 in the world singles rankings as of late June 2026, a slight dip from her career-high No. 11 ranking reached in October 2024.

Her 2026 season has included a run to the quarterfinals of the French Open, where she was eventually defeated by Marta Chwalinska. Along the way, Kalinskaya notched notable wins over players including Camila Osorio and Anastasia Potapova, continuing to demonstrate the tactical versatility she has cited as one of her key strengths on tour.

Kalinskaya currently works with coach Patricia Tarabini, continuing to refine her game as she looks to climb back toward her career-high ranking and build further on her Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances. Her career singles record stands at 339 wins against 209 losses, according to Wikipedia's compilation of her career statistics, reflecting a long and steady career on tour since her professional debut in 2016.

Beyond her results on the court, Kalinskaya has also built a notable social media following, where she regularly shares content related to her love of travel and photography, interests that have helped endear her to fans following her career both on and off the tour. Her willingness to share lighthearted, personality-driven content alongside updates on her tennis career has contributed to her growing profile among tennis fans in recent years, even as she continues focusing primarily on climbing back up the WTA rankings and building on her strongest Grand Slam results to date.

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With her career-best major singles results now spanning both hard court, at the 2024 Australian Open, and clay, at the 2026 French Open, Kalinskaya has demonstrated an ability to compete deep into Grand Slam tournaments across multiple surfaces, a versatility that continues to position her among the more consistent performers on the WTA Tour heading into the remainder of the 2026 season.