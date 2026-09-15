Hayden Panettiere Died After One Oxycodone Pill Believed Laced With Fentanyl, Sources Say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators believe Hayden Panettiere died after taking a single oxycodone pill that may have been laced with fentanyl, law-enforcement sources told TMZ, as officials stressed that toxicology results and an official cause of death have not been released.

Read more Hollywood Pays Tribute to Hayden Panettiere as Police Say No Signs of Foul Play in Her Sudden Death at 36 Hollywood Pays Tribute to Hayden Panettiere as Police Say No Signs of Foul Play in Her Sudden Death at 36

Panettiere, 36, was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest on Aug. 16 at an apartment complex on Easley Bridge Road where she had been staying temporarily. A 911 call reporting cardiac arrest came in about 1:51 p.m. Medics used advanced cardiac life support. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:32 p.m., the Greenville County Coroner's Office said. An autopsy the next day found "no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death." "The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies," the office said. Results can take weeks, sometimes up to 12 weeks.

TMZ, citing multiple sources connected to the case, reported that Panettiere obtained black-market prescription pills in Los Angeles, including oxycodone, from a longtime supplier, took some on a flight to South Carolina the day before she died, and took one pill the morning of Aug. 16 that investigators believe contained fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration is involved in Los Angeles and South Carolina, TMZ and ABC News reported. Officials have not named a dealer or filed public charges tied to the pills. Further steps, TMZ said, depend on the lab work.

Read more Hayden Panettiere Suffered Apparent Overdose, Was Unresponsive Despite Advanced Life Support Efforts Hayden Panettiere Suffered Apparent Overdose, Was Unresponsive Despite Advanced Life Support Efforts

Read more Before Her Death, Hayden Panettiere Spoke Candidly About Trauma, Motherhood and Mental Health Struggles Before Her Death, Hayden Panettiere Spoke Candidly About Trauma, Motherhood and Mental Health Struggles

Brian Hickerson, her on-and-off partner, and his brother Zach were at the residence. A Greenville police report said Brian showed officers "the bag of medication Hayden is currently on." Zach later told TMZ that he woke Brian, they tried to rouse Panettiere for lunch and found her unconscious. Brian administered naloxone, Zach said. It did not revive her. Police have said a preliminary review found no evidence of foul play.

Dispatch audio from that afternoon referenced a possible overdose and CPR in progress. The coroner has not confirmed an overdose as the official manner of death.

Panettiere was known for "Heroes," "Nashville" and "Ice Princess." She had spoken publicly for years about addiction and postpartum depression. Her father announced her death the night of Aug. 16. Her body was released to a funeral home chosen by the family.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid far more potent than morphine. Counterfeit pills that look like oxycodone have driven overdose deaths across the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that a single counterfeit tablet can be fatal. That public-health fact is why investigators treat one pill as a plausible mechanism even before the lab returns.

What is established is the scene: cardiac arrest, no trauma, pending tox, a federal drug inquiry spanning two states. What is not established is the coroner's line on the death certificate. Until that paper is signed, the fentanyl-laced oxycodone account remains a source-based working theory, not a completed finding.