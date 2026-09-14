Mariska Hargitay Reveals Kate Moss Turned Down Speaking Role on SVU to Play a Dead Body on Kimmel Show

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay revealed that supermodel Kate Moss once turned down a written speaking role on the long-running NBC crime drama because she specifically wanted to appear as a silent corpse instead.

Hargitay shared the story during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, Sept. 9, explaining that famous fans of the series have repeatedly approached her over the years with an unusual request: to be cast as one of the show's murder victims rather than as a fully developed character.

A speaking role, declined for a corpse cameo

According to Hargitay, Moss had let her know she wanted to appear on SVU, prompting Hargitay to take the request to the show's writers. Rather than offering the British model a brief background cameo, the writers instead created an actual speaking character for her, a madam.

That wasn't what Moss had in mind. Hargitay recalled the model's blunt response upon learning about the part: "No, no, no. I don't want any lines. I just want to be a dead body." Moss was reportedly prepared to forgo dialogue entirely in exchange for a crime-scene appearance requiring little more than lying still as the victim.

Speaking about her general amazement at the frequency of these requests, Hargitay explained her overall reaction to stars turning down substantial roles in favor of playing corpses. "It's a thing that people want to play dead bodies on the show," she said, adding that she remains "always so flattered" by the number of well-known figures who ask to appear on SVU in some capacity.

Moss's proposed cameo ultimately never made it to screen. She did not go on to appear as the madam the writers had created for her, and there is no indication from Hargitay's account that discussions progressed beyond that initial exchange.

Not the first time Hargitay has told this story

Wednesday's Kimmel appearance wasn't the first time Hargitay has discussed the anecdote publicly, though it marked the first time she named Moss specifically as the "big supermodel" involved. Hargitay had previously referenced the same story during an October 2024 appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," ahead of SVU's Season 26 premiere, without disclosing the model's identity.

During that earlier interview, Hargitay described the broader phenomenon of celebrities requesting corpse cameos in similarly bemused terms. "All the famous people, you know what they want? To be a dead body," she told Meyers at the time. "It's so weird." She went on to recount the same basic sequence of events involving the unnamed supermodel, saying, "I found out that she loved my show. So I said, 'Oh my gosh,' I went to the writers, I said, 'Can she be on the show?' And she said she wanted to be a dead body, but then I said, 'No, no, we have this great part for you.'"

Moss is not the only high-profile figure to have made a similar request. During that same Meyers interview, the host revealed that he had personally sought a corpse cameo on the show years earlier, tracing the request back to conversations with SVU writers during the 2007-2008 Writers Guild strike. "I wanted to be a dead body," Meyers recalled. "I met all these Law & Order writers, and I was like, 'I wanna do a cameo, but I just wanna be a dead body.'" Despite being offered an actual role, Meyers said he turned it down for the same reason as Moss, explaining, "I don't want lines, I just wanna be a dead person in the park."

Moss's career needed no extra exposure

By the time the SVU cameo discussions reportedly took place, Moss had little need for additional visibility. Discovered at age 14, she became one of the defining faces of Calvin Klein's advertising throughout the 1990s and went on to work with major fashion houses including Burberry, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent. Calvin Klein continues to reference Moss as one of its "icons of the 90s," incorporating archival photography of the model into its current collections.

Moss has occasionally ventured outside traditional modeling into screen work, including comedic and fashion-adjacent film projects over the years, but Hargitay's account suggests this particular SVU opportunity was never really about expanding her acting résumé.

A busy stretch ahead for Hargitay

The anecdote resurfaced as Hargitay heads into a significant period in her own career. She has portrayed Detective, later Captain, Olivia Benson on SVU since the show's premiere in 1999, and the series, television's longest-running primetime live-action drama, is scheduled to return for its 28th season on Oct. 8. Hargitay is also set to host the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14.

Despite nearly three decades in the role, Hargitay has previously acknowledged wrestling with the idea of stepping away from SVU at points in her career, out of concern about being seen as a "one trick pony." She has since said she resolved that tension by continuing in the role while also pursuing other projects during production breaks, including films and stage work.

For now, the closest Moss came to an SVU appearance remains the writers' room version of events relayed by Hargitay: an offer for a speaking role as a madam, declined in favor of a silent turn as a crime-scene body that, in the end, never made it to air.