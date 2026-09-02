PLYMOUTH, Mass. — As jurors in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial continue deliberating following a reported deadlock Tuesday, interest in following the proceedings live has remained high, with the case being carried across multiple television networks and streaming platforms since testimony began last month.

The trial is unfolding at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, where Clancy, 36, a former labor and delivery nurse, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder in the deaths of her children, Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months, at the family's home in Duxbury in January 2023. Cameras have been permitted inside the courtroom throughout the proceedings, allowing for extensive live and archived video coverage of testimony, closing arguments and the ongoing jury deliberations.

Court TV has served as one of the primary sources for live, uninterrupted coverage of the trial, broadcasting proceedings both on its television channel and through its streaming platforms. The network has continued airing dedicated verdict-watch segments as deliberations have stretched across multiple days, along with legal analysis from its on-air personalities examining the case's central legal question: whether Clancy was criminally responsible for her actions given her defense's claim that she suffered from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings.

Beyond Court TV, the trial has also been available through NBC10 Boston, which has provided live broadcast coverage of the proceedings, and through Boston-area affiliate Boston 25 News, which has offered ongoing live-blog and video updates throughout each day of testimony and deliberation. National outlets including NBC News, ABC News and CNN have also streamed portions of the trial through their respective digital platforms, with NBC News specifically hosting live video coverage of jury deliberations as they have unfolded this week.

For viewers seeking additional access points, streaming options have included Fox Nation, which has offered live trial coverage as part of its subscription service, with a free trial period available to new users, and CNN's subscription streaming service, CNN All Access, which similarly offers a free trial period for viewers interested in following the case. The Associated Press has also made trial footage available through its own video distribution channels, and out-of-market television stations, including Chicago's ABC7, have carried portions of the coverage as well, reflecting the trial's broader national interest beyond Massachusetts.

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YouTube has additionally served as a significant access point for the trial, with Court TV maintaining a dedicated video archive and live-stream presence on the platform. Individual video segments covering specific days of testimony, along with ongoing "verdict watch" livestreams during deliberations, have accumulated substantial viewership as the case has progressed toward its conclusion. Court TV's YouTube coverage has carried an editorial note ahead of some livestreams warning viewers that courtroom content, including detailed testimony and evidence, may be disturbing given the nature of the case.

Streaming device platforms have also made the trial accessible to a broader audience. Roku has listed "The Lindsay Clancy Trial" as an available program within its free ad-supported content offerings, allowing users to stream ongoing coverage directly through Roku-connected televisions without a separate cable or satellite subscription.

The trial has drawn sustained public attention throughout its run, including demonstrations of support for Clancy outside the Plymouth County Courthouse, where groups of women wearing pink have gathered on multiple occasions holding signs expressing solidarity with the defendant. That level of public engagement has coincided with the extensive multiplatform coverage the case has received, positioning it among the more closely watched criminal trials broadcast nationally in recent years.

As deliberations continue following Tuesday's reported jury impasse, viewers interested in following developments in real time have multiple simultaneous options across broadcast television, cable news, subscription streaming services and free platforms including YouTube and Roku, ensuring that whenever jurors do reach a final verdict, coverage of that moment is likely to be widely and immediately accessible.

This trial involves detailed discussion of child deaths, mental illness and suicide. Readers who may be personally affected by these topics are encouraged to seek support, including from a mental health professional or a crisis helpline such as the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.