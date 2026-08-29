Nancy Guthrie Case: Claim of Mystery Plumber Visit Before Disappearance Fuels New Online Speculation

TUCSON, Ariz. — Seven months into the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, a new and unverified claim about a plumber who allegedly visited her home in the days before she vanished has drawn fresh attention to a case that remains without a named suspect.

Guthrie disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills, an upscale suburb north of Tucson, in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. Investigators believe she was abducted, and doorbell camera footage released by the FBI shows a masked individual on her porch appearing to tamper with the security camera before her disappearance.

The latest claim comes from Mark the Shark, a YouTube streamer who has followed the case closely for months. He wrote on X that a source told him a plumber had been working at Guthrie's house about a week before she went missing, and he questioned whether the detail could hold significance for investigators.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the investigation alongside the FBI, has not confirmed that any repair or maintenance work was underway at Guthrie's home before her disappearance. Authorities have not commented publicly on the plumber claim, and it has not been corroborated by law enforcement or verified by other news organizations. The claim remains, for now, an unconfirmed detail circulating among online followers of the case rather than an established investigative lead.

It is already established that a masked individual was captured on camera outside Guthrie's property on more than one occasion. In addition to the doorbell footage from the morning she disappeared, NewsNation has reported obtaining photographs of a masked man in the area days earlier. The FBI has described the person seen in the footage as standing between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10 with an average build, but he has not been publicly identified, and no arrest connected to the disappearance has been announced.

The case took a new turn last week when online speculation linked an unrelated Tucson murder investigation to the unidentified figure captured at Guthrie's home, whom internet sleuths have nicknamed "Porch Guy." The Pima County Sheriff's Department issued an arrest warrant on Aug. 21 for Alex James Barnett, 33, in connection with the killing of Tucson Police Cadet Carlos Ramirez, a 23-year-old recruit who was found shot dead inside his home days before he was set to complete the police academy. Ramirez's fiancee, a corrections officer, was also shot and wounded in the attack, and the couple's child was inside the home at the time.

After the sheriff's department shared a public-assistance notice with Barnett's photograph, social media users began comparing his appearance, gait and clothing to the masked figure seen in the Guthrie doorbell footage. Barnett was taken into custody Aug. 24 following a three-hour standoff with a SWAT team at a Tucson apartment complex and reportedly surrendered peacefully. Court records reviewed by the Arizona Daily Star show Barnett has a prior history that includes domestic violence, burglary, theft and child abuse charges.

Despite the online chatter, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has been clear that it has not tied Barnett to the Guthrie investigation. Officials have said the Ramirez homicide and the Guthrie disappearance continue to be treated as separate cases, and no evidence has been released publicly connecting the two.

The Guthrie case has drawn national attention since it began, prompting Savannah Guthrie to step back from her broadcasting duties, including her coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, to take part in the search for her mother. Family members have described Nancy Guthrie as mentally sharp and independent; she had lived alone in the Catalina Foothills home for years after moving to the Tucson area with her family in the early 1970s. She previously worked in communications and university advancement at the University of Arizona and had also served as a spokeswoman for University Medical Center.

Investigators have pursued numerous leads in the seven months since Guthrie went missing. In late July, the sheriff's department released two ransom notes purportedly connected to the case in hopes that the public could help identify the writer. One of the notes, sent to a Tucson news outlet on Feb. 6, claimed Guthrie died shortly after she was taken and stated the sender believed her death was heart-related. Authorities have not confirmed the notes' authenticity or verified the claims made in them, and Guthrie's whereabouts and condition remain unknown.

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Earlier this month, forensic psychologist Kris Mohandie raised questions about the legitimacy of the ransom notes in comments to Fox News Digital, suggesting the case could have originated as a burglary that escalated, followed by attempts to cover it up. He said he still believed releasing the notes publicly had been the right call by investigators.

The sheriff's department has said DNA evidence collected from the scene was sent to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, for testing. Officials have said Guthrie's family members and their spouses have been cleared as suspects, and no arrests have been announced that resolve the case.

Earlier this year, authorities said they were also looking into reports of suspicious activity near Guthrie's neighborhood, including at a nearby home that had recently been vacated, though a sheriff's spokesperson declined to say whether that inquiry involved specific individuals. At a CrimeCon panel earlier this year, a reporter covering the case said federal investigators were exploring new technological tools to aid the search, and a defense attorney on the same panel said Savannah Guthrie had spent roughly $500,000 of her own money hiring private investigators to assist.

As of late August, no body has been found, and officials have said remains discovered in the Tucson desert on Aug. 17 are not believed to be connected to Guthrie's case. The Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to ask anyone with information to come forward, and a reward has been offered for details leading to a resolution of the case.

The investigation remains active, and authorities have not said whether the plumber claim or any other recent development has altered the direction of the case.