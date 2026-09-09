LONDON — Catherine, Princess of Wales, has built a reputation for regularly rewearing her favorite outfits, a habit widely praised by royal watchers and fashion commentators who appreciate that she doesn't feel obligated to purchase a new ensemble for every public appearance. But that thriftiness has its limits, and a review of Kate's most memorable red carpet moments reveals a wardrobe budget that has, on multiple occasions, run well into the thousands of dollars for a single outfit.

Kate has remained loyal to a handful of favorite designers throughout her decades in the public eye, frequently returning to labels including Jenny Packham, Alexander McQueen, Phillipa Lepley and Roland Mouret for her most high-profile appearances. While she has become known for reappearing in familiar looks at multiple events, several of her standout red carpet moments have carried price tags that place them firmly among her most expensive fashion choices to date.

One of Kate's most dramatic red carpet appearances came in 2021, when she attended the London premiere of the James Bond film "No Time to Die" in a show-stopping gold gown from Jenny Packham. The dress featured a flowing cape and extensive sequin detailing, delivering a striking visual moment that came with a price tag of $5,500.

Kate turned heads again in 2017 at the BAFTA Awards, wearing a distinctive floral velvet gown from Alexander McQueen. Reported figures for the dress's cost vary, but estimates place it at a minimum of $8,000, with some reports suggesting the total may have approached $11,000. The look was further elevated by a pair of sparkling, dangling earrings, whose value remains unclear given uncertainty over whether they were borrowed royal heirlooms, but which likely added meaningfully to the overall cost of the ensemble.

Later that same year, Kate wore another Jenny Packham creation to the Royal Variety Performance, a pale blue gown covered in crystal detailing that reportedly cost close to $5,000. The heavily embellished dress gave Kate a noticeably sparkling appearance for the occasion, reflecting the kind of high-visibility styling choices she has periodically embraced for the royal family's more formal public engagements.

Among the most expensive looks in Kate's red carpet history is a light blue, shiny satin gown by Phillipa Lepley that she wore to a reception at the Baha Mar Resort in 2022. The custom-designed piece reportedly cost $14,500, making it one of the priciest single outfits Kate has worn publicly in recent years.

That same year, Kate attended the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" in a sleek black-and-white gown from Roland Mouret, reportedly costing more than $3,600. While less expensive than several of her other standout looks, the overall cost of the appearance climbed significantly higher once a pair of earrings valued at more than $14,000 were factored into the total ensemble price, illustrating how accessories can sometimes rival or exceed the cost of the garment itself.

Kate's fashion choices have also drawn attention during official royal tours abroad. During a 2016 visit to India, she wore a bespoke, head-to-toe royal blue ensemble from Jenny Packham to a Bollywood gala in Mumbai, a custom-made look that reportedly cost nearly $4,400. Given that the piece was specifically tailored for the occasion rather than an off-the-rack purchase, the higher price tag reflects the added cost typically associated with bespoke royal wardrobe commissions, particularly from a designer Kate has returned to repeatedly throughout her public life.

Kate's approach to her wardrobe has generally been characterized by a mix of practicality and occasional splurges, with her willingness to rewear favorite outfits at multiple events standing in contrast to the sometimes considerable sums she has spent on individual red carpet looks. That pattern has made her fashion choices a recurring subject of interest among royal watchers, who track both her outfit repeats and the underlying cost of her most memorable public appearances.

Jenny Packham has emerged as arguably Kate's most consistently favored designer across her most high-profile red carpet moments, appearing in at least three of her costliest documented outfits, spanning the gold "No Time to Die" premiere gown, the crystal-covered Royal Variety Performance dress, and the bespoke blue ensemble worn in Mumbai. That recurring relationship with a single designer reflects a broader pattern common among prominent public figures, who often develop long-term working relationships with specific fashion houses capable of reliably delivering both red carpet-ready designs and, when needed, custom pieces tailored to specific royal engagements or overseas tours.

As Kate continues to make public appearances in her role as Princess of Wales, her fashion choices are likely to remain a closely watched aspect of her public image, with royal commentators and fashion writers continuing to track both her wardrobe repeats and any new standout looks that emerge at future high-profile events, weddings, film premieres and official state functions in the years ahead.