NEW YORK — Supermodel and television personality Heidi Klum transformed into a living marble statue on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet Monday night, delivering one of the most memorable and theatrical interpretations of the evening's "Fashion Is Art" dress code. The custom creation, executed by prosthetic and makeup artist Mike Marino, turned the 52-year-old into a stone-like figure inspired by classical sculptures, underscoring her reputation for taking costume artistry seriously.

Klum arrived on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps encased in a form-fitting gray ensemble crafted from latex, spandex and other materials designed to mimic carved marble. The look featured intricate draping that evoked flowing fabric frozen in stone, complete with a matching headpiece adorned with floral elements. Her face, hands, teeth and body were fully painted and textured to match the illusion, including gray contact lenses that completed the statuesque effect.

The ensemble drew direct inspiration from masterpieces such as Giuseppe Sammartino's "Veiled Christ" and Raffaele Monti's "Veiled Vestal," classical works renowned for their translucent veil illusions carved from marble. Marino, who previously collaborated with Klum on elaborate Halloween transformations, spent extensive time molding and crafting the piece to make it both rigid in appearance and wearable.

A Literal Take on Costume Art

This year's Met Gala celebrated the Costume Institute's spring 2026 exhibition "Costume Art," which explores the intersection of fashion and fine art across 5,000 years through 400 objects. The dress code "Fashion Is Art" encouraged attendees to embody the theme creatively, and Klum took it literally by becoming a walking sculpture.

"She looks hard, but I'm soft," Klum quipped in post-carpet interviews, joking about the foam and latex construction while noting the piece felt "a little warm" under the lights. "It only took 20 minutes" to get ready, she added with characteristic humor, though the intricate application process clearly required far more preparation.

The supermodel's commitment aligns with her long history of boundary-pushing red carpet moments and elaborate Halloween costumes. From worm-themed outfits to full-body prosthetics, Klum consistently blurs the line between fashion and performance art, making her a fan favorite for dramatic interpretations.

Preparation and Build-Up

In the days leading to the gala, Klum shared glimpses of her inspiration process, including a museum visit in a plunging gray Ronny Kobo suit. "Let's go get inspired," she captioned a video strutting up the Met steps, building anticipation for her reveal.

The final look required full-body coverage, including painted teeth and illusion elements that made sheer-looking drapery appear as solid stone. The headpiece incorporated floral motifs, adding an organic contrast to the rigid marble effect. Klum navigated the carpet gracefully despite the restrictive materials, posing with the poise of a classical statue come to life.

Reactions Pour In

Social media erupted with a mix of awe, amusement and admiration. Many called the look "terrifying" in the best way, while others praised its technical brilliance and perfect alignment with the theme. Some compared it to her past bold statements, noting it fit her "Halloween in May" energy.

Fashion critics highlighted how Klum elevated the conversation around costume as art, moving beyond traditional gowns into immersive, conceptual territory. The prosthetic artistry sparked discussions about the craftsmanship behind red carpet moments, especially as AI-generated images of similar concepts circulated online, leading some to initially mistake her appearance for digital creation.

Fellow attendees and celebrities shared compliments on the carpet, with the look standing out amid a sea of artistic interpretations ranging from literal paintings to avant-garde constructions.

Klum's Enduring Red Carpet Legacy

At 52, Klum continues to defy expectations in an industry that often sidelines older models. Her Met Gala appearances consistently generate buzz, from elegant tailored gowns in previous years to this year's full artistic immersion. As host of "Project Runway" and a longtime fashion insider, she brings both expertise and playfulness to the event.

This year's choice also reflects broader trends at the gala, where celebrities increasingly collaborate with makeup artists, prosthetics experts and sculptors rather than relying solely on traditional designers. Marino's work on Klum exemplifies the growing fusion of fashion, theater and fine art.

Broader Context of the 2026 Gala

The 2026 Met Gala, chaired by notable figures including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams, drew global attention for its exploration of costume as art form. With Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos among the financiers, the evening blended high fashion with cultural commentary on creativity and embodiment.

Klum's statue look joined other memorable moments, contributing to a night described by some as "unhinged" in its creativity. From fencing masks to glass-box arrivals, attendees embraced theatricality.

What's Next for Klum

Following the gala, Klum is expected to share behind-the-scenes details and possibly more photos as she decompresses from the demanding preparation. Her commitment to such ambitious looks often inspires fan recreations and sparks trends in costume design.

For now, her living sculpture stands as a highlight of the 2026 Met Gala — a bold reminder that fashion at its best transcends clothing to become performance, sculpture and unforgettable art. Klum once again proved why she remains one of the most compelling figures on the annual red carpet, blending humor, technical mastery and fearless creativity.