NEW YORK — Fashion's biggest night delivered pure artistry Monday as the 2026 Met Gala celebrated the Costume Institute's "Costume Art" exhibition with a "Fashion Is Art" dress code that turned the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps into a living canvas. Stars channeled paintings, sculptures and the dressed body itself, producing some of the most memorable looks in recent years.

Co-chairs Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour set a high bar, but several guests stood out for their flawless execution of the theme. Here are the top five best-dressed stars who captured the intersection of clothing and fine art with breathtaking precision.

No. 1: Anne Hathaway in Custom Michael Kors

Anne Hathaway delivered a masterpiece in a hand-painted black-and-white gown by Michael Kors, created in collaboration with artist Peter McGough. The dress featured poetic imagery including doves and outstretched hands, reading like a visual sonnet across the fabric.

Stylist Julie Matos praised the symbolic depth. Hathaway's elegant updo and minimal jewelry allowed the artwork to shine, making her one of the clearest embodiments of the evening's dress code. The gown moved with sculptural grace as she ascended the steps, cementing her status as a red-carpet legend.

No. 2: SZA in Golden Divine Feminine Creation

SZA stunned in a voluminous golden yellow gown crafted from over 100 yards of vintage fabric sourced from eBay. The look celebrated the divine feminine with flowing drapery, intricate beading and ethereal layers that evoked Renaissance paintings and goddess sculptures.

The singer's glowing makeup and radiant smile completed the living-art effect. Critics and fans immediately hailed it as one of the night's most original and transportive interpretations, blending accessibility with high-concept couture.

No. 3: Beyoncé in Feathered Olivier Rousteing Ensemble

Making her triumphant return after a decade, Beyoncé arrived as co-chair in a gem-encrusted, feathered creation by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. The sculptural gown featured a glittering crown and dramatic train that evoked both royal portraiture and modern installation art.

Joined by Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy, the family moment added emotional weight. Beyoncé's look balanced opulence with thematic precision, reminding everyone why she remains a Met Gala force. The feathered details caught the light spectacularly against the green-and-white carpet.

No. 4: Rihanna in Sculptural Gold Maison Margiela

Fashion's ultimate showstopper, Rihanna, closed the night in a gravity-defying gold Maison Margiela gown that appeared to orbit her body. The architectural silhouette merged wearable sculpture with liquid draping, perfectly capturing the "dressed body" focus of the exhibition.

Paired with A$AP Rocky, the couple's coordinated drama generated endless buzz. Rihanna's late arrival maintained her tradition of unforgettable entrances, proving once again her unmatched ability to redefine Met Gala expectations.

No. 5: Emma Chamberlain in Canvas-Like Mugler Gown

Emma Chamberlain transformed herself into a walking canvas in a custom Mugler creation featuring painted motifs and structural elements that blurred the line between garment and artwork. The young influencer's look combined youthful energy with sophisticated execution.

Her styling — from bold accessories to confident posing — amplified the theme's emphasis on fashion as embodied art. Chamberlain's growing red-carpet prowess earned widespread praise as one of the night's most refreshing and on-theme appearances.

Honorable Mentions and Broader Trends

Other notable looks included Nicole Kidman in a striking scarlet Chanel gown that evoked classic portraiture, Blake Lively in archival Versace, and Sabrina Carpenter incorporating literal film strips into her ensemble. Madonna, Heidi Klum and Bad Bunny pushed boundaries with theatrical, almost unrecognizable transformations.

The evening highlighted a surge in collaborations between fashion houses and visual artists. Hand-painted fabrics, anatomical references, voluminous silhouettes and living-sculpture elements dominated, reflecting the exhibition's exploration of clothing's relationship to the human form.

Impact Beyond the Carpet

The 2026 Met Gala raised significant funds for the Costume Institute while generating global conversation about fashion's role as contemporary art. Social media lit up with analyses of symbolism, craftsmanship and cultural references, extending the night's artistic dialogue far beyond New York.

For many attendees, the challenge of literal interpretation produced both triumphs and risks. Those who succeeded, like the top five, merged personal style with curatorial vision. Their choices will likely influence trends for seasons to come.

As the green-and-white carpet was rolled away, one thing remained clear: when fashion embraces art so completely, the results transcend mere clothing. They become cultural moments that define an era — wearable masterpieces worthy of the museum they supported.

The 2026 Met Gala will be remembered not just for celebrity sightings but for elevating the conversation about creativity, identity and the power of the dressed body. In a night dedicated to costume as art, these stars proved that on the right canvas, fashion itself becomes timeless.