LONDON — Queen Camilla is reportedly working to strengthen her relationship with Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, as she continues supporting King Charles III through his ongoing cancer treatment, according to a source cited by Heat World.

An insider told the outlet that despite any past wariness between the two women, Camilla recognizes the practical necessity of maintaining a cordial relationship with her daughter-in-law.

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"No matter how wary Camilla may be towards Kate, she genuinely can't afford to have her as an enemy," the source said.

The insider pointed to Charles's close relationship with Kate as one key factor shaping Camilla's approach, along with the broader dynamics of her relationship with Prince William.

"For one thing, Charles has a huge amount of respect and love for Kate, so bickering with her doesn't go over well with him. But even more crucial is how William feels and she's simply never going to get anywhere with him if she isn't on decent terms with Kate," the source said.

The insider went on to suggest that Camilla's motivations extend beyond simple family harmony, tying her approach directly to concerns about her own long-term position within the royal family as Charles's reign progresses.

"The sad reality is that she may need his help a lot sooner than she would like. Her worst possible nightmare is being booted out and having zero role in the Firm," the source said. "She wants to strike some sort of compromise that would allow her to hold onto all her perks and privileges when the time comes and she reluctantly accepts that the only way to make that even a remote possibility is to start being nice to Kate."

The report comes amid a broader, well-documented history connecting Charles and Kate through their shared and overlapping health struggles in recent years. Buckingham Palace first announced in February 2024 that Charles was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, a diagnosis that emerged following a separate procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. Just weeks later, in March 2024, Kate announced she had also been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, following earlier abdominal surgery. Kate completed her chemotherapy treatment in September 2024 and announced in January 2025 that she was in remission.

Author Sally Bedell Smith, who wrote "George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy," previously told People magazine that the shared experience of cancer treatment has only deepened the existing bond between Charles and Kate.

"The King has always had a very good bond with her," Smith said. "She's interested in artistic things, and she appreciates art and culture, so she has an affinity with the King over that." Smith added of their parallel health battles: "Obviously they have this in common and can only bring them closer. It is a source of reassurance and consolation for both of them."

Charles and Kate reportedly shared a private lunch together the day before Kate publicly announced her own cancer diagnosis in March 2024, according to sources cited by People at the time, further underscoring the close personal relationship between the two.

Charles has continued his cancer treatment in the time since his initial diagnosis, with Buckingham Palace confirming in December 2025 that his treatment schedule would be reduced heading into 2026, an update widely interpreted as a positive sign regarding his ongoing recovery, even as the palace has continued describing his cancer as a managed, ongoing condition rather than one that has been fully resolved.

Kate and Charles have made several joint public appearances in the time since their respective diagnoses, including attending a Cancer Research UK reception together at St James's Palace in June marking the charity's 125th anniversary. During that event, Kate met with Sebastian Bowen, husband of the late cancer awareness advocate Deborah James, continuing her broader public engagement with cancer-related causes since completing her own treatment.

Camilla, for her part, has spoken publicly about the emotional difficulty of the earliest days following Charles's diagnosis, describing a period during which she felt she was "longing to let it out but obviously I couldn't," reflecting the pressure she faced maintaining public composure while privately supporting her husband through a serious health diagnosis. Camilla has served as patron of Maggie's, a cancer support charity, notably having visited one of the organization's centers just a week before Charles's diagnosis was first disclosed to the public, a timing coincidence that drew some attention at the time.

The relationship between Camilla and Kate has periodically been the subject of speculation and competing narratives within British royal commentary over the years, with various outlets offering differing characterizations of the dynamic between the two women, ranging from reports of tension to accounts of a more cordial, if not especially close, working relationship within the broader royal family structure.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has publicly commented on the specific claims regarding Camilla's efforts to improve her relationship with Kate, consistent with the royal family's general practice of declining to address speculative reporting about the personal dynamics between senior family members.

With Charles continuing his reduced treatment schedule into 2026 and Kate having marked more than a year since entering remission, the shared health experiences of the two have continued to shape public perception of their relationship, even as unconfirmed reports regarding Camilla's broader relationship-building efforts with Kate remain sourced to unnamed insiders rather than any official statement from the palace or the individuals involved.