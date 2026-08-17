Kate Middleton and King Charles Reunite for Cancer Research UK Event as Royals Continue Health Journeys

LONDON — King Charles III and Kate, the Princess of Wales, came together at a reception celebrating the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK, marking one of their joint public appearances centered on a cause that carries deep personal significance for both royals following their respective cancer diagnoses in 2024.

The reception, held at St. James's Palace in London, was hosted by the king and Queen Camilla and launched Cancer Research UK's 125th anniversary year. According to Buckingham Palace, the event also included the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and brought together researchers, clinicians, volunteers and partners involved in the charity's work to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. Guests viewed exhibits highlighting the organization's impact and ongoing innovations, including displays demonstrating how advances in technology are transforming cancer research.

For the occasion, Princess Kate wore a red dress featuring a white heart print. During the reception, she met with Sebastian Bowen, the husband of the late Deborah James, the journalist and cancer awareness advocate known publicly as "BowelBabe." James died in 2022 after living with incurable bowel cancer and was awarded a damehood during a personal home visit from Prince William shortly before her death, an honor that underscored her prominent role in raising public awareness of the disease in Britain.

Cancer Research UK traces its roots to predecessor organizations founded in 1902 and 1923 and has played a significant role in advancing cancer prevention, detection and treatment across the United Kingdom. Charles has served as patron of the charity since 2024, while the Duke of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra hold the position of joint presidents.

The reception followed a difficult stretch for both royals. Charles announced in February 2024 that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and has continued treatment since. A month later, Kate revealed she was also receiving cancer treatment following abdominal surgery earlier that year, a diagnosis that prompted her to step back from public duties while she focused on her recovery. She later announced she had completed chemotherapy in September 2024 and confirmed in January 2025 that she was in remission.

Since her remission announcement, Kate has periodically offered candid reflections on the lingering emotional and physical effects of cancer treatment. During a visit to Colchester Hospital in Essex, she described the difficulty of adjusting to life after active treatment ends. "You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment," she said. "Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult." She added that patients are often no longer under the direct care of a clinical team but still struggle to return to their previous routines, describing the adjustment as something that requires time and support. "You have to find your new normal and that takes time... and it's a roller coaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be," she said.

In June, Kate visited the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, where she met with a cancer patient and her family and was present as the patient rang a bell traditionally used to signify the completion of cancer treatment. Kate has continued to make public appearances tied to cancer awareness and treatment support throughout the year, gradually expanding her public schedule since returning to official duties.

King Charles, meanwhile, has continued his own course of treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, a process that has occasionally required adjustments to his public schedule. He was briefly hospitalized in March for side effects related to his treatment, prompting a temporary pause in his royal engagements. An aide told reporters at the time that the king was doing "incredibly well" despite the setback, describing it as a minor bump in what remained a positive overall trajectory. Charles offered a rare personal update on his condition in December, announcing that his treatment schedule would be reduced in 2026, a development palace officials characterized as an encouraging sign in his ongoing care.

Prince William has occasionally spoken publicly about the toll the past two years have taken on the family, describing the period in which both his wife and father were diagnosed with cancer as among the most difficult of his life. In one televised exchange, when asked directly about Kate's health, William confirmed she remained in remission, offering a brief but clear update on her status.

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The reunion at St. James's Palace came during a period when other developments within the royal family, including the fallout from Prince Andrew's loss of his royal titles and continued scrutiny connected to his past associations, have dominated much of the recent public attention on the monarchy. Even so, the health journeys of Charles and Kate have remained a subject of sustained public interest, given both the scale of their public roles and the relatively rare instances in which either has spoken directly and personally about their experiences with cancer treatment.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has released detailed medical information regarding the specific types of cancer either royal has faced, a decision consistent with the family's general approach to maintaining privacy around personal health matters while still acknowledging the diagnoses publicly. Officials have periodically provided general updates on treatment progress without disclosing further clinical detail, a pattern that has continued through the most recent public appearances by both Charles and Kate.

As Cancer Research UK begins its 125th anniversary year, the charity is expected to continue highlighting new research initiatives and technological advances aimed at improving cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment outcomes across the UK, with royal patronage from Charles expected to continue supporting the organization's public profile throughout the coming year. Both Charles and Kate are expected to maintain a gradually expanding schedule of public engagements as their respective treatment plans progress, according to statements from palace officials in recent months.