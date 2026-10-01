TUCSON, Ariz. — Investigators searching for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, have determined that a new ransom message tied to her disappearance is not credible, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said, as officials warned the public that scammers may try to exploit the unsolved case.

The finding came less than 24 hours after authorities announced they were reviewing the message, nearly eight months after Guthrie vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills north of Tucson. She remains missing, and no arrests have been made.

"On Monday, September 28, 2026, the PCSD/FBI Guthrie Task Force was made aware of a new possible ransom text message related to the Nancy Guthrie Investigation," Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a statement. "After further review, investigators determined the text message is not credible."

Warning to the public

In its Tuesday update, the sheriff's department urged anyone who receives messages about the case to contact authorities and cautioned against engaging with would-be extortionists.

"Anyone who receives a text message or other communication related to Nancy Guthrie is encouraged to report it to law enforcement," the department said. "We also encourage the public to remain vigilant, as scammers may attempt to take advantage of this situation. Do not send money or provide personal information in response to unsolicited messages."

Officials said investigators will keep reviewing reported messages for credibility and will investigate any potential extortion attempts.

The department did not say who received the latest message, what it said or when it was sent. When the task force first disclosed the message on Monday, it said investigators were also examining social media comments about it.

A case marked by ransom demands

The latest message is far from the first purported ransom communication in the case. Officials have said they received several notes over the course of the investigation, some they believe may be legitimate and others they do not.

In July, the FBI said some demands appeared to be illegitimate while others could potentially be genuine and were still being investigated as such.

The first note was sent on Feb. 2 to KOLD-TV, the CBS affiliate in Tucson, and demanded $4 million in bitcoin for Guthrie's release. The note claimed she was "safe but scared" and warned that she would be killed if the ransom was not paid.

Authorities later disclosed that the note referenced a white smartwatch and a destroyed floodlight at the home, details that had not been made public at the time.

A second note, sent Feb. 6, one day after the deadline in the first message, made a far grimmer claim. Addressed to the "Guthrie Family," it alleged that Guthrie had died shortly after she was taken, that her death was heart-related and that she had been buried. Authorities have never confirmed that account, and her fate remains unknown.

Nanos released the full text of both notes on July 31 in hopes that someone might recognize the writer's distinctive phrasing and word choice.

"So we hope that by releasing the actual note we'll get some response from the community," the sheriff said at the time.

California man pleaded guilty to harassment

The case has also drawn people trying to profit from or interfere with the investigation. In July, Derrick Callella, 42, of Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment using a telecommunication device.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona, Callella admitted calling and texting a missing person's family on Feb. 4, asking about a bitcoin transfer and acknowledging he knew an earlier ransom demand had been made. Prosecutors said he also admitted his messages were intended to harass the family while seeking information about the investigation.

That case highlights why investigators have scrutinized every message claiming a connection to Guthrie's disappearance rather than treating them as genuine.

What investigators know

Guthrie was last seen at her home on Jan. 31. She was reported missing on Feb. 1, and authorities believe she was taken from the property in the early morning hours.

Nanos has said evidence found at the residence indicated a crime had occurred inside, leading investigators to treat the house as a crime scene and bring in homicide investigators.

A camera at the home captured images of an armed, masked person. No suspects have been publicly identified.

The sheriff's department and the FBI have received tens of thousands of tips since the disappearance, with an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 potential leads, according to reports. The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery.

Family continues to plead for answers

Savannah Guthrie and her family have repeatedly appealed to the public for help. In a video shared on Instagram in late July, she appeared to speak directly to whoever took her mother.

"Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her," she said.

She described her family as being in "agony" months after the disappearance and said they would not stop searching.

The case has drawn intense national attention, in part because of Savannah Guthrie's high profile as a co-anchor of NBC's morning show. Online speculation has flourished, prompting authorities at times to push back against viral claims and unverified theories.

How to report information

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Guthrie's disappearance to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900, 88-CRIME, or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Nanos said the investigation remains ongoing.

For the Guthrie family, the latest message brought no breakthrough, only a reminder of how many false leads and cruel hoaxes have surrounded the search. As the case approaches the eight-month mark, investigators continue to sift through tips, evaluate each new claim, and pursue what they hope will eventually lead to answers about what happened to Nancy Guthrie.