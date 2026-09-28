Which Country's Women Watch Online Adult Content the Most? Philippines Tops Latest Pornhub Data at 64 Percent

MANILA — The Philippines has the highest share of female visitors to Pornhub of any country in the site's most recent annual report, with women making up 64% of its traffic there, according to the platform's 2025 Year in Review, published in December. The figures measure who visits one website, not how many women in each country watch adult content, and they come with important limits.

The report put Colombia and Argentina next, each at 56% female visitors, followed by Mexico at 48%. Chile and Ukraine each recorded 46% and Peru 44%. Female shares were much lower in the United States, at 28%, a level similar to Canada's, while the United Kingdom recorded the lowest share among the countries highlighted, at 25%, according to coverage of the report. Globally, women accounted for 38% of Pornhub visitors, up 1.5 percentage points from the previous year. Several countries posted gains, including the Philippines, which rose five points, and Colombia, which rose six.

The Philippines stands out for another reason. Local outlets, including GMA News Online and the Daily Tribune, reported that it is one of only three countries in Pornhub's global top 20 by traffic where women are the majority of visitors. The country also kept its place as the third-largest source of traffic, behind the United States and Mexico. The average visit in the Philippines lasted 10 minutes and 53 seconds, nearly two minutes longer than a year earlier. Young adults dominated the audience, with 49% of traffic coming from people aged 18 to 24 and another 29% from those aged 25 to 34, GMA reported. Mobile phones accounted for 96% of visits, one of the highest rates recorded globally.

The Philippine figure has been climbing. Pornhub's 2021 review found that the Philippines was the only country with more female than male visitors, at 52%, according to a report by the International Business Times at the time. The 2025 figure of 64% was five points higher than the previous year's, implying a share of about 59% in 2024. Taken together, the numbers point to a steady rise over several years, although the reports reviewed do not explain why.

Several caveats matter when reading the ranking. First, it comes from a single company's traffic data. Pornhub is one of the largest adult sites, but it is not the whole market, and its audience does not necessarily mirror a country's population. Second, the data measure visits to a site rather than the number of individual people, and the coverage reviewed did not describe how the platform determines a visitor's gender. A country with a high female share can still have fewer women visiting in total than a much larger country with a lower share.

Other sources paint a different picture of who watches, which underscores the limits of any single dataset. A 2023 analysis published in the Journal of Sex Research, summarized by Psychology Today, found that men made up about 80% and women about 20% of Pornhub's global audience in the traffic data the authors examined, a split the authors said resembled national self-report surveys. Statista data for the United Kingdom showed that in May 2023, Pornhub's audience reach among British men was 26%, about three times the reach among women. Those figures come from different years and methods than the 2025 report, so they are not directly comparable, but they show that estimates vary widely depending on the source.

Access rules add another complication, especially for comparisons involving the United Kingdom and the United States. The UK's age-verification requirements under the Online Safety Act took effect in mid-2025, and Pornhub's Canadian parent company, Aylo, later cut off access to new UK users, CNN reported in February. Aylo said that, based on its own "data and experience," age verification had "made the internet more dangerous for minors and adults and jeopardizes the privacy and personal data of UK citizens." Child-safety advocates and age-verification providers disagree, and some have said falling traffic suggests the rules are working to keep children from stumbling on pornography. In the United States, Pornhub blocked access in Montana and North Carolina at the start of 2024 in response to age-verification laws, according to Statista. The reports reviewed do not quantify how such restrictions affect the country-by-country shares, so the low U.S. and UK figures should be read with caution.

The report's headline finding about women is nonetheless notable, since it challenges a long-held assumption that online adult audiences are overwhelmingly male. Coverage of the report said the share of female visitors has risen steadily over the past decade. The pattern is uneven, however: in several Latin American countries and the Philippines, the platform's audience is close to evenly split or majority female, while in many countries in Europe and North America men still make up the majority of users, according to the coverage.

The data also do not say what women are seeking or how often, and they should not be read as a measure of national attitudes. Views about adult content vary widely across cultures, and traffic figures cannot capture private habits or use of other sites.

Pornhub typically publishes its Year in Review each December, so the next update covering 2026 is not expected until the end of the year. Until then, the 2025 report remains the most recent publicly available ranking, and it points to the Philippines as the country where women make up the largest share of the platform's visitors.