10 Countries With The Most CCTV Cameras In Public Spaces Worldwide In 2026, Ranked By Density And Total Count

Public surveillance has continued expanding globally in 2026, with an estimated 1 billion surveillance cameras now operating worldwide, according to industry research firm IHS Markit. While the technology first emerged in the 1970s primarily to protect tourists and deter petty crime, CCTV has since become a central tool for state surveillance, traffic management and public safety across much of the world. Based on available research combining total camera counts and per-capita density, here are 10 of the most heavily surveilled countries globally.

China. China remains the world's most surveilled country by a wide margin, operating an estimated 700 million cameras as part of its nationwide "SkyNet" project, run by the Chinese Communist Party. Based on China's population of roughly 1.42 billion, that figure translates to approximately 494 cameras per 1,000 people, or nearly one camera for every two citizens. Data for specific Chinese cities is often unavailable due to government secrecy, though independent analysis has consistently found that Chinese cities dominate global rankings of the most surveilled urban centers, with 18 of the top 20 most surveilled cities worldwide located in China, according to research firm Comparitech. South Korea. South Korea operates an extensive video monitoring network totaling more than 27 million active units, creating a surveillance ratio of roughly 529 cameras per 1,000 citizens, according to Plate Recognizer, a figure that places South Korea among the very highest per-capita surveillance densities globally. Central to the country's infrastructure is its nationwide Smart City Integrated Platform, which directly connects municipal CCTV networks with emergency services, police databases and disaster management centers. Seoul specifically ranks among the world's most surveilled individual cities, with roughly 24 cameras per 1,000 residents. United States. The United States maintains an estimated 50 million surveillance cameras nationwide, according to industry estimates cited by RN Technical, with some analyses placing the country's per-capita camera density even higher than China's on certain measures, at roughly 15 cameras per 100 people. Washington, D.C., stands out as one of the most densely surveilled individual cities in the world, with a concentration of government-linked cameras per capita that outpaces most other major global cities. United Kingdom. The UK maintains one of the largest overall CCTV networks in the world, with an estimated 21 million cameras in operation nationwide, according to eufy UK, translating to more than 600 cameras for every 10,000 people. The vast majority of these cameras belong to private businesses, transport services and residential properties rather than direct government operation. London specifically has more than 130,000 public surveillance cameras, with the City of London borough recording the highest density in the capital, at more than 75 cameras per 1,000 residents. India. India's major cities feature prominently among the world's most surveilled urban centers, with Hyderabad ranking as the single most surveilled city globally by camera density, at 79 cameras per 1,000 people and roughly 900,000 total cameras, according to Comparitech's analysis. Multiple other Indian cities, including Indore and Bangalore, also rank among the most heavily monitored urban areas worldwide, reflecting the country's rapid expansion of public safety camera infrastructure in recent years. Russia. Moscow anchors Russia's position among the world's most surveilled countries, operating an estimated 250,000 cameras across the city, translating to roughly 19 to 20 cameras per 1,000 residents. Moscow's surveillance system has drawn particular international scrutiny for its integration of facial recognition technology, which has reportedly been used to identify protesters, journalists and political dissidents in addition to its stated public safety functions. Pakistan. Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city, ranks fourth globally in per-capita camera density, according to Comparitech, with 28 cameras per 1,000 people and more than 410,000 total cameras installed across the city. The system reportedly links facial recognition capabilities directly to national government databases in real time, positioning Lahore among the most technologically integrated surveillance networks outside of China. Singapore. Singapore consistently ranks among the world's most surveilled cities and countries, with an extensive network of government-linked cameras integrated into the city-state's broader smart city infrastructure. The dense, compact nature of Singapore's urban geography has allowed the country to achieve particularly high camera density relative to its physical land area, even when total camera counts remain smaller than those of larger nations. United Arab Emirates. The UAE, and Dubai specifically, has built one of the most technologically advanced surveillance infrastructures in the Middle East, with authorities integrating artificial intelligence directly into daily policing operations. Maj. Gen. Khalid Alrazooqi, Dubai Police's general director of AI, previously told The New York Times that officers increasingly rely on AI-driven surveillance tools rather than traditional policing equipment in their daily operations. Human Rights Watch has separately raised concerns about the UAE's broader surveillance apparatus, describing what the organization characterized as a "zero-tolerance policy toward criticism of the government" enforced partly through invasive monitoring tools. Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, ranks fifth among Arab world cities for total CCTV camera count, according to reporting from Gulf News citing Comparitech's broader global surveillance research, reflecting the kingdom's continued investment in public camera infrastructure as part of broader national security and urban development initiatives across its major cities.

Researchers caution that comparing surveillance levels across countries remains inherently imprecise, given wide variation in how nations count, classify and publicly disclose camera totals, along with the difficulty of distinguishing government-operated cameras from privately owned systems that may still be accessible to law enforcement in some jurisdictions. China's opacity around city-level camera data, for instance, makes direct comparisons with more transparently reported countries like the United States and United Kingdom difficult to calculate with full precision. Even so, the broader global trend toward expanded public camera infrastructure, now totaling an estimated 1 billion devices worldwide, continues to fuel ongoing debate over the balance between public safety benefits and individual privacy concerns across nearly every country investing heavily in these systems.