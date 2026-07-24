The World's 10 Best Steakhouses for 2026, From a Remote Spanish Village to Sydney, Singapore and Beyond

A small village in northern Spain has claimed the title of best steak restaurant on the planet, according to the latest edition of the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants ranking, a closely watched annual guide that has become known within the culinary industry as the "Champions League" of steak.

The 2026 list, published by London-based Upper Cut Media House, evaluated 101 restaurants across 25 countries and 48 cities through anonymous inspections conducted by the organization's "Steak Ambassadors," who assess each restaurant on criteria including meat quality, service standard, wine list, interior design and online presence. Founded in 2018 by Ekkehard Knobelspies, the guide has grown into one of the industry's most influential rankings, alongside similar projects like World's 50 Best Restaurants and 50 Top Pizza.

No. 1: La Cúpula, Jiménez de Jamuz, Spain

Topping this year's list is La Cúpula, located in Jiménez de Jamuz, a village widely regarded as a pilgrimage site for serious meat lovers. Led by chef José Gordón, the restaurant offers a roughly five-hour, 18-course dining experience built entirely around the ox, an unusual and highly specialized approach that helped propel it past hundreds of other contenders worldwide.

No. 2: Margaret, Sydney, Australia

Chef Neil Perry's Double Bay restaurant Margaret took the No. 2 spot, marking Sydney's strongest showing on the list. The restaurant's menu centers on dry-aged beef cooked over a wood-fired grill, paired with a seafood program reviewers have described as operating at an equally high level, reflecting what one review characterized as a restaurant that earns its ranking through coherence rather than spectacle.

No. 3: Laia Erretegia, Hondarribia, Spain

Rounding out the top three is Laia Erretegia in the Basque coastal town of Hondarribia, where the dining experience centers on open-fire grilling and a dry-aged rib of beef aged for 60 days. Spanish restaurants dominated the upper reaches of this year's list, claiming four of the top five positions overall.

No. 4: I Due Cippi, Saturnia, Italy

Located in the Tuscan town of Saturnia, I Due Cippi earned the No. 4 ranking, standing out as one of the few non-Spanish entries to crack the global top five and highlighting Italy's growing presence within the world's premium steak scene.

No. 5: Lana, Madrid, Spain

Madrid's Lana rounds out the top five, continuing Spain's dominant showing in this year's rankings and reinforcing the country's reputation as a global center for beef-focused dining, driven in large part by its access to high-quality Rubia Gallega and other native cattle breeds prized for their marbling and flavor.

No. 6: Casa Julián de Tolosa, Tolosa, Spain

Another Basque institution, Casa Julián de Tolosa, claimed the No. 6 spot. Known for its focused, purist approach to Basque steak cooking centered on txuletón and open oak-fire grilling, the restaurant has been recommended in particular for first-time visitors seeking an authentic asador experience rather than a lengthy tasting format.

No. 7: Ibai, London, United Kingdom

London's Ibai came in at No. 7, marking a strong showing for the city's steak scene. Set inside a converted Farringdon warehouse and built around a custom Basque charcoal grill, the restaurant has held a Michelin Plate distinction in both 2024 and 2025, serving aged Galician Blond beef alongside French-Basque cooking techniques.

No. 8: AG, Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm's AG claimed the No. 8 position, anchored by an ambitious dry-aging program led by 2025 Meat Master of the Year Martin Kjäll alongside celebrity chef Johan Jureskog. The restaurant's wine list has also ranked at the top of Star Wine List for two consecutive years, reinforcing its reputation as Stockholm's most serious destination for premium beef dining.

No. 9: Burnt Ends, Singapore

Singapore's Burnt Ends took the No. 9 spot, standing as Asia's top-ranked steakhouse on this year's global list and highlighting the growing strength of Southeast Asia's fine-dining steak scene.

No. 10: Bodega El Capricho, Jiménez de Jamuz, Spain

Closing out the top 10 is Bodega El Capricho, also located in Jiménez de Jamuz, meaning the small Spanish village claimed both the No. 1 and No. 10 spots on this year's global ranking, an extraordinary concentration of top-tier steak dining in a single, relatively obscure location.

Beyond the top 10

The rankings extended well past the top tier, with notable strong showings elsewhere on the list. In North America, The Eighty Six in New York's West Village claimed the No. 12 spot, making it the highest-ranked steakhouse on the continent after climbing dramatically from No. 26 the previous year. The restaurant's chef, Michael Vignola, said in a statement, "It's incredibly humbling to be mentioned alongside some of the greatest chefs and restaurants in the world," adding, "We put so much care into every detail, from sourcing and aging to execution, and this recognition is a true reflection of the dedication and pride our entire team brings to the craft each day."

Other standout entries included London's Hawksmoor at No. 13, Chicago's Asador Bastian at No. 15, and Hong Kong-based Fireside, which surged to No. 18 this year after climbing from No. 50 the previous year and No. 70 in its debut appearance, making it Asia's second-highest-ranked steakhouse behind Burnt Ends.

A notable new honor

For the first time, the 2026 ranking introduced a new distinction called Hall of Fire, created to recognize restaurants that have achieved sustained excellence over multiple years. The inaugural inductee was Parrilla Don Julio in Buenos Aires, which had been ranked No. 1 for three consecutive years before moving into the newly created category, a move organizers said was intended to honor its extraordinary consistency while allowing other restaurants a clearer path toward the top of the annual list.

A snapshot of a growing global category

Overall, Australia led all countries with 22 total entries on this year's list, ahead of the United States with 18 and Spain with 11, while Sydney topped the city rankings with 13 restaurants, followed closely by London and New York with nine apiece. Knobelspies, the ranking's founder, said in a statement accompanying the release that the growing depth of the list reflects how far the category has evolved. With steak restaurants now firmly established as a globally celebrated category within modern fine dining, this year's rankings offer travelers a clear roadmap for where to find the world's most exceptional cuts, whether in a remote Spanish village, a Sydney harborside dining room, or a converted London warehouse.