Australian wine is having a moment on shelves and dinner tables across the country this year, with industry buyers and reviewers pointing to a lineup that spans world-class cellaring icons priced in the hundreds of dollars down to everyday bottles that consistently outperform their price tag. Drawing on rankings and tasting notes compiled by wine retailers and reviewers through 2026, here is a look at 10 of the best wines available to Australian buyers right now.

1. Penfolds Grange

Widely regarded as Australia's most prestigious wine, Penfolds Grange continues to anchor discussions of the country's top bottles in 2026. Priced in the range of $750 to $800, the wine offers aging potential and critical acclaim that industry reviewers say rivals Burgundy Premier Cru or Napa Valley cult Cabernets costing several times more, cementing its position as the benchmark for serious Australian cellaring.

2. Yalumba Caley Cabernet Shiraz

The 2016 vintage of Yalumba's Caley Cabernet Shiraz blend has been highlighted among the top wines available to Australian buyers this year, representing the classic Cabernet-Shiraz combination that has become one of the country's signature styles, particularly out of South Australia's most established wine regions.

3. Torbreck RunRig

Torbreck's RunRig, drawn from old-vine Barossa Valley fruit, remains one of the region's most sought-after bottles for collectors and serious drinkers alike. The 2020 vintage in particular has drawn attention this year as one of the standout releases from a producer known for concentrated, powerful Barossa reds built around the region's century-old Shiraz vines.

4. Henschke Hill of Grace

Alongside Grange, Henschke's Hill of Grace is frequently cited as one of the two defining wines of Australian fine wine culture, priced similarly in the $750 to $800 range. The wine is produced from a single vineyard of ancient, ungrafted Shiraz vines in the Eden Valley and remains one of the most collected Australian wines internationally.

5. Penfolds Bin 389

For buyers seeking Penfolds quality without the flagship price tag, the Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz, priced around $85, has been singled out this year as delivering the house's signature style and genuine cellaring potential at a fraction of Grange's cost, offering what reviewers describe as quality that would cost roughly three times more from equivalent Bordeaux or Burgundy producers.

6. Barossa Valley old-vine Shiraz

Beyond individual labels, the broader category of Barossa Valley old-vine Shiraz has drawn strong attention heading into 2026, with the 2019 and 2021 vintages singled out as the strongest recent years for the region. The 2019 vintage in particular has been praised for its concentration and tannin structure, reflecting the depth that comes from vines in many cases exceeding a century in age.

7. Thistledown Thorny Devil Grenache

Representing McLaren Vale's growing reputation for elegant, lighter-styled reds, Thistledown's Thorny Devil Grenache has been highlighted this year in the $30 to $50 price bracket as an example of the more perfumed, restrained style of Grenache increasingly favored by Australian winemakers, offering red berry and savory spice character without the heaviness traditionally associated with the variety.

8. Clare Valley Riesling

Clare Valley continues to be recognized as one of the world's premier regions for dry Riesling, with bottles in the $30 to $70 range offering what industry reviewers describe as some of the most exciting drinking available at that price point globally. The region's crisp, mineral-driven whites remain a consistent recommendation for buyers looking to diversify beyond Australia's red wine reputation.

9. Margaret River Cabernet Sauvignon

Western Australia's Margaret River region continues to produce some of the country's most highly regarded Cabernet Sauvignon, with bottles in the $30 to $70 range drawing praise this year for combining structure and elegance in a style often compared favorably to more expensive international Cabernet-producing regions.

10. Budget-friendly Barossa and McLaren Vale reds

Rounding out the list, buyers looking for reliable everyday drinking without the premium price tag have several strong options in the $20 to $50 range, including McLaren Vale Shiraz, Barossa GSM blends, and Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon. Producers such as Langmeil, Credaro and Oliver's Taranga have been specifically highlighted this year for delivering exceptional quality within that more accessible price bracket, proving that Australia's wine strength extends well beyond its most expensive labels.

A strong year for Australian wine overall

Industry commentary through 2026 has consistently pointed to Australian wine as offering some of the best value in the global market, with reviewers noting that $25 to $65 now buys a level of complexity and character that increasingly rivals far more expensive European labels. That value proposition, combined with the continued strength of the country's most prestigious icon wines, has helped reinforce Australia's position as one of the most dynamic wine-producing nations heading through 2026.

Whether shoppers are building a long-term cellar with icon wines like Grange and Hill of Grace, or simply stocking up for weekend entertaining with reliable bottles from the Barossa and McLaren Vale, this year's lineup reflects the breadth of what Australian winemaking now offers across virtually every price point and style, from crisp Clare Valley Rieslings to some of the most collectible red wines produced anywhere in the world.