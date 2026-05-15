10 Best FTSE 100 Stocks to Buy in 2026 as Analysts Highlight Defence, Pharma and Banking Resilience

LONDON — Investors seeking exposure to the UK's blue-chip index in the second half of 2026 are turning to a mix of defensive giants, commodity plays and high-quality compounders as the FTSE 100 trades near record levels amid global uncertainty and domestic economic recovery signals.

With the index showing resilience despite geopolitical tensions and fluctuating energy prices, analysts point to undervalued opportunities in pharmaceuticals, banking, energy and technology services. Here are 10 standout FTSE 100 stocks recommended by experts for potential growth, income and stability through the remainder of 2026 and beyond.

1. AstraZeneca (AZN)

The UK's most valuable company remains a top pick. The pharmaceutical powerhouse continues delivering strong oncology and rare-disease pipelines, with analysts forecasting sustained double-digit earnings growth. Its massive market cap and global reach make it a defensive core holding even in volatile markets.

2. HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

Europe's largest bank by assets benefits from Asian exposure and higher net interest income. Strong performance in Hong Kong and mainland China, combined with capital returns, positions HSBC as a favourite for income-focused investors in 2026.

3. Shell (SHEL)

As one of the world's leading energy majors, Shell offers exposure to both traditional oil and gas and growing renewables. Despite volatility in commodity prices, its diversified portfolio and generous dividend make it attractive amid ongoing global energy demand.

4. BAE Systems (BA.)

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Defence spending surges worldwide have propelled BAE to the top of many watchlists. The group's strong order book in military aviation, submarines and cyber security supports multi-year growth, with analysts highlighting its role in NATO and allied modernisation programmes.

5. RELX (REL)

This information and analytics leader trades at a discount despite consistent compounder qualities. Its subscription-based model across scientific, legal and risk sectors provides resilient cash flows and pricing power in an uncertain economy.

6. Unilever (ULVR)

The consumer goods giant delivers defensive qualities through everyday essentials. Strong brands and emerging-market exposure help Unilever weather inflation and deliver reliable dividends, making it a staple for long-term portfolios.

7. National Grid (NG.)

Infrastructure plays remain in focus with energy transition needs. National Grid's regulated assets and inflation-linked returns provide stability, while investment in electricity networks supports long-term upside from decarbonisation.

8. Barratt Redrow (BTRW)

The UK's largest housebuilder offers deep-value recovery potential amid improving housing market sentiment. Analysts rate it highly for Buy/Outperform as mortgage rates stabilise and government support measures take effect.

9. GSK (GSK)

The pharmaceuticals firm stands out for its vaccines and specialty medicines pipeline. Attractive valuations and a healthy dividend yield position GSK as a compelling healthcare play with recovery momentum.

10. BP (BP.)

Shell's rival provides similar energy exposure with a focus on transition investments. BP's dividend appeal and operational improvements make it a balanced choice for investors navigating commodity cycles.

Why These Stocks Stand Out in 2026

The selected names balance growth, income and defensiveness. Pharmaceuticals and defence benefit from structural tailwinds, while banks and energy majors offer yield and cyclical exposure. Housebuilding and consumer staples provide recovery and stability plays.

Valuations across the FTSE 100 remain relatively attractive compared to global peers, with many stocks trading at forward price-to-earnings ratios below historical averages. Dividend yields for the group average around 4 percent, supporting total returns in a lower-growth environment.

Risks and Considerations

Geopolitical risks, interest rate trajectories and commodity volatility could influence performance. Investors should diversify and consider individual risk tolerance. Currency movements also matter for international revenue earners. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and professional advice is recommended.

Market Outlook

Analysts project the FTSE 100 could test 11,000–11,500 points by year-end, supported by earnings growth and potential rate cuts. Defensive and income stocks may outperform in uncertain times, while cyclical names offer upside on economic recovery.

For retail investors, these 10 names represent a cross-section of opportunities across sectors. Whether building a core portfolio or adding selective exposure, the FTSE 100 continues offering quality at reasonable prices in 2026. As always, thorough due diligence and a long-term perspective remain essential for successful investing in UK equities.