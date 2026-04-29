The World's 50 Best Beach list for 2026 has been released, and three Aussie beaches have made the cut.

The Philippines' Entalula Beach has been named the best of them all, but one of the three Aussie beaches landed within the top three on the list. Can you guess which one is it?

Wharton Beach Lands Third Place

If you guessed Wharton Beach, you're right on the money.

Located in Western Australia, Wharton Beach has been described by the World's 50 Best Beach team as a beach that "stands out for its remote location and striking coastal views."

"Known as one of the region's most popular surfing spots, it also offers excellent opportunities for dolphin spotting," the list goes on to say. "With its panoramic ocean views and secluded feel, Wharton Beach remains a remarkable gem that embodies the rugged beauty of Australia's southern coast."

Turquoise Bay Lands 15th Place

Another beach found in Western Australia that made it to this year's list is Turquoise Bay.

A favorite spot for snorkelling, Turquoise Bay is home to a plethora of marine life. The World's 50 Best Beaches list describes it as "secluded and untouched perfection."

"Turquoise Bay in Western Australia truly lives up to its name with some of the most radiant turquoise waters you might ever see," the list says. "The beach is undeveloped, maintaining a sense of untouched natural beauty where the desert meets the sea."

Wineglass Bay Lands 21st Place

Last and certainly not the least, Tasmania's Wineglass Bay also made it to the World's 50 Best Beaches list for 2026.

"The near-perfect curve of Wineglass Bay in Tasmania is what sets it apart, with a wide arc of white sand tucked between granite peaks in Freycinet National Park," the list says of Wineglass Bay.

"The surrounding landscape is shaped by soft pink granite mountains and dense vegetation that meet the shoreline. With no development along the sand, it gives you a strong sense of being immersed in nature," the list goes on to say. "And the bay is just as striking from above as it is at the water's edge."