SYDNEY — Airlines around the world are caught in a classic squeeze: soaring fuel prices driven by Middle East tensions are pushing costs higher, yet major carriers like Qantas and Virgin Australia are simultaneously running aggressive domestic fare sales as demand softens in key markets.

The apparent contradiction has left many travelers confused when trying to book flights in April 2026. Industry executives and analysts say the dual strategy reflects the complex economics of modern aviation, where pricing is driven by route-specific demand, competition, hedging practices and the need to fill seats on less popular flights.

Qantas and Virgin Australia both warned this week that higher jet fuel prices and operational disruptions linked to the ongoing Iran-related conflict are forcing capacity reductions on some international routes. Fuel typically accounts for 25-35% of an airline's operating costs, and sustained prices above $100 per barrel for Brent crude have created significant pressure.

Yet both airlines launched major domestic sales this month, with discounted fares across popular routes in Australia. Industry observers say this is not inconsistency but sophisticated revenue management at work.

"Airlines use dynamic pricing," said aviation analyst Gerry Toft of the University of Sydney. "They charge premium prices on high-demand routes or peak times while offering discounts on off-peak or lower-demand flights to maximize load factors. Rising fuel costs don't change the fundamental need to fill aircraft."

Data from flight booking platforms shows international long-haul fares, particularly to Europe and parts of Asia affected by airspace restrictions, have climbed 12-18% year-over-year. Domestic leisure routes in Australia, however, have seen promotional pricing as carriers compete for discretionary travel spending amid economic caution from households.

The Middle East conflict has complicated global supply chains for jet fuel. Reduced shipments through key chokepoints have driven up refining and transportation costs. Airlines with poor fuel hedging positions are feeling the pain most acutely, forcing them to either absorb higher costs or pass them on through fare increases on less elastic routes.

At the same time, softer domestic demand in Australia — driven by high interest rates, cost-of-living pressures and increased competition from new entrants — has prompted carriers to stimulate travel with sales. Empty seats generate zero revenue, so even with higher fuel costs, it can be more profitable to sell a ticket at a discount than fly with it empty.

Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson acknowledged the balancing act in recent comments. "We're seeing strong demand on certain international corridors, but domestic leisure travel has been softer. Our job is to match capacity with demand while managing significant cost headwinds."

Virgin Australia has taken a similar approach, cutting some international capacity while promoting domestic deals to boost load factors. The airline recently expanded its sales calendar with fares as low as $49 one-way on select routes, a move designed to stimulate travel during traditionally quieter periods.

Experts say this pricing strategy has become more sophisticated with the help of advanced revenue management systems. Airlines now use artificial intelligence to analyze booking patterns in real time, adjusting prices multiple times per day based on demand signals, competitor pricing and fuel cost fluctuations.

"Modern airline pricing is incredibly granular," said Professor Rigas Doganis, a longtime aviation economist. "A single flight might have dozens of different fare buckets. Rising fuel costs might push up the price of flexible business class tickets while the airline still offers deep discounts in the lowest economy bucket to ensure the plane flies full."

The strategy carries risks. If too many passengers book heavily discounted fares, it can erode overall yields. Carriers must carefully balance load factor gains against revenue per passenger. In the current environment, many airlines are accepting slightly lower yields on certain routes to protect cash flow and market share.

Fuel hedging also plays a crucial role. Airlines that locked in lower prices earlier are better positioned to run promotions. Those without effective hedges face more pressure to raise base fares. Qantas has historically been an active hedger, which has helped cushion some of the current volatility.

Broader industry trends show mixed signals. While international premium travel remains relatively strong, leisure domestic markets in several countries are showing price sensitivity. This has created opportunities for low-cost carriers and aggressive pricing from full-service airlines seeking to protect their market positions.

For consumers, the environment creates both challenges and opportunities. Strategic travelers can find genuine bargains on domestic routes by being flexible with dates and monitoring sales. However, those needing to book peak international travel or last-minute flights are facing noticeably higher prices.

The situation highlights the cyclical and unforgiving nature of the airline industry. Carriers must navigate volatile fuel prices, geopolitical risks, changing consumer behavior and intense competition while trying to deliver consistent returns to shareholders.

As the northern summer travel season approaches, analysts expect continued pricing volatility. Airlines will likely maintain a dual-track approach — protecting revenue on constrained or high-demand routes while using promotions to stimulate traffic elsewhere.

For now, travelers are advised to shop around, remain flexible and book early where possible. The current mix of rising costs and promotional pricing creates a complex but navigable market for those willing to put in the effort.

The paradox of higher fuel costs alongside fare sales ultimately comes down to one simple aviation truth: an empty seat is the most expensive seat of all.