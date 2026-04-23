A 28-year-old tourist has been charged for causing damage to the Fountain of Neptune in Florence in an alleged pre-wedding prank.

The cost of the damages has been put at €5,000, which is around $5,847.

Tourist Charged for Damaging Fountain of Neptune

According to a report by The Guardian, the tourist allegedly climbed the Fountain of Neptune to touch its genitals as part of a pre-wedding prank. The nationality of the tourist has not been disclosed.

Authorities spotted her quickly and removed her from the fountain, which is located in Piazza della Signoria. Per Florence's city council, the tourist said she was dared by her friends to perform the act.

The city council noted that her actions "minor but significant damage to both the legs of the horses she had walked on and to the frieze she held on to in order to avoid slipping."

Not the First Time Damage Was Caused to Fountain

This most recent incident is not the first time that a tourist has caused damage to the Fountain of Neptune.

Two years ago, a German tourist was detained after causing €5,000-worth of damage to the fountain. The then-22-year-old tourist had allegedly stood on the fountain while friends took photos from the other side of the barrier.

"According to the investigators' reconstruction, after 1 o'clock this morning the tourist, in Piazza della Signoria with two other friends, climbed over the fence of the Neptune Fountain and climbed onto the edge of the pool," the city of Florence said in a statement at that time, according to CNN.

"With a jump he then climbed onto the horse's leg, reaching the base of the carriage and, after having some photos taken by his friends, he climbed down," the statement continued. "During the descent he placed his foot again on the hoof, damaging it. As soon as the alarm went off, however, the young man had already managed to escape with the two others," it added."

Originally published on Travelers Today