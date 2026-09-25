TUCSON, Ariz. — A self-described online investigator has raised unverified claims casting doubt on FBI-released photos of the masked man widely referred to online as "porch guy," the closest figure to a named suspect in the ongoing search for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, more than seven months after her disappearance.

Authorities believe Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills neighborhood the night before or in the early morning hours of February 1. Doorbell camera footage from her home showed a masked man wearing gloves and carrying a backpack, an image that has since become the primary visual lead the public has in the case. The FBI has described the individual as male, standing approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build, and wearing a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack in the footage.

More than seven months into the investigation, some online observers have questioned why the photos of the masked man have not been more widely distributed, including on billboards, reasoning that broader visibility could increase the chances of someone recognizing him and generating a break in the case.

Against that backdrop, an account identifying itself as JLR, run by a self-styled investigator named Jonathan Lee Riches, shared claims casting doubt on the FBI's photos themselves. According to the post, a Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy allegedly expressed concern about potential "defamation or mistaken identity" tied to the photo the FBI had released. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not officially addressed or confirmed this claim, and the underlying assertion remains unverified. JLR amplified the post further while separately asking where Nancy Guthrie was, without offering additional substantiation for the claims about the FBI's photo release.

The post drew angry reactions from other social media users following its circulation. "Corruption at its finest," one commenter wrote. Another commenter described the entire situation as "Unreal." A third commenter simply asked, "Where is Nancy Guthrie."

The claims also fed into broader online speculation suggesting the public might be barred from distributing flyers featuring the masked suspect, tied to the same alleged concerns about defamation or mistaken identity attributed to the unnamed deputy. However, no official statement has been issued by the Pima County Sheriff's Department instructing the public not to distribute images of the masked suspect in connection with the case.

The renewed attention to the FBI's photos comes amid a broader pattern of online claims and counterclaims that have continued circulating throughout the investigation, many of them originating from self-styled investigators and amateur online sleuths rather than confirmed statements from law enforcement. That dynamic has repeatedly created friction between the volume of online theorizing surrounding Guthrie's disappearance and the comparatively limited pace of confirmed updates released by investigators actually working the case.

Investigators have continued to describe the Nancy Guthrie investigation as active, even as no suspect has been publicly named and no arrest has been announced in the more than seven months since she was first reported missing. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has said its investigation continues to focus on forensic and digital evidence analysis, working in coordination with the FBI, though the department has offered limited additional public detail about the case's progress in recent months.

The masked man captured in the doorbell footage remains the only publicly known lead resembling a suspect in the case, and authorities have not confirmed his identity or connected him definitively to Guthrie's disappearance beyond his presence in the footage from around the time she went missing. Despite the extensive online discussion surrounding the images, including this latest round of claims about their reliability, no independent verification has emerged either supporting or refuting the assertions attributed to the unnamed Pima County deputy.

As with other unverified claims that have periodically surfaced throughout the investigation, the latest allegations regarding the FBI's photos amount to online speculation rather than a development confirmed by the agencies actually conducting the search for Guthrie. The Pima County Sheriff's Department's continued silence on the specific claim has left the matter unresolved, even as it has continued to generate significant reaction and further theorizing among online communities closely following the case.

With no new suspect named and the investigation continuing to rely on forensic and digital evidence review, the gap between the pace of online speculation and the pace of confirmed information released by investigators remains a defining feature of the Nancy Guthrie case more than seven months after she was last seen at her Tucson-area home.