Video of Lights at Nancy Guthrie's Tucson Home Fuels Talk as Search Passes Seven Months

TUCSON, Ariz. — A YouTube clip showing a faint light at the Catalina Foothills house of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, circulated this week and revived online claims that someone had returned to the property. Authorities have not confirmed the footage or tied it to the investigation.

Guthrie was last seen Jan. 31 after a relative dropped her off following dinner. Her garage opened shortly before 9:50 p.m. and closed minutes later. She was reported missing Feb. 1 when she did not arrive at a friend's house to watch a church service. Relatives found blood on the front porch. Pima County sheriff's officials and the FBI have treated the case as a kidnapping for ransom. No suspect has been publicly named.

A content creator using the account marktheshark943 posted video he described as "breaking news," pointing to a yellow glow near a door or window and saying a rock previously seen in the driveway was gone. Photos of the rock circulated online. Neither claim has been independently verified, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department has not issued a statement about lights or landscaping at the house.

Similar videos appeared earlier this month. Another creator filmed illuminated windows and speculated on camera that timers or occupants could explain them. Neighbors and social media users have long watched the dark-sky foothills property. The house had multiple cameras and more than a dozen outdoor fixtures when Guthrie disappeared. That does not mean a new light equals a new lead.

Comments on the latest clip included "Someone is playing games!" and talk of taunting. Those are posts, not evidence. Family members, including daughter Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, live nearby. People online have guessed they visit to maintain the house. There is no public confirmation of who, if anyone, was inside.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said in February that relatives are not suspects. "To be clear, the Guthrie family, to include all siblings and spouses, has been cleared as possible suspects." He has also said Guthrie was not wandering because of dementia. "She is as sharp as a tack." She uses a pacemaker and daily heart medication and has trouble walking.

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The last major public images remain doorbell video of a masked person, about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, in gloves and an Ozark Trail backpack, at the door the night she vanished. The camera disconnected about 1:47 a.m. Investigators recovered some Nest data with Google's help. Gloves found near the house were tested. A hair lead went nowhere, Nanos said later. Two ransom-style notes were released July 31; one claimed she had died. Human remains found in August near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard were not linked to the case, the sheriff's department said.

In July, Nanos told "Today" the file was still active. "We have so much DNA to sort through," he said. "These are labs all across the country that are talking to one another about how best to look at what they have in front of them for DNA evidence. And, so I'm still positive we will resolve this case." He added, "We're working this as hard as we can. There's no lead too small."

Spokesperson Angelica Carrillo said in an email that a sheriff-FBI task force "remains committed to finding Nancy and providing answers to her family" and that DNA and digital work is "complex and time-intensive." A department post said that when a significant development occurs, "it will be shared publicly."

On Sept. 15, Savannah Guthrie thanked actress Allison Janney on air and said the family wanted to "give her a proper goodbye." "We just want our mom home," she said. Reward figures reported in coverage have ranged from an FBI offer of up to $50,000 to larger private totals; the department has not restated those figures in connection with the new video.

Seven months on, the official picture is unchanged: an 84-year-old missing from a dark foothills street, a masked figure on a doorbell camera, unfinished lab work, and no arrest. A YouTube drive-by of a porch light is not a status update. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI.