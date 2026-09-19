NFL Week 2 Preview: QB Duels, Division Rivalries and Early Storylines Shape This Loaded Sunday Slate

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season arrives with a slate heavy on division rivalries and early-season storylines, as teams look to build on strong openers or correct course after rocky Week 1 performances across the league.

Several division matchups headline the week, including the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Chicago Bears, the Carolina Panthers facing the Atlanta Falcons, the Las Vegas Raiders traveling to face the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Seattle Seahawks squaring off against the Arizona Cardinals. Another marquee matchup pits Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence against Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in a closely watched early-season quarterback duel.

The Broncos enter the matchup looking to bounce back after a lopsided loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, playing the rematch on a short week. Whether offensive coordinator Davis Webb can get Nix settled into a rhythm against Jacksonville's defense figures to be one of the week's central questions. On the Jaguars' side, wide receiver Parker Washington opened the season with a 28.6% target share and 19.3 fantasy points in Week 1, positioning him as a player fantasy managers are watching closely heading into Week 2.

In New England, the Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers as clear favorites according to ESPN's prediction models and staff picks. ESPN's Football Power Index gives New England a 66.1% chance of winning, projecting an average margin of victory of 4.3 points. ESPN staff picks for the matchup were similarly lopsided in New England's favor: analyst Maldonado projected a 19-17 Patriots win, while both Moody and Walder projected a 27-17 or 27-20 Patriots victory. New England will need to navigate the game without wide receiver Brown for the next four weeks, according to injury reports, adding a layer of uncertainty to how the offense adjusts in his absence.

Green Bay enters Week 2 facing scrutiny over its offensive line after a difficult Week 1 outing against the Vikings. Official statistics showed quarterback Jordan Love was hit 15 times during the game, though Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said the real number was closer to 18. Either figure represents a level of pressure the team will be looking to address heading into its next matchup.

Elsewhere across the league, the Indianapolis Colts host the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday Night Football, a matchup that outside analysts have described as a potential letdown spot for the Chiefs given the disparity in how each team opened the season. The Colts were among the biggest disappointments of Week 1 following a rough home-opener performance, while Kansas City was one of the league's most impressive teams in its own opener, leading some analysts to characterize Indianapolis as facing a must-win atmosphere already, given the pressure surrounding the team's coaching staff entering the season.

The New York Giants host the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup between two teams coming off emotionally charged divisional wins in prime time the previous week. Analysts have suggested that dynamic could favor the home team, even though the Rams do not face a significant home-field disadvantage on the road, with some also flagging the possibility of overconfidence for New York after its win over the rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

Thursday night's game between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills opened Week 2 with a closely contested prediction split among analysts, with expert panels showing a near-even divide on the outcome heading into kickoff.

In Seattle, quarterback Drew Lock is expected to make his second consecutive start in relief of Sam Darnold, who continues to be sidelined by a glute injury. Lock threw for nearly 200 yards and a touchdown in relief during Week 1, describing what analysts called an "adequate" performance, and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury leaned heavily into play-action concepts during that game, calling play-action on 10 of the team's 27 pass attempts, a 37% rate that ranked fourth-highest in the league during Week 1. The Seahawks enter their matchup against Arizona as 3.5-point favorites in a game with a total of 41 points, with one predictive betting model giving Seattle better than a 60% probability of covering that spread.

Tampa Bay enters its home matchup against Cleveland as an 8.5-point favorite with a game total of 41.5 points, with the same predictive model projecting the Buccaneers to cover the spread in well over half of its simulations and the game to go over the total more than 60% of the time.

In New York, the Jets will be without star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, ruled out with a groin injury, as the team continues navigating what has been described as the longest interception drought in NFL history heading into its matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Baltimore enters Week 2 with renewed optimism around its offense, built around a steady performance from quarterback Kirk Cousins and rising contributions from running back Ashton Jeanty. The potential return of tight end Brock Bowers from a knee injury has been cited by analysts as a factor that could further tip the offensive balance in the Ravens' favor as the week's matchups unfold.

With injury questions still swirling around several teams at the quarterback position, including Seattle, Minnesota and Atlanta, all of which turned to backup quarterbacks during Week 1, and continued uncertainty surrounding both Los Angeles franchises after difficult opening performances, Week 2 offers an early opportunity for teams across the league to establish clearer identities heading into the season's next stretch.