NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, England — Newcastle United hosts AFC Bournemouth Saturday at St James' Park in a Matchweek 3 Premier League fixture, with both clubs looking to build early-season momentum under new managerial leadership.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. local time, which translates to 7:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 a.m. PT and 5 p.m. India Standard Time for fans watching internationally.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports, airing across both the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate channels, with streaming also available through HBO Max for subscribers who prefer to watch online rather than through traditional television.

In the United States, the match will be shown live on Fubo TV, Sling, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo and SiriusXM FC, giving American fans a range of English- and Spanish-language broadcast and streaming options to follow the action.

Fans without access to those services can also follow the match through Newcastle United's own official coverage. Supporters can listen to live BBC Radio Newcastle commentary through the club's official website and app for those with a Newcastle United Account, while the club's official Match Centre will provide minute-by-minute updates and key statistics throughout the game, along with a postmatch opportunity for fans to vote on their choice for Player of the Match. Updates will additionally be shared across Newcastle United's official social media accounts throughout the fixture.

Saturday's match carries early-season significance for both sides. Newcastle enters the fixture unbeaten through its opening two Premier League matches of the 2026-27 season, having collected four points so far under new manager Matthias Jaissle. The Magpies opened the campaign with a high-quality 2-2 draw against Liverpool before following that result with an impressive 2-0 road victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 29, with second-half goals from Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa securing that win.

Newcastle's positive start has come alongside significant investment on Tyneside this summer, with the club pushing its total transfer spending to £262 million following a deadline-day capture of Belgium international Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille, a move widely seen as signaling serious ambition from the club's ownership heading into the new season.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, has endured a considerably more difficult start to life under new manager Marco Rose, collecting just one point from its opening two league matches. The Cherries suffered a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City before playing to a 1-1 draw against Everton in their most recent outing. Looking at Bournemouth's broader recent form across all competitions, including preseason friendlies, the club has managed just one win, two draws and two defeats across its last five matches, with that sole victory coming in a lopsided 10-1 preseason rout of Genoa in early August.

Team news ahead of Saturday's match shows Newcastle set to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Nico Gonzalez having quickly established himself as a key figure in midfield alongside Lewis Miley, while Yoane Wissa, the club's former Brentford striker, is expected to lead the attacking line. Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes are expected to provide width and pace from the flanks, aiming to continue Newcastle's positive start to the campaign.

Bournemouth is similarly expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 shape, with striker Evanilson leading the line and support expected from an attacking trio featuring Rayan, Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier. The Cherries will be looking to their new pieces to help turn around a slow start under Rose as the club searches for greater consistency early in the season.

Under Jaissle, Newcastle has adopted a notably more aggressive defensive approach compared with previous seasons, with the club currently ranking sixth in the Premier League for total fouls committed through its opening two matches, reflecting a more physical and combative style of play as the team looks to establish its identity under its new manager.

The two clubs have a recent history of tightly contested matches. The most recent meeting between Newcastle and Bournemouth ended in a 2-1 defeat for Newcastle at St James' Park in the Premier League on April 18, 2026. Before that result, the two sides played to a 3-3 draw in an FA Cup tie at the same venue in January 2026, suggesting Saturday's fixture could similarly produce a closely fought contest between the two clubs despite their differing early-season form this year.

Saturday's match is one of several Premier League fixtures taking place across Matchweek 3, with additional games scheduled throughout the day, including Brentford hosting Sunderland, Brighton facing Leeds, Fulham taking on Crystal Palace, Manchester City hosting Coventry, and Nottingham Forest welcoming Tottenham, before later fixtures including Everton against Manchester United and Ipswich Town hosting Liverpool round out the day's slate of matches across English top-flight football.

With Newcastle looking to extend its unbeaten start to the season and Bournemouth searching for its first meaningful signs of consistency under Rose, Saturday's matchup at St James' Park offers an early measuring stick for both clubs as they continue adjusting to life under their respective new managerial appointments this season. Fans looking to follow the action live have a broad range of broadcast and streaming options available across the United Kingdom, United States and other international markets to catch every moment of the Matchweek 3 clash as the Premier League season continues to take shape.