2026 College Football Season Starts August 29 With Week 0 Schedule Headlined by UNC-TCU in Dublin

The 2026 college football season begins Saturday, Aug. 29, with a limited Week 0 slate of games that will give fans an early look at several programs before the full slate arrives the following weekend.

Most Football Bowl Subdivision teams will open their campaigns on or around Labor Day weekend, but eight matchups are scheduled for Aug. 29 to mark the official start of the FBS season. The early games provide a mix of high-profile nonconference contests, international play and opportunities for Group of Five and independent programs to gain experience against Power conference opponents.

The day's centerpiece is the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, where North Carolina faces TCU at noon Eastern time on ESPN. The game at Aviva Stadium serves as a rematch of last season's meeting in Chapel Hill, where the Horned Frogs defeated the Tar Heels 48-14 in Bill Belichick's coaching debut at North Carolina. Belichick's first season with the Tar Heels ended at 4-8, and the Dublin opener offers an early chance to reset expectations under the longtime NFL coach.

Later on Saturday, San Jose State visits No. 14 USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 3 p.m. on NBC. NC State travels to Virginia for a 3:30 p.m. contest on ESPN at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. That game was originally planned for Rio de Janeiro but was relocated.

Additional Week 0 games include Jacksonville State at North Dakota State at 5:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, Sacramento State at Eastern Michigan at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hawai'i at Stanford at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network, New Mexico State at Florida State at 7 p.m. on the CW, and Memphis at UNLV at 10 p.m. on Fox.

The schedule creates more than 12 hours of continuous action for viewers. Several of the matchups feature teams seeking momentum after mixed or disappointing previous campaigns, while others allow ranked or highly regarded programs such as USC and Florida State to begin building chemistry under their respective coaching staffs.

While the FBS slate is concentrated on Saturday, Aug. 29, the Football Championship Subdivision begins even earlier. FCS teams are permitted to open on Thursday, Aug. 27, with a substantial number of games that day and on Friday, Aug. 28. Those contests expand the early-season footprint for fans of lower-division football and include traditional early-season events such as the FCS Kickoff and MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

The first full weekend of major-college play arrives in early September. Thursday, Sept. 3, marks the start of broader Week 1 activity, with the traditional opening Saturday falling on Sept. 5. That period will feature a much denser schedule of conference and nonconference games across the country, including several high-profile matchups that could influence early College Football Playoff conversations.

Week 0 has grown in recent years as conferences and athletic departments seek additional scheduling flexibility and international exposure. The Dublin game continues a pattern of early-season overseas contests that have become a regular feature of the college football calendar. Other Week 0 games often pair Power programs with lower-profile opponents or feature cross-division matchups that test preparation levels before the grind of a full conference schedule begins.

Television coverage is spread across major networks and streaming platforms. ESPN and its family of channels will carry the Dublin opener and the NC State-Virginia game. NBC and Peacock will feature the USC home game. Fox takes the late-night slot with Memphis at UNLV, while the ACC Network, CW, CBS Sports Network and ESPN+ fill out the remaining windows.

Coaches and players typically treat these early games as important building blocks rather than definitive measures of a team's ceiling. Rosters are still settling after the transfer portal and recruiting cycles, and many programs use the extra week of preparation to install schemes or evaluate depth. Injuries and midweek adjustments can still alter plans before the more concentrated Week 1 schedule arrives.

For North Carolina, the trip to Ireland carries extra weight given the previous year's result against TCU and the scrutiny surrounding Belichick's transition to the college game. TCU, coming off a stronger campaign, enters as a ranked or highly regarded opponent looking to make an early statement. Other programs such as Florida State, USC and Stanford will use their home openers to gauge progress under their coaching staffs.

As the calendar moves toward late August, attention will shift from speculation about rankings and preseason hype to actual on-field results. The Week 0 games provide the first concrete data points of the 2026 season and set the stage for what is expected to be another highly competitive year across the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Fans can expect continuous coverage from midday through late evening on Aug. 29, with the international kickoff in Dublin serving as the ceremonial start. From there, the sport will expand rapidly into its traditional September rhythm, when nearly every major program is in action and the long path toward conference championships and the College Football Playoff begins in earnest.