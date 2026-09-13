Read more 2026 College Football Season Starts August 29 With Week 0 Schedule Headlined by UNC-TCU in Dublin 2026 College Football Season Starts August 29 With Week 0 Schedule Headlined by UNC-TCU in Dublin

No. 5 Indiana returns to Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday to host the Howard Bison in the first-ever football meeting between the two programs, with the Hoosiers looking to extend a winning streak that has now stretched to 17 straight games.

Kickoff is set for noon Eastern time (9 a.m. Pacific) at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. The game will air nationally on the Big Ten Network, with Jeff Levering and Jake Butt calling the action and Brooke Fletcher reporting from the sideline. Fans can also stream the broadcast on FOX One, which offers a three-day free trial for new subscribers, or through the Fox Sports App and FoxSports.com for viewers already authenticated through a traditional TV provider. Cord-cutters can access BTN through live TV streaming services including Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, most of which offer free trial periods for new users.

Indiana enters as a heavy favorite

Indiana comes into the matchup at 1-0 following a dominant 52-16 win over North Texas in its season opener, a performance that extended the program's win streak dating back through last season. The Hoosiers finished the 2025 season a perfect 16-0, becoming the first team in the modern era of college football to complete an unbeaten 16-win campaign en route to a national championship under head coach Curt Cignetti.

Quarterback Josh Hoover was sharp in the opener, completing 13 of 16 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, building on an Indiana passing attack that produced 46 touchdowns through the air last season, the most in the NCAAFB during the 2025 regular season. Turbo Richard and Charlie Becker each found the end zone twice against North Texas, with Becker turning 64 receiving yards into two scores.

Oddsmakers have installed Indiana as a massive favorite for Saturday's matchup. DraftKings listed the Hoosiers as 56.5-point favorites, with a game total set at 64.5 points and a moneyline reflecting the lopsided expectations: -100000 for Indiana and +5000 for Howard.

Howard brings a dangerous passing attack despite the gap in competition

Howard enters Saturday's game at 1-1, having opened the season with a win over Alabama A&M before falling 21-28 to Richmond in Week 1. Despite the steep talent gap against a top-five program, the Bison bring a quarterback capable of moving the ball through the air. Ja'Shawn Scroggins has thrown for 424 yards and four touchdowns through two games this season, while also contributing 88 rushing yards on the ground, giving Indiana's defense a dual-threat challenge to account for. Receiver Se'Quan Osborne has emerged as a reliable target for Scroggins, hauling in 101 receiving yards and a touchdown so far this season, while running back Travis Kerney has added another dimension to Howard's offense with 81 rushing yards.

Howard's defense, however, has struggled early in the season, surrendering 28 points to Richmond last week, and the team's passing offense has completed just 44.6% of its throws through two games, the ninth-lowest completion rate in college football this season. Howard has not finished a season above .500 since 2017.

A first-ever meeting between the programs

Saturday's matchup marks the first all-time meeting between Indiana and Howard on the football field, giving the game no historical precedent to draw from. Howard becomes the seventh first-time opponent to appear on Indiana's schedule since Cignetti took over the program in 2024, following Western Illinois, UCLA and Charlotte that first season, and Old Dominion, Kennesaw State and Alabama in 2025.

The matchup also continues a stretch of home games for Indiana to open the season, with the Hoosiers playing their second consecutive contest in the noon Eastern time slot at Memorial Stadium. Cignetti has noted the challenging conditions players faced in the opener against North Texas, telling reporters the heat index on the field during that game reached 152 degrees. Cooler conditions are expected for Saturday's matchup against Howard.

What to watch for

With the talent and depth gap between the two programs significant, the primary storylines for Saturday's game are likely to center on how Indiana's offense continues to build rhythm heading into a stretch of tougher non-conference and Big Ten competition later this month, and whether Howard's Scroggins can generate enough explosive plays through the air to keep the Bison competitive against a Hoosiers defense that will be heavily favored to control the game from start to finish.

For Indiana, Saturday offers another opportunity to refine execution on both sides of the ball and manage depth across the roster before conference play intensifies. For Howard, the trip to Bloomington represents a chance to test the Bison's passing attack against one of the top programs in the country and build experience that could pay dividends later in the season against more evenly matched Football Championship Subdivision opponents.

Game details at a glance

Fans looking to catch every play can tune into the Big Ten Network beginning at noon Eastern time Saturday, or stream the broadcast through FOX One, the Fox Sports App, or any of the major live TV streaming platforms that carry BTN in their standard channel lineups. With Indiana chasing an 18th straight win and Howard looking to make a statement against Big Ten competition, Saturday's contest offers an early measuring-stick moment for both programs as the 2026 college football season moves into its second full week.