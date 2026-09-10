SYDNEY — The Sydney Swans have issued a firm response to swirling trade speculation surrounding suspended defender Nick Blakey, informing rival AFL clubs that none of the five players stood down by the club remain available for trade despite mounting interest.

Speaking on Channel 7's "The Agenda Setters," reporter Tom Morris confirmed that Blakey has drawn interest from multiple clubs, with St Kilda emerging as a particularly active suitor for the 26-year-old.

"Nick Blakey is a player that St Kilda has asked the question of," Morris said. "There are other clubs that have asked the question of Nick Blakey as well, obviously with no formal commitment. We don't even know if he's going to be playing AFL at all next year, pending what is going on in the legal world."

Read more Sydney Swans Players Named as Police Investigate Alleged Sexual Assault at Melbourne Hotel Before Finals Sydney Swans Players Named as Police Investigate Alleged Sexual Assault at Melbourne Hotel Before Finals

Morris also revealed that the Swans had directly responded to the growing speculation by issuing what he described as a hands-off warning, informing rival clubs that none of the five suspended players are currently available for trade discussions.

Blakey is among five Sydney players, alongside Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Riley Bice and James Jordon, suspended by the club for the remainder of the 2026 AFL season following an incident at the Pullman Hotel in East Melbourne on Aug. 17. The players had stayed up late following Sydney's 36-point win over Essendon at the MCG the previous afternoon.

Two days after the incident, the Swans announced the five-player suspension, citing breaches of the club's behavioral standards, which the club later specified included drinking, staying out late and inviting women back to the team hotel. Those club-imposed sanctions are separate from an ongoing Victoria Police investigation into an alleged sexual assault reported at the hotel. It has not been suggested in media reports that any of the five suspended players are being accused of sexual assault, and no charges have been laid against any individual in connection with the matter.

Victoria Police confirmed this week that detectives had traveled to Sydney to interview four men as part of the continuing investigation, while also speaking with three additional men believed to have been in the hotel room at the time of the incident, who are being treated solely as witnesses. Police said they are not seeking to speak with anyone else in connection with the ongoing inquiry. Riley Bice is no longer considered a person of interest in the investigation, according to reporting cited by news.com.au.

The Swans acknowledged the continuing police process in a statement issued this week.

"The Sydney Swans acknowledge the statement made today by Victoria Police regarding an alleged incident at the Pullman Hotel on Monday 17 August," the club said. "The wellbeing of those impacted remains of paramount importance. We note that no charges have been laid and that police have indicated the process may take some time to run its course. As it remains a police investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further."

All five suspended players have strenuously denied any criminal wrongdoing throughout the ongoing process.

Sydney football boss Leon Cameron previously dismissed specific reports that Blakey was seeking a trade as unfounded speculation, telling 3AW radio ahead of the club's qualifying final against Brisbane that he had received no direct indication from Blakey regarding a desire to leave the club.

"Nick hasn't spoken a word of this," Cameron said. "There's always going to be speculation when clubs are going through a crisis like we've gone through in the last two and a half weeks. But it's all speculation, Nick's contracted, and so are all the other guys as well. We'll work through what everything looks like when our season finishes, but I don't get tied up in that too much."

Despite Cameron's comments, reporting indicates Blakey's relationship with the club has continued to deteriorate since the events in Melbourne, with both Blakey and Sydney understood to have grown increasingly frustrated with one another. Blakey currently has five years remaining on a long-term contract reportedly worth more than $1 million per season, adding significant financial complexity to any potential trade scenario even if the club were to reconsider its current position.

According to reporting from The Age cited by Newsy Today, the five suspended players are personally responsible for covering their own legal fees throughout the process, given AFL salary cap rules that prevent the Swans, individuals associated with the club, or wealthy club benefactors from funding legal representation tied to the ongoing investigation or any potential related civil proceedings. While the AFL Players' Association has provided support resources to the players, it is similarly barred from contributing financially to their legal costs.

The same reporting suggested the AFL may not reach a formal determination on whether the suspended players can be cleared to participate in trade discussions before this year's trade period concludes, effectively leaving that decision, and any associated risk, entirely in the hands of interested rival clubs rather than the league itself.

Last week, Swords midfielder James Rowbottom, who lives with Blakey, said he had not discussed the specifics of Blakey's situation with his roommate, despite ongoing reports suggesting Blakey wants to leave the club at season's end.

With the Victoria Police investigation continuing and no charges filed against any individual connected to the incident, the Swans' firm stance against making any of the five suspended players available for trade appears likely to hold, at least for now, even as speculation about Blakey's long-term future at the club continues to circulate among rival AFL franchises monitoring the situation closely.