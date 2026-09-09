Adam Treloar Retires After 263-Game, 16-Year AFL Career Spanning Three Clubs, All-Australian Blazer

Read more Western Bulldogs Champion Tom Liberatore Retires After 268 Games, Called 'Spiritual Catalyst' By Beveridge Western Bulldogs Champion Tom Liberatore Retires After 268 Games, Called 'Spiritual Catalyst' By Beveridge

MELBOURNE, Australia — Western Bulldogs midfielder Adam Treloar has announced his retirement from the AFL, closing out a 16-season career spanning three clubs that included an All-Australian selection, an Anzac Day Medal and the Neale Daniher Trophy.

Treloar, 33, finishes his career with 263 games and 158 goals, having played for Greater Western Sydney, Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs since making his debut in Round 3 of the 2012 season. His retirement announcement came just one day after fellow Bulldogs midfielder Tom Liberatore also called time on his own decorated career, leaving the club processing the departure of two significant midfield figures within 24 hours of each other.

In a statement announcing his decision, Treloar reflected on the emotional weight of stepping away from the game.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have come to the conclusion that I am retiring," Treloar said.

Treloar traced his connection to football back to his childhood, growing up in Dandenong, a suburb southeast of Melbourne.

"I will never forget the moment that I fell in love with the game of footy — I was that seven-year-old boy that just wanted to be like his older brother — follow in his footsteps and play the game," Treloar said. "I was a kid from Dandenong who grew up with nothing — except a loving family. All I ever wanted to do was make my friends and family proud."

Reflecting on the scale of what he ultimately achieved, Treloar expressed pride in a career that exceeded what he once imagined possible.

"That young boy would be so proud — never in my wildest dreams did I think I would play one AFL game — so to be here after 16 seasons, it is something I am extremely proud of," Treloar said.

Treloar closed his statement by expressing gratitude toward the Western Bulldogs specifically, and hope that his young daughter might one day follow in his footsteps at the club.

"I am forever grateful to the Western Bulldogs Football Club and hopefully one day my daughter Georgie is running out in the red, white and blue," Treloar said. "I will always be a Bulldogs person; I couldn't speak more highly of the place and the people that work here."

Treloar's career began at Greater Western Sydney, where he was selected as a pre-listed 17-year-old and became part of the Giants' inaugural AFL season in 2012. He played 79 games for the Sydney-based expansion club during its first four seasons in the competition before requesting a trade back to his home state of Victoria at the end of 2015.

That move brought him to Collingwood, where he played 94 games over five seasons before becoming one of the most prominent casualties of the club's 2020 salary cap restructuring. Treloar was traded to the Western Bulldogs during that year's controversial trade period despite having five years remaining on a lucrative contract with the Magpies, a move that drew significant attention at the time given the financial terms involved.

Treloar quickly established himself as a key contributor at his new club, playing a standout role in the Bulldogs' 2021 Grand Final appearance against Melbourne, collecting 27 disposals and kicking three goals in the losing effort, played in Perth due to COVID-19 restrictions affecting the Victorian season that year.

His career peaked statistically in 2024, when he earned his first and only All-Australian blazer after finishing the season ranked No. 1 in the competition for total disposals and receiving 26 Brownlow Medal votes. That career-best campaign came shortly before injury problems began significantly limiting his availability, with Treloar managing just nine total AFL games across the following two seasons combined, plagued by recurring soft-tissue injuries.

Despite those physical setbacks, Treloar found a way to compete at a high level even outside the AFL in his final season, helping guide Footscray, the Bulldogs' VFL affiliate, to a premiership in 2025 after working his way back from injury to feature prominently in that finals campaign.

Western Bulldogs football boss Sam Power praised Treloar's contributions to the club and his consistency at the highest level of the sport throughout his career.

"To compete at the highest level for as long as Adam has is a credit to him," Power said, describing Treloar as an "amazing player" whose impact on the club extended well beyond his statistical output on the field.

Treloar's retirement, arriving one day after Liberatore's own announcement, leaves the Western Bulldogs navigating a significant midfield transition heading into the 2027 season, with two experienced, decorated players departing the club's list within the same short window. Both players had been central figures during the Bulldogs' most successful recent stretch, including the club's 2016 premiership triumph, in which Liberatore played a key role, and Treloar's later contributions following his 2020 arrival from Collingwood.

Career statistics compiled following Treloar's announcement show his full playing record split across his three clubs: 79 games and 48 goals at Greater Western Sydney between 2012 and 2015, 94 games and 49 goals at Collingwood between 2016 and 2020, and 90 games and 61 goals at the Western Bulldogs from 2021 onward, for a career total of 263 games and 158 goals across 16 AFL seasons.

With both Treloar and Liberatore now confirmed to have played their final AFL matches, the Western Bulldogs enter the offseason facing the task of reshaping their midfield structure without two of the club's most experienced and accomplished players from the past decade, even as both men's contributions, spanning premiership contention, individual accolades and sustained on-field influence, are expected to remain closely associated with one of the more successful periods in the club's recent history.