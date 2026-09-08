MELBOURNE, Australia — Western Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore has announced his retirement from AFL football after 268 games with the club, bringing an end to a 16-year career defined by hard-nosed midfield play, a premiership medal and a deep, generational connection to the western Melbourne suburbs the club calls home.

Liberatore, 34, informed his teammates of the decision following the Bulldogs' elimination-final loss to Adelaide on Saturday night, a match that marked his final appearance for the club. His 2026 season had been severely limited to just 11 senior games, as a string of concussions and knee injuries continued to take a physical toll on the veteran midfielder.

A father-son recruit selected with pick 40 in the 2010 national draft, Liberatore followed in the footsteps of his father, Tony Liberatore, a Bulldogs great in his own right who played 283 games for the club. Tom went on to become one of only 15 players in Bulldogs history to reach 250 games, and last year was named among the 25 Greatest Bulldogs to ever wear the club's red, white and blue.

"This Club and its community have been such a huge part of my life," Liberatore said in a statement. "I'm so fortunate to have lived out my dream for 16 years, from watching my old man play for the club to being part of a premiership that meant so much to all of our fans and to the western suburbs, it's been a real privilege."

Liberatore reflected on his decision to step away from playing while remaining connected to the club in a different capacity.

"I still love being here and competing each week but it's time for me to step aside, spend more time with my family and friends and support this great club from the stands," Liberatore said. "I've built lifelong friendships with many teammates through the years, that's what means the most to me."

He closed his statement by thanking the club's players, coaches, staff and supporters for their role throughout his career.

"I want to take the opportunity to thank everyone at the club: players, coaches and staff for the amount of effort and time they've dedicated to me over the years," Liberatore said. "I also want to thank the members and fans who have been incredible during my time here and supported me through all of the ups and downs. I'm really proud of where the club is going and excited about what the group is capable of moving forward. I'm looking forward to watching on with a beer in hand."

Liberatore's on-field career included several significant individual and team honors. He won the club's Charles Sutton Medal, awarded to the Bulldogs' best and fairest player, in 2014, narrowly defeating teammate Jack Macrae in a breakout season. He finished in the top three of the club's best and fairest voting on five additional occasions and was a key figure in Western Bulldogs' drought-breaking 2016 premiership triumph, playing 21 games that season, including a standout performance in the finals series in which he recorded 19 tackles in a single match. Liberatore twice returned from ruptured ACL injuries during his career, a testament to the resilience that came to define his reputation among teammates and supporters alike.

Statistically, Liberatore finishes his career having played 267 to 268 games, depending on the specific source, kicking 93 goals over that span, according to figures compiled following his retirement announcement. He also polled a total of 50 Brownlow Medal votes across his career and was named the Bulldogs' vice-captain in 2024, reflecting his standing as a senior leadership figure within the club's playing group in his later seasons.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge, who coached Liberatore for 12 seasons including the 2016 premiership campaign, offered an emotional tribute to the retiring midfielder.

"Tom has been the spiritual catalyst within our playing ranks for such a long period of time," Beveridge said. "Through the challenges he has faced, he has had a fierce will and desire to claw his way back. 'Libba' has always set about influencing everyone he comes in contact with in his own unique, caring and quirky characteristic way. Always a fierce competitor, he has been inspirational with his tenacity and confrontational brand ensuring his teammates always walk a little taller and feel a little more self-assured. I am extremely grateful to have coached Tom and I know all of our people see it as a great privilege to have shared Tom's AFL football experience with him."

Beyond his contributions on the field, Liberatore built a significant profile within the Bulldogs' community work over the course of his career. He served as a longtime ambassador, advocate and volunteer with the Western Bulldogs Community Foundation, dedicating time to mentoring youth, supporting local educational programs, and working to address homelessness across Melbourne's western suburbs. Most recently, Liberatore partnered with the Salvation Army to help launch the Lighthouse Café, an initiative providing hot meals and a safe space for community members in need, work that earned him a second consecutive nomination for the AFL's Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award.

With Liberatore's retirement, Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli becomes the only remaining player on the club's list who was part of the 2016 premiership-winning squad, a marker of just how significantly the club's playing group has turned over in the decade since that historic flag. Tom and Tony Liberatore also remain just the second father-son pairing in AFL history to each play 250 or more games for the same club, joining Essendon's Ken and Dustin Fletcher in that distinction.

As the Bulldogs move forward without one of the most beloved and recognizable figures in the club's recent history, Liberatore's retirement closes out a career that blended on-field toughness with an off-field commitment to community work that supporters and club officials alike have described as central to his legacy at the Kennel.