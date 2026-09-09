SEOUL, South Korea — Robert Moreno, recently named interim head coach of South Korea's men's national football team, will arrive in the country Sunday, marking the formal start of his brief tenure leading the Taegeuk Warriors through a stretch of crucial international friendlies ahead of January's Asian Cup.

The Korea Football Association said Wednesday that Moreno will hold a media availability upon landing at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, late Sunday morning. He and his five-man coaching staff, all Spanish nationals, were hired en masse by the KFA on Sept. 1, taking charge of Korea's next six international friendlies.

South Korea is scheduled to host Ecuador on Sept. 24, Uruguay on Sept. 28, Venezuela on Oct. 2 and Uzbekistan on Oct. 6, all at home. The KFA is also working to schedule two additional matches during the Nov. 9-17 FIFA international window. On Monday, Moreno will hold a press conference at Korea Football Park in Cheonan, roughly 56 miles south of Seoul, to announce his first squad selection ahead of the September and October matches.

Moreno steps in for Hong Myung-bo, who resigned at the end of June after South Korea was eliminated in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. Rather than rushing to appoint a full-time replacement under significant time pressure, the KFA opted to bring in a temporary bench boss to manage the fall international window, with plans to have a permanent coach in place ahead of January's Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. Moreno's contract runs through Nov. 27, though the KFA has indicated he will have the opportunity to remain in the role for the Asian Cup depending on the team's results across the six matches under his charge.

Moreno, 48, becomes the first Spanish coach ever to lead South Korea's senior national team. He previously coached Spain's national team for nine matches in 2019, stepping in on an interim basis after Luis Enrique took a leave of absence to care for his daughter, who was battling bone cancer, before ultimately taking over as full-time head coach and guiding Spain through Euro qualifying. Moreno's coaching career has also included stints with AS Monaco in France, Granada in Spain, and FC Sochi in Russia, along with earlier work as a scout for FC Barcelona and as an assistant to Luis Enrique at AS Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the KFA conducted an open recruitment process to select Moreno, narrowing an initial field that reportedly included former Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors head coach Gustavo Poyet, along with fellow Spanish coaches Domènec Torrent, a former assistant to Pep Guardiola, and Jesús Casas, a former Iraq national team head coach. After conducting online interviews, KFA National Teams Committee chairman Hyun Young-min traveled to Europe to meet the finalists in person, with Moreno reportedly standing out for his thorough preparation and detailed tactical planning.

Hyun elaborated on the selection process during comments shared on the KFA's official YouTube channel.

"We gave high marks to his enthusiasm, proactive attitude and sincerity about the South Korean national team job," Hyun said.

Moreno has emphasized his own eagerness to get started in the role, according to Seoul Economic Daily's reporting on the appointment, vowing to demonstrate his commitment directly through the team's performances on the field.

The KFA's search for an interim coach unfolded against a turbulent broader backdrop for Korean football administration. Police raided KFA headquarters last month as part of an investigation into the process surrounding Hong Myung-bo's original 2024 appointment as head coach, while the association separately apologized for allegations that it had provided inappropriate entertainment for foreign match referees. Then-KFA president Chung Mong-gyu also stepped down amid the broader fallout from Korea's disappointing World Cup campaign, leaving the federation navigating both a coaching vacancy and a leadership crisis simultaneously in the weeks following the team's group-stage exit.

Moreno's appointment has drawn some additional scrutiny tied to an earlier controversy from his time coaching FC Sochi in Russia. According to Wikipedia's summary of his managerial career, Sochi's former general director, Andrei Orlov, alleged that Moreno had used ChatGPT to help prepare for matches during his tenure with the Russian club. Moreno has maintained that he only used the software for translation purposes rather than tactical preparation, and the episode does not appear to have factored significantly into the KFA's decision to hire him for the interim Korea role.

South Korea's national team, nicknamed the Taegeuk Warriors, is currently captained by Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, who also holds the program's all-time appearance record with 147 caps. The team's FIFA ranking stood at 32nd in the world as of July 2026, having fallen seven spots following the World Cup group-stage elimination that ultimately cost Hong Myung-bo his job.

With Moreno's arrival Sunday marking the formal beginning of his brief but consequential tenure, South Korean football fans and officials alike will be watching closely to see whether the Spanish coach can help stabilize a program still working through the fallout from a disappointing World Cup campaign and a series of administrative controversies within the KFA itself. His performance across the six matches under his charge, beginning with the Sept. 24 friendly against Ecuador, is expected to play a significant role in determining whether the KFA extends his mandate through January's Asian Cup or moves instead to appoint a different, full-time head coach ahead of that tournament.