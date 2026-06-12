GUADALAJARA, Mexico — South Korea mounted a determined second-half recovery to overcome Czech Republic 2-1 in their opening 2026 World Cup match at Estadio Guadalajara on Friday, with In-Beom Hwang and substitute Hyeon-Gyu Oh scoring the goals that turned the contest around after Ladislav Krejci's early second-half header.

The victory puts South Korea level on points with co-host Mexico at the top of Group A after the Mexicans opened with a 2-0 win over South Africa. Myung-Bo Hong's side demonstrated technical quality, resilience and attacking verve, overcoming an early deficit to claim all three points in what could prove a pivotal result in the competitive pool.

Match Summary and Turning Points

Czech Republic took the lead in the 59th minute when Ladislav Krejci headed home Vladimir Coufal's long throw-in. The goal came after South Korea had dominated possession and created several clear chances, particularly through Heung-Min Son, who was denied by goalkeeper Matej Kovar on multiple occasions.

South Korea responded quickly. Just eight minutes later, In-Beom Hwang cut inside from Kang-In Lee's precise pass and clipped a deft finish inside the near post to level the scores. The equalizer energized the Korean side, and they continued to press for a winner with controlled attacking play.

In the 80th minute, substitute Hyeon-Gyu Oh tucked home In-Beom Hwang's low cross from close range to complete the comeback. Tomas Soucek thought he had restored the lead for Czech Republic with a header, but the West Ham midfielder was correctly flagged for offside.

South Korea goalkeeper Seung-Gyu Kim made a crucial late save to deny Michal Sadilek, securing the three points for his team in a match that showcased their superior technical ability and mental strength.

South Korea's Dominant Display

Myung-Bo Hong's team controlled 62% of possession and completed nearly twice as many passes as their opponents. Their technical quality and attacking imagination were evident throughout, with Hwang and Lee particularly outstanding in midfield and attack.

Son, the face of the team, was active but lacked his usual cutting edge, sending most of his shots off target. However, the depth of South Korea's squad allowed them to find the goals without relying solely on their star forward.

Head coach Hong praised his players' mentality after the match. "It was our first game and a very difficult one. The win itself makes me happy, but what's even more positive is that our boys won by not giving up," he said.

Hyeon-Gyu Oh, the match-winner, revealed he almost missed the game due to illness. "My body temperature today had gone up to 38 degrees because I wasn't feeling well," he said. "I wondered if I could even play. It was possible thanks to our staff and medical team."

Czech Republic's Disappointment

Czech Republic coach Miroslav Koubek admitted the better team probably won but expressed frustration at his side's second-half performance. "We played very well, it could have been a draw and we could have won as well," he said.

The Czechs relied heavily on direct play and set pieces, with their goal coming from a long throw. They struggled to create openings in open play and faded after the break, managing just three shots on target in the second half.

The defeat leaves Czech Republic with work to do in Group A, where they face South Africa next. A strong result will be needed to keep their advancement hopes alive in a competitive pool that also includes Mexico.

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Group A Standings and Implications

With Mexico leading the group after a 2-0 win over South Africa, South Korea's victory puts them level on points with the co-hosts. Czech Republic and South Africa sit at the bottom with zero points.

The result rewards South Korea's impressive team performance and sets up an intriguing battle with Mexico for top spot in the group. Both teams will be confident of progressing, but the margin for error is slim in the expanded format.

Broader Tournament Context

The 2026 World Cup's 48-team format has already delivered competitive and entertaining matches. South Korea's comeback victory exemplifies the quality and resilience many teams are bringing to the tournament.

As the group stage continues, South Korea will look to build on this result, while Czech Republic must regroup quickly to avoid an early exit. The performance in Guadalajara suggests South Korea could be a dark horse in the competition if they maintain this level.

Fan and Media Reaction

The match drew positive reviews for its quality and drama. South Korean fans celebrated wildly as their team turned the game around, while Czech supporters were left disappointed by the collapse after a promising start.

Media coverage highlighted South Korea's technical superiority and fighting spirit. The result has boosted national pride in South Korea and added excitement to Group A, one of the more balanced pools in the tournament.

Looking Ahead

South Korea's next match will be crucial as they aim to secure advancement. Czech Republic faces South Africa in what could be a must-win encounter to keep their campaign alive.

The opening round of Group A has set an intriguing tone, with Mexico and South Korea emerging as the early frontrunners. As the tournament progresses, both teams will be tested further, but Friday's result has given South Korea a strong platform from which to build.

The 2026 World Cup continues to deliver compelling storylines, with South Korea's comeback victory providing one of the early highlights. As more matches unfold, the depth and competitiveness of the expanded field are becoming increasingly evident.

Fans worldwide are encouraged to follow the action through official broadcasters and digital platforms. The full schedule ensures compelling matches almost daily, with the expanded format delivering more football than ever before in a single World Cup.

The journey from group stage to the July 19 final at the New York New Jersey Stadium will test teams' depth, adaptability and resilience across three host nations. With 48 teams and 104 matches, the 2026 World Cup offers something for every football fan as the world's most popular sport takes center stage once again.