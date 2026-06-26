ARLINGTON, Texas — Anthony Elanga scored a second-half stunner to secure a last-32 spot for Sweden as they came from behind to earn a point against Japan in Friday's Group F finale.

Sweden Through as a Top Third-Place Finisher

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Graham Potter's side sit on four points — in third place in Group F — which will be enough to send them through, where they will play one of France, Norway, Germany, or Switzerland.

Japan Advances to Face Brazil

Japan finish second behind the Netherlands, who comfortably beat Tunisia, and will face five-time World Cup winners Brazil in the last 32.

A Beautifully Worked Opener From Japan

Celtic's Daizen Maeda put Japan into the lead in the 56th minute following a lovely move, with Ayase Ueda and Ritsu Doan playing a one-two before the latter teed up the goalscorer.

A Quiet First Half Before the Drama

The first half had been quiet, with both teams seemingly content with a goalless draw as the game lacked energy. But that changed after the break, and within six minutes of Japan's goal, Elanga leveled the game for Sweden.

Elanga's Equalizer

The Newcastle United winger, making his first start of this World Cup, stepped in from the left before firing a powerful strike from the angle of the box past Japan keeper Zion Suzuki, who appeared to see the ball late and could not keep it out.

A Match That Cooled After the Equalizer

The pace in the game fizzled out somewhat following the second-half hydration break, but Elanga and Alexander Isak did force two good saves from Suzuki in stoppage time as Japan held on to their second-place position in the group.

Potter Continues to Lift Sweden

After being thrashed 5-1 by the Netherlands in their second group game, it was far from a straightforward task for Sweden to get a point against an impressive and hard-working Japan side. Potter had to pick Sweden up after they finished bottom of their group in a nightmare qualifying campaign, yet navigated their way to this tournament through the playoffs, thanks to their Nations League ranking.

Here he managed not only to lift them after that calamity against the Dutch, but also when they went behind on the night — as defeat would have left them sweating on their progression. It did take a moment of magic from Elanga, who was visibly frustrated at full-time for not finding a winner, but Sweden showed resilience to respond in this game, and Potter has achieved what was surely the minimum objective for them in reaching the knockout stages.

A Warning Ahead of the Knockout Rounds

They will need to be more defensively resilient than they were against the Netherlands if they face France in the last 32, of course. Yet if Potter can find a way to ensure Viktor Gyökeres, Isak, and Elanga are still a threat — while keeping it tight at the back — they cannot be ruled out.

Match Details

Friday's match was played at Dallas Stadium in front of 70,137 fans, with Japan's goal assisted by Doan and Sweden's equalizer assisted by Gyökeres.

A Test of Character for Sweden

The dramatic comeback completes a turbulent group-stage journey for Sweden, who had entered the tournament needing to navigate the playoff path after a difficult qualifying campaign, only to suffer one of the heaviest defeats of the tournament so far against the Netherlands before responding with the kind of resilience under Potter that ultimately secured their place in the round of 32.

What's Next for Japan

Japan will face Group C winners Brazil on Monday at 6 p.m. BST at Houston Stadium, setting up a high-profile knockout-stage clash against one of the tournament's traditional powerhouses.

What's Next for Sweden

Sweden's last-32 opponents are not yet known, but as the bracket currently stands, they will play France on Tuesday at 10 p.m. — a daunting potential matchup against one of the tournament favorites that will test whether Potter's side can tighten up defensively after their earlier struggles against the Netherlands.

With both Japan and Sweden now confirmed for the knockout stage, attention turns to how each side approaches the considerable step up in quality awaiting them in the round of 32. For Japan, a clash with five-time champions Brazil represents arguably the biggest test of Hajime Moriyasu's tenure, while Sweden's likely meeting with France will require Potter's team to replicate the attacking spark shown by Elanga, Gyökeres, and Isak while shoring up the defensive frailties exposed in their lopsided loss to the Netherlands. Both nations will now turn their full attention to preparing for matches that carry significantly higher stakes than Friday's group-stage finale, even as that result itself proved decisive in securing their respective places in the tournament's next phase.