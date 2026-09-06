LIVERPOOL, England — Everton hosts Manchester United Sunday at Hill Dickinson Stadium in a Matchweek 3 Premier League fixture, with both clubs looking to build momentum during an early-season stretch that has already produced contrasting form under their respective managers.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. local time in the United Kingdom, which translates to 9 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. Central time, 7 a.m. Mountain time and 6 a.m. Pacific time in the United States.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the match will be available live through Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD, with streaming available through the Sky Go app and NOW day and month memberships for those without a traditional Sky subscription. Fans on the move can also follow the match through audio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live.

In the United States, the match will be broadcast live on USA Network, with Spanish-language coverage available on Telemundo. Streaming options for American viewers include Fubo, Peacock, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Prime Video USA and SiriusXM FC. In India, the match will be available through Star Sports and the JioHotstar streaming platform.

Everton enters Sunday's fixture in strong early-season form under manager David Moyes, sitting in 10th place with four points from two matches, having recorded a win and a draw to open the campaign. The Toffees are unbeaten across their last five matches in all competitions, a stretch that includes two wins and two draws, along with a 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Preston North End. Everton's most recent Premier League outing ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, with the equalizer arriving in the 91st minute. That result followed a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. Across their last five matches, Moyes's side has scored nine goals while conceding just two, reflecting a notably tightened defensive setup so far this season.

Moyes has had to navigate a frustrating close to the summer transfer window heading into Sunday's match. A deal to bring in United States men's national team striker Folarin Balogun collapsed at the final hour, while midfielder Iliman Ndiaye departed for Manchester City, leaving Everton working with a thinner squad than Moyes had hoped for entering the new season.

Everton's projected starting lineup features Jordan Pickford in goal behind a back line of Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Merlin Roehl. Harrison Armstrong, James Garner and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are expected to operate in midfield, with Tyler Dibling and Tyrique George providing width and Thierno Barry leading the attack. Christian Noergaard is listed as the club's only notable injury absentee, with no suspensions in place for Sunday's match.

Manchester United, under first-year manager Michael Carrick, arrives at Hill Dickinson Stadium with a less settled recent record. The club's last five results include two wins, one draw and two defeats, with the most recent outing producing an emphatic 5-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town. That result followed a 2-0 league defeat to Hull City. Across those same five matches, United scored 10 goals while conceding nine, a pattern that reflects a side capable of producing significant attacking output while remaining vulnerable defensively.

United's injury list heading into Sunday's fixture is considerably longer than Everton's. Carrick will be without Matthijs de Ligt, Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte and Mason Mount, all sidelined through injury. The projected United lineup features Senne Lammens in goal behind a back four of Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

The two clubs' most recent meeting came in February 2026, when Manchester United won 1-0 at the same Hill Dickinson Stadium venue in a Premier League fixture, giving United a recent edge in the head-to-head series heading into Sunday's rematch.

Weather conditions for Sunday's match are expected to be cloudy with temperatures around 68 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff, according to forecasts cited by outlets covering the fixture, offering relatively mild conditions for the early-season Merseyside encounter.

Sunday's matchup carries particular early-season significance given the contrasting circumstances both managers find themselves navigating. Moyes has guided Everton to an encouraging start following a challenging summer transfer window, while Carrick continues working to establish his identity at United during his first extended stretch in charge of the club, following results that have alternated between high-scoring attacking performances and defensive lapses.

For fans outside the officially licensed broadcast territories, some outlets have noted that virtual private network services can technically allow access to broadcasts intended for other regions, though such use typically depends on individual streaming services' terms of service and geographic restrictions, and fans are generally encouraged to access the match through their region's official broadcaster whenever possible.

With both sides fielding largely healthy squads relative to their recent injury troubles, aside from United's lengthy absentee list, Sunday's fixture is shaped up as a meaningful early test for both Moyes and Carrick as they continue building toward their respective goals for the 2026-27 season. Everton's recent defensive solidity under Moyes will face a stern examination against a United side that has shown it can score freely but has also struggled at times to keep clean sheets, setting up what could prove to be an open, closely contested affair at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Fans looking to follow Sunday's Matchweek 3 clash live have a broad range of broadcast and streaming options available across the United Kingdom, United States, India and other international markets, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. BST as both historic English clubs look to continue building momentum during the opening weeks of the new Premier League campaign.