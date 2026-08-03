Read more Fantasy Baseball Trade Deadline Roundup: Tarik Skubal Deal to Dodgers Headlines a Wild Deadline Monday Fantasy Baseball Trade Deadline Roundup: Tarik Skubal Deal to Dodgers Headlines a Wild Deadline Monday

Major League Baseball's 2026 trade deadline arrives Monday at 6 p.m. Eastern time, capping a whirlwind stretch of activity that has already reshaped multiple contending rosters, headlined by two-time reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal joining the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers acquired Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in the deadline's biggest blockbuster, completed around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Detroit received left-hander River Ryan, outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-hander Brady Smith in return. The move gives the two-time defending World Series champions what CBS Sports described as the first and biggest domino of this year's deadline, pairing Skubal with an already talented Dodgers rotation to form what analysts have called the game's most feared pitching staff heading into the postseason stretch.

Monday's activity built quickly on that headline move. The New York Mets traded starting pitcher Freddy Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder Aidan Smith, right-hander Gary Gill Hill and second baseman Émilien Pitre. The Chicago Cubs acquired right-hander Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays, with the Blue Jays receiving outfielder Brett Bateman and infielder Ty Southisene in return. In a separate deal between the same two organizations, Toronto also acquired starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and cash considerations from the Cubs, with Chicago receiving either a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The New York Yankees made a notable addition to their infield, acquiring slugger Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals. Washington received a package of four right-handers in return: Yovanny Cruz, Jake Bird, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable, according to reporting from ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Spencer Nusbaum.

The Chicago White Sox landed starting pitcher Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners, sending reliever Seranthony Domínguez, outfielder Nolan Jones and catcher Boston Smith to Seattle in the deal. The Atlanta Braves made two separate pitching additions, acquiring outfielder Lane Thomas and starter Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for pitchers Lucas Braun and Carter Holton, and separately adding right-hander Taylor Mahle from the San Francisco Giants, who received right-hander Anthony Molina in return, according to sourcing cited by MLB.com.

Elsewhere around the league, the Yankees also moved reliever Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor leaguers Omar Alfonzo and Luis Cruz, according to reporting from insider Francys Romero. The Los Angeles Angels traded reliever Chase Silseth and catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Texas Rangers for infield prospect Angel Arredondo, a deal first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan; O'Hoppe is expected to be optioned to Triple-A following the trade, according to the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant. The Boston Red Sox sent pitcher Connelly Early to the Nationals in exchange for infielder Curtis Mead.

Additional smaller moves rounded out the weekend's activity, including the Milwaukee Brewers acquiring catcher Bo Naylor and pitcher Codi Heuer from the Cleveland Guardians, with the Guardians receiving pitcher Craig Yoho and outfielder Blake Perkins in return.

Several significant names remained unresolved as the deadline approached. San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller, alongside Skubal, ranked among the two biggest names drawing trade interest heading into the weekend, according to Bleacher Report. Multiple teams had engaged the Mariners on a potential trade for right-hander George Kirby, with sources telling ESPN he appeared available and could move before the deadline; Seattle has also been listening on offers for starters Emerson Hancock and Luis Castillo. The Dodgers, fresh off landing Skubal, were also reported to have checked in on Mets reliever-turned-starter Clay Holmes as an additional rotation option, given ongoing absences for Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani. Holmes, who posted a 2.39 ERA across his first nine starts before a fractured fibula sidelined him, was expected to return from the injured list around Sunday, though the Mets could hold him past the deadline if no deal materialized in time.

This year's deadline has unfolded against a backdrop of unusually muddled playoff races across nearly every division and both wild-card chases, a dynamic CBS Sports described as turning the market into something of a seller's paradise, with teams like the Brewers, Rays and Phillies all needing to address starting pitching depth. The Red Sox, coming off a 15-game winning streak, entered deadline day weighing whether to lean further into buyer mode, while the extent of any further sell-off by the Mets remained an open question as the deadline neared.

MLB set this year's deadline for Monday at 6 p.m. Eastern specifically to avoid the possibility of a player being traded mid-game, since all eight games scheduled for Aug. 3 begin at 6:40 p.m. Eastern or later. Under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement, the deadline is the final point in the season during which players on active major league contracts can be traded between clubs, though players may still be placed on and claimed off outright waivers after the deadline passes. To remain eligible for the postseason, any newly acquired player must be added to a club's 40-man roster or 60-day injured list by noon Eastern on Sept. 1.

With deals expected to continue coming in right up until the final minutes before Monday's 6 p.m. cutoff, contending teams across the league are likely to keep adjusting their rosters in the closing hours of the deadline, as front offices race to finalize agreements before players become locked into their current organizations for the remainder of the 2026 regular season.