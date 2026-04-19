SHIBUYA, Japan — A towering blue sculpture of Shohei Ohtani captured mid-slide, clutching a bottle of sunscreen, is turning heads and drawing crowds in one of Tokyo's busiest districts as the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar's latest endorsement deal rolls through the streets in a custom promotional truck.

One of Shohei Ohtani's sponsors is Sekkisei Sunscreen.

They've got an "Ohtani Sun Truck" driving around Shibuya. It has a giant sculpture of Shohei sliding while holding their product.

A message at the bottom says to check the hashtag #大谷SUNトラックpic.twitter.com/QTkJw3vBpa — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) April 18, 2026

The "Ohtani Sun Truck," sponsored by Japanese skincare brand Sekkisei, made its presence felt Friday in Shibuya as part of an ongoing SNS campaign. Video footage circulating rapidly on social media shows the white truck navigating congested intersections near the iconic Shibuya Scramble Crossing, its flatbed featuring a life-sized figure of Ohtani in a dramatic baseball slide pose surrounded by stylized blue waves representing sunscreen protection. The sculpture, complete with Ohtani's signature cap and uniform details, has become an instant photo magnet for passersby.

The campaign, promoted under the hashtag #大谷SUNトラック, highlights Sekkisei's "Sekkisei Sunscreen" line, one of several high-profile endorsements Ohtani maintains in his native Japan even while starring for the Dodgers in Major League Baseball. The truck's side panels prominently display the brand's logo alongside Japanese text announcing the SNS campaign's rollout, with English phrases like "Ohtani SUN Truck" visible to international visitors.

Footage shared widely on X shows the truck inching through traffic amid buses, taxis and throngs of pedestrians who stopped to snap photos and videos. Crowds gathered on sidewalks, many holding up phones to capture the spectacle as the vehicle made its way through the bustling area. The promotion underscores Ohtani's unparalleled star power in Japan, where he remains a national icon years after leaving the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters for MLB.

Ohtani, 31, has dominated Japanese advertising since his 2018 MLB debut. His endorsements span major brands including Asics, Mizuno, Hugo Boss and now Sekkisei, reflecting his status as one of the country's most marketable athletes. Industry analysts estimate his annual endorsement income exceeds $50 million, with domestic deals forming a significant portion despite his U.S. residence. The sunscreen campaign taps into Japan's robust beauty and skincare market, where functional products emphasizing UV protection align perfectly with Ohtani's active, outdoors-oriented image.

The truck's design cleverly merges Ohtani's athletic prowess with product messaging. The sliding pose evokes his base-stealing and fielding highlights, while the blue splash elements symbolize the sunscreen's protective barrier. Organizers positioned the vehicle in high-traffic areas like Shibuya to maximize visibility during peak shopping and commuting hours. Similar promotional vehicles have appeared in other Tokyo neighborhoods, according to local reports, as part of a broader spring rollout tied to warmer weather and increased outdoor activity.

Social media reactions poured in almost immediately. Users praised the creativity, with one X post describing the truck as "impossible to miss" in central Shibuya. Others noted the absence of Dodgers branding, speculating that Sekkisei opted for a Japan-centric focus to resonate more strongly with domestic consumers. The post quickly amassed hundreds of likes, reposts and views, amplifying the campaign's reach beyond those physically present.

Ohtani's cultural footprint in Japan extends far beyond advertising. Born in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, he rose to fame as a two-way player for the Fighters before signing a record $700 million contract with the Dodgers in 2023. His 50-50 season in 2024 — 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases — cemented his global superstar status, but back home he remains a symbol of national pride. Japanese media cover his every MLB game extensively, and his endorsements often feature him in familiar settings or with subtle nods to his heritage.

The Sekkisei partnership fits a pattern of brands leveraging Ohtani's wholesome, high-achieving persona. The company, known for its traditional Japanese herbal skincare formulas, positions the sunscreen as premium protection suitable for athletes and everyday users alike. Marketing materials emphasize UV defense, lightweight feel and suitability for active lifestyles — attributes tied directly to Ohtani's rigorous training and game-day demands.

Experts in Japanese advertising say such experiential campaigns remain highly effective in a market saturated with digital ads. "Physical activations like branded trucks create memorable, shareable moments that social media then multiplies exponentially," said one Tokyo-based marketing consultant who requested anonymity to discuss industry trends. "With Ohtani, the emotional connection is already there. People don't just see a product; they see a hero."

The campaign arrives as Ohtani continues his 2026 MLB season with the Dodgers. Early reports from spring training and the opening weeks highlighted his continued excellence at the plate and on the mound, fueling speculation about another MVP-caliber year. Japanese fans follow his progress closely, and promotional tie-ins like the Sun Truck help maintain that bond across the Pacific.

Public response in Shibuya reflected genuine enthusiasm. Pedestrians of all ages paused to admire the sculpture, with families and groups of friends posing for selfies. Some waved at the driver, while others shared live updates on social platforms. The truck's slow pace through intersections allowed ample viewing time, turning a routine commute into a pop-culture event.

Sekkisei has not released official viewership or engagement figures for the activation, but the rapid spread of user-generated content suggests strong initial impact. Similar past campaigns by Ohtani's sponsors — from baseball-themed vending machines to limited-edition merchandise — have generated millions of impressions and boosted brand awareness significantly.

The promotion also highlights broader trends in athlete marketing. As global stars like Ohtani command massive audiences, brands increasingly blend digital and real-world experiences to cut through noise. In Japan, where respect for athletes runs deep and consumer loyalty to domestic brands remains strong, such activations reinforce cultural ties even as Ohtani thrives abroad.

For Ohtani himself, the deal represents another layer of his carefully managed public image. He rarely appears in person for these activations, allowing the creative elements — like the sliding sculpture — to carry the message. This approach preserves his focus on baseball while still capitalizing on his marketability.

As the Sun Truck continues its route through Tokyo, it serves as a vivid reminder of Ohtani's enduring appeal. Whether navigating Shibuya's chaotic streets or dominating MLB diamonds, the two-way phenom continues to captivate audiences on both sides of the Pacific. The campaign's viral spread on platforms like X ensures that even those far from Japan can experience the spectacle.

Industry watchers expect more activations tied to Ohtani's endorsements throughout the 2026 season, especially around key milestones like All-Star voting or playoff pushes. For now, Shibuya residents and visitors have a larger-than-life tribute rolling through their streets — proof that Ohtani's star continues to shine brightly, even when he's thousands of miles away.

The Sekkisei Sun Truck campaign exemplifies how one of baseball's biggest names remains deeply embedded in Japanese popular culture. As crowds continue gathering and videos keep circulating, the giant sliding sculpture stands as both product placement and cultural touchstone, blending commerce, sports and national pride in a single memorable drive through Tokyo's beating heart.