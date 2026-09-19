Robinhood Shares Jump 8.94% as SEC's New Tokenization Rule Cements Its First-Mover Advantage Once Again

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. surged 8.94% to $119.62 in Friday trading, adding $9.82, as the trading platform rode both a broader rally in crypto-linked equities and a new regulatory development from the Securities and Exchange Commission that positions the company as a direct beneficiary of the growing push to bring traditional stocks onto blockchain infrastructure.

The rally follows the SEC's issuance Thursday of what it called an "innovation exemption" designed to facilitate trading of tokenized stocks registered under the National Market System, a move widely described as bringing U.S. equity markets closer to round-the-clock trading. Robinhood, which has positioned itself as a pioneer in retail cryptocurrency access and tokenized asset distribution, was quickly identified by market analysts as a primary beneficiary of the new exemption, given the company's early investment in blockchain-based trading infrastructure through its proprietary Robinhood Chain platform.

Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev has previously framed tokenization as central to the company's broader growth strategy, telling CNBC earlier this month that the technology "allows us to distribute access to U.S. stocks globally." That comment came amid a public exchange with AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron, who had criticized tokenized stock products as "fake equity." Tenev responded to that criticism not with a direct rebuttal but by announcing additional perks for users of Robinhood's tokenized stock offerings, a move interpreted by some market commentators as a pointed response to Aron's skepticism.

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Friday's advance also came alongside a broader rally across crypto-linked equities, with Robinhood, Coinbase and Strategy Inc. all posting sharp gains as bitcoin's price climbed above $80,000 following the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision earlier in the week, which signaled a less aggressive path for future rate increases than some investors had anticipated.

The gains mark a sharp reversal from earlier in the week, when Robinhood shares fell between 4% and 5.5% after the Department of Justice charged two former Robinhood engineers with fraud in connection with insider trading tied to cryptocurrency listings on the platform. Investors appeared to move past that enforcement action relatively quickly, with the stock staging a technical rebound Thursday, up 5.41% and again 5.16% in separate sessions, before Friday's larger advance. Market commentary attributed that recovery to investors choosing to focus on the company's core platform fundamentals and growth trajectory rather than the specific conduct allegations against two former employees.

Wall Street's assessment of Robinhood has grown increasingly bullish in recent sessions even amid that controversy. Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the stock to $138 from $136, part of a broader wave of price target increases from major banks that have pushed targets into a range of roughly $130 to $170 while maintaining Buy and Overweight ratings on the shares. Analysts have pointed to several specific growth drivers behind those higher targets, including fee revenue from Robinhood Chain now tracking above a $100 million annualized run rate, and the company's Rothera prediction-market venture, which analysts say already generates approximately $150 million in annualized revenue and ranks among the largest prediction market platforms globally.

Robinhood's underlying financial results have supported that optimism. The company's most recent quarterly results showed revenue of $1.31 billion, ahead of the $1.29 billion analysts had expected, alongside adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share, comfortably beating the 43-cent consensus estimate for a surprise of more than 44%. Net income for the quarter reached $561 million, up sharply from $346 million in the prior quarter. The company's EBITDA stands at approximately $2.3 billion, with an EBITDA margin near 49%, reflecting a business that has scaled profitability significantly as trading volumes and customer assets on the platform have grown.

Robinhood's business today spans considerably more than its original stock brokerage offering, encompassing Robinhood Crypto, custody services, the Robinhood Wallet product, and the Robinhood Gold and Robinhood Gold Card subscription and credit offerings, reflecting the company's broader ambition to serve as a comprehensive financial services platform rather than a narrow trading app. The company, which had approximately 2,900 employees as of its most recent disclosure, is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings on November 4.

Not every regulatory signal facing Robinhood's crypto and tokenization ambitions has been favorable. The U.S. Senate's failure to pass the CLARITY Act, legislation aimed at establishing clearer regulatory guidelines for digital assets, has left a degree of ongoing uncertainty around the broader policy environment for crypto businesses, including Robinhood's expanding blockchain-based product lineup. That legislative uncertainty has been cited by some analysts as a continuing headwind even as the SEC's newly issued tokenization exemption offers a more immediate, favorable regulatory development for the company.

Robinhood shares have traded within a wide 52-week range spanning from $63.52 to $153.86, reflecting substantial volatility tied to both company-specific developments and broader swings in cryptocurrency market sentiment, given the platform's significant exposure to crypto trading activity alongside its traditional brokerage business.

With the SEC's tokenization exemption still in its early implementation stages and Robinhood continuing to expand both its blockchain infrastructure and its prediction market business, investors are likely to watch closely for further regulatory clarity, along with continued growth in Robinhood Chain's fee revenue and Rothera's prediction market volumes, as the next set of catalysts likely to shape the stock's trajectory heading into its early November earnings report.