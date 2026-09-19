TUCSON, Ariz. — More than seven months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson home, a former FBI agent says she believes available evidence suggests the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is no longer alive, though investigators have not confirmed that assessment and the case remains officially classified as an active missing-person investigation.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Catalina Foothills residence on the evening of January 31 and was reported missing the following day. Investigators have treated the case as a suspected abduction from the outset, and no suspect has been publicly named in the seven-plus months since her disappearance.

Read more Retired FBI Agent Theorizes Nancy Guthrie Died Days After Kidnapping-For-Ransom Plot Went Wrong Retired FBI Agent Theorizes Nancy Guthrie Died Days After Kidnapping-For-Ransom Plot Went Wrong

The latest assessment came from Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, during an interview on "The Sharpe Exchange," a YouTube program hosted by Wyatt Sharpe. Coffindaffer said the information available to her led her to believe Nancy had likely died, while explicitly acknowledging that her view represented her own outside interpretation rather than an official investigative conclusion. "We have a lot of proof that she probably isn't alive," Coffindaffer said.

Coffindaffer cited several specific factors behind her assessment. She noted that Nancy reportedly required regular medication that investigators believe was never taken after her disappearance. She also pointed to blood identified as Nancy's found on the front step of her home, along with a message she described as an "apology note" that claimed Nancy was deceased. Coffindaffer additionally referenced comments she said were attributed to Savannah Guthrie regarding her mother's fate, though such remarks, even if accurately reported, would reflect the family's private understanding rather than any confirmed legal or medical determination of Nancy's status.

Despite Coffindaffer's assessment, Nancy Guthrie remains officially classified as missing. There has been no public announcement that her body has been located, no confirmed cause of death, and no statement from the Pima County Sheriff's Department declaring her deceased. Coffindaffer's comments amount to an outside interpretation of reported evidence rather than a conclusion reached by the investigators actually working the case.

Read more Ex-FBI Agent Pushes Back on Unfounded Online Theories Blaming Nancy Guthrie's Family for Her Disappearance Ex-FBI Agent Pushes Back on Unfounded Online Theories Blaming Nancy Guthrie's Family for Her Disappearance

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has repeatedly emphasized that the investigation remains active. "The Pima County Sheriff's Department remains fully committed to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance," officials said in a recent statement. "This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we continue to work closely with our partners at the FBI." The department said laboratories across the country continue assisting with DNA analysis, while tips from the public continue to be received and reviewed. "Advances in technology are aiding investigative efforts," the statement said, adding, "At this time, we do not have any additional information to provide."

The limited public detail released by investigators has fueled frustration and extensive online speculation in the months since Nancy's disappearance, though the absence of public updates does not, on its own, indicate the case has gone cold. Scott Augenbaum, another former FBI agent, has previously suggested that investigators may be withholding information deliberately while building a case, noting that law enforcement agencies sometimes maintain silence on a case until an arrest is made.

The investigation has involved extensive video review and forensic testing throughout its course. Doorbell camera footage released by the FBI in February showed a masked, armed individual outside Nancy's home around the time of her disappearance, though authorities have not publicly identified that person as a suspect. Two ransom notes connected to the case were also released by investigators in July, though their full significance remains disputed, and public claims about the notes, potential kidnappers and various online theories have circulated far more quickly than any verified evidence has emerged to support them.

Public attention intensified further in August after human remains were discovered in a desert area near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard, located approximately 15 miles from Nancy's home. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said at the time there was "no indication" the remains were connected to Nancy's disappearance, adding that the remains appeared to have been at the location for an extended period predating her disappearance. No public evidence has since established any link between that discovery and the Guthrie case, though the finding did little to quiet ongoing speculation given how long Nancy had already been missing at that point.

The case has continued to draw sustained national attention in large part because of Savannah Guthrie's profile as a longtime network television anchor, with the Guthrie family maintaining a visible public presence throughout the search even as investigators continue to ask the public for any information that could help explain what happened to Nancy after she was last seen.

For now, the central question at the heart of the case remains unresolved. Coffindaffer believes the available evidence points toward Nancy's death, but the Pima County Sheriff's Department has not confirmed that assessment, and until investigators are able to definitively determine what happened to her, Nancy Guthrie continues to be classified, officially, as a missing person rather than a confirmed homicide victim.