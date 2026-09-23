TUCSON, Ariz. — As the search for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie continues, online attention has shifted to a new question: whether members of the public should be distributing flyers featuring the unidentified man widely referred to online as the "Porch Guy," a figure seen in surveillance footage connected to the investigation.

A post on social platform X claimed that a Pima County sheriff's deputy told the account, which focuses on true-crime coverage, that the county may have concerns about potential defamation or mistaken identity if civilians began distributing flyers featuring the man's image. According to the post, those concerns could apply even to images that had previously been released publicly by the FBI. The claim has not been independently confirmed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department or any other official source and should be treated as unverified.

The account behind the post questioned why law enforcement agencies would not simply distribute official materials themselves if investigators believe the images could help generate useful leads, rather than leaving that task to members of the public.

The underlying legal question is more complicated than a simple determination of whether flyers are permitted or prohibited. According to FindLaw, distributing flyers generally falls within protected speech under the First Amendment, though restrictions can still apply depending on the specific content of a flyer, where it is posted or distributed, and applicable local rules governing public postings. That legal framework becomes considerably more complex when a flyer identifies a specific individual as a criminal or perpetrator, since publishing an image or a person's information does not, on its own, establish that the person pictured actually committed a crime.

U.S. Supreme Court and federal court precedent has addressed similar legal questions surrounding flyers that make accusations against identifiable individuals. In Paul v. Davis, the Supreme Court considered a case involving a police-distributed flyer that identified individuals as "active shoplifters," a case frequently cited as illustrative of the legal issues that can arise when a person is publicly identified in connection with alleged criminal conduct, even by law enforcement itself.

The concern over mistaken identity carries particular weight in an investigation that remains unresolved. Online communities have widely adopted the nickname "Porch Guy" to refer to the individual captured in the surveillance footage at the center of public discussion, but that nickname itself establishes nothing about the person's actual identity, nor does it constitute evidence that the individual committed any crime. Recent coverage of the Guthrie investigation has continued to describe the case as unresolved, with no suspect publicly identified or confirmed by investigators in connection with her disappearance. Given that ongoing uncertainty, any flyers or materials distributed by members of the public could potentially create confusion if they present an unverified identification as though it were an established fact.

Retired FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has previously taken a different position on the broader question of public visibility for the suspect's image, advocating for a considerably wider public-awareness campaign. According to reports, Coffindaffer has called for investigators to make the image highly visible across traditional media, social media platforms and community outreach efforts, while also emphasizing the importance of keeping Nancy Guthrie's own name prominent throughout ongoing coverage of the case. Coffindaffer has continued discussing the investigation through her own podcast and other public commentary, while stressing the need to separate confirmed information from speculation circulating online.

The debate over flyers unfolds against a backdrop of sustained public interest in Guthrie's disappearance, with online discussion surrounding the "Porch Guy" nickname generating a wide range of theories in recent months. None of those theories should be treated as established findings unless and until investigators themselves confirm them through official channels.

Authorities may have their own investigative reasons for controlling precisely how evidence and images connected to the case are distributed, distinct from the legal considerations that apply to members of the public sharing similar materials independently. Members of the public who choose to distribute their own flyers or materials remain subject to existing laws governing speech, defamation, property rights and rules concerning where physical materials can be posted, even when working from images that have themselves already been made public by investigators.

The distinction between an image released specifically for investigative purposes, intended to help generate tips, and a confirmed identification of a specific individual as a suspect remains central to the broader legal and ethical questions surrounding how the public engages with unresolved missing-persons cases. As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues without a publicly named suspect, that distinction is likely to remain a point of ongoing debate among online communities, legal commentators and the retired law enforcement officials who have continued offering public commentary on the case.

With no official confirmation from the Pima County Sheriff's Department regarding the specific claims made in the original social media post, and with the broader investigation still described as active and unresolved, the question of whether and how members of the public can legally participate in distributing suspect-related materials remains unsettled, leaving both the legal and investigative dimensions of the debate open as the case continues.