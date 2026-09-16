Brisbane residents injured in car accidents face a fast-moving legal process, and lawyers say the biggest risk to claimants is not knowing the strict deadlines that apply. Queensland's compulsory third-party insurance scheme requires most notifications within nine months of a crash and formal claims within three years, according to legal experts, and missing those windows can end a case before it starts.

The Motor Accident Insurance Act 1994 governs the process, setting out how injured drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians can seek compensation from an at-fault driver's CTP insurer. Legal specialists say the paperwork, medical evidence and insurer negotiations involved can overwhelm people who are still recovering from their injuries, which is why a number of Brisbane-based firms have built practices dedicated to guiding claimants through each stage of a claim, from lodging a Notice of Accident Claim Form to negotiating a final settlement.

South East Queensland records a significant share of the state's road trauma each year, a trend legal specialists attribute to population growth, tourist traffic and increasingly congested arterial routes on the Gold Coast and across greater Brisbane. Compensation available to successful claimants can include medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, lost income and damages for pain and suffering, depending on the severity of the injury and how liability is determined.

Five firms have built a reputation across South East Queensland for handling car accident compensation matters: Splatt Lawyers, The Car Accident Compensation Lawyers QLD, WT Compensation Lawyers, Maurice Blackburn Lawyers and Attwood Marshall Lawyers.

Splatt Lawyers - a Brisbane-based personal injury firm, is led by Kerry Splatt, a Queensland Law Society Accredited Specialist in Personal Injury Law with more than 25 years of experience handling serious and complex claims. The firm holds a 4.8-star rating from 283 Google reviews, making it one of the more consistently well-reviewed car accident practices in Brisbane. It operates on a full no-win, no-fee basis, covering disbursements such as medical report costs and court fees until a claim settles, and offers a free case review that can be booked online.

The firm marked 30 years of operating in Far North Queensland earlier this year, a milestone Splatt said reflected the relationships built with clients over three decades. "We owe this milestone to our clients, our partners, and our dedicated team," Splatt said at the time. Splatt Lawyers also provides direct access to a senior lawyer rather than routing clients through intake staff, and offers home and hospital visits for people unable to travel following an accident.

The Car Accident Compensation Lawyers QLD - is a dedicated road accident practice led by an accredited specialist personal injury lawyer. The firm's no-win, no-fee model covers file-running costs through to settlement, with no upfront fees or hidden charges. It offers an obligation-free initial consultation aimed at giving claimants a clear answer on whether they have a valid claim before any commitment is made.

WT Compensation Lawyers, based in Brisbane's central business district, has expanded its car accident practice to cover the Gold Coast, assisting motorists, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians with claims tied to Queensland's CTP scheme. The firm says many claimants are unaware of the deadlines that apply while they are focused on recovering from their injuries.

"Many people who are injured in a car accident are focused on their recovery and are not aware of the deadlines that apply to a compensation claim," said Jonathan Wu, owner of WT Compensation Lawyers. "The aim is to remove some of that uncertainty by explaining the process clearly, handling the documentation, and dealing with insurers on the client's behalf so that injured people can concentrate on getting better."

Wu said the firm's car accident work spans injuries sustained by drivers, passengers, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians, with compensation potentially covering medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, lost income and damages for pain and suffering depending on the circumstances of each case. The firm also represents clients in workplace injury and Total and Permanent Disability insurance claims.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, which describes itself as Australia's largest plaintiff law firm, operates a Brisbane team that has handled thousands of CTP claims. The firm's Brisbane office is led by Executive Director Michelle James, with Principal Lawyer Jillian Barrett supervising work injury, road injury and public place injury matters across Brisbane, Ipswich, North Lakes, Toowoomba, the Sunshine Coast and Browns Plains. The firm operates on a no-win, no-fee basis and says its road injury team works to get rehabilitation costs covered quickly so injured clients can access treatment and support sooner rather than waiting on a final settlement.

Attwood Marshall Lawyers, established in 1946, has supported injured Queenslanders for more than 75 years and operates offices across the Gold Coast, Brisbane, northern New South Wales, Sydney and Melbourne. Its Compensation Law department is led by partner Jeremy Roche, a Queensland Law Society Accredited Specialist in Compensation Law who has been a vocal advocate for protecting the rights of road users under Queensland's CTP scheme amid proposed changes to how the scheme operates. The firm operates on a no-win, no-fee basis across almost all compensation claims and offers a free, confidential initial consultation to assess a person's options.

Legal specialists across the firms say the most common mistake injured claimants make is delaying legal advice while they focus on medical treatment, which can eat into the nine-month notification window under Queensland law. Lawyers recommend claimants keep records of medical treatment, lost income and any communication with insurers from the outset, even before formally engaging a firm, since early documentation can strengthen a claim later in the process.

For claimants unsure whether they have a valid claim, all five firms offer free or no-obligation initial consultations, and each operates on a no-win, no-fee basis, meaning legal costs are only payable if a claim is successful. Industry figures show CTP claims can take anywhere from several months to more than a year to resolve, depending on the complexity of injuries and whether liability is disputed by the at-fault driver's insurer.

With Queensland's road toll and traffic volumes continuing to rise across South East Queensland, particularly on the Gold Coast and in greater Brisbane, legal specialists expect demand for CTP claims guidance to remain elevated through 2026. Firms say early engagement with a lawyer remains the most reliable way for injured Queenslanders to protect their entitlements, understand their rights and avoid missing statutory deadlines that could otherwise jeopardise a claim.