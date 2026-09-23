A Los Angeles woman says a first date with a man she met on Instagram took an unexpected turn after she realized he appeared to be more than a decade older than his profile photos suggested, before he allegedly spent much of the evening trying to convince her to start an OnlyFans account.

Greta Devereux, who posts online as @greta.div, said the man's Instagram profile made him appear to be around 23 years old, but when the two met in person, she believed he looked closer to 35. According to Devereux, the age discrepancy turned out to be the least uncomfortable part of the encounter, as the conversation allegedly shifted toward his work, his industry connections, and what he described as her potential career in adult content. Devereux later described the experience in a tearful video posted to TikTok, saying she ultimately left the date before finishing her meal.

According to Devereux's account, the two connected through Instagram before agreeing to meet in Los Angeles. She said she was initially surprised by how much older the man looked in person compared with his profile, leading her to suspect he may have been using outdated photographs, though she said she chose to continue with the date despite the surprise.

Devereux said the evening grew increasingly uncomfortable once the pair went to a bar, claiming the man barely engaged with her and instead spent much of the time looking at other women nearby. Once they sat down together, she said the conversation became heavily centered on him and his professional life, with the man repeatedly discussing his work managing influencers and his connections within the online industry. "All he's doing is bragging," she recalled in her video. Devereux also said she was struck by what she described as a general lack of interest in her as a person. "Did not even call me pretty or anything," she said.

The date took a further unexpected turn, according to Devereux, when the man began encouraging her to create content for OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform commonly associated with adult content creation. She said he framed the platform as an opportunity to build her own online presence and suggested she could benefit financially from creating content there. According to Devereux, he went further still, suggesting she relocate to Miami and offering to help her succeed in that career path.

For Devereux, the direction of the conversation was far removed from what she said she had expected when agreeing to the date. Rather than the two getting to know each other, she said the evening turned into what felt like an unsolicited discussion about her potential career and how she might use her appearance and social media presence to generate income. She said the situation eventually became too uncomfortable to continue, prompting her to leave before finishing her food.

Devereux's TikTok video drew a mixed response from viewers, with reactions split over how she characterized the experience. Some commenters questioned why the encounter had left her visibly upset, suggesting she could have simply ended the date earlier once it became uncomfortable. Others defended her reaction, arguing that a disappointing or uncomfortable encounter can still feel upsetting, particularly when someone arrives expecting a very different kind of evening. One viewer framed the broader reaction as reflecting less about this specific date and more about a wider sense of frustration and exhaustion many people associate with modern dating generally.

The discussion surrounding the video also included criticism directed at Devereux after she appeared to speculate in her commentary about whether the man's behavior might be connected to autism. Some viewers pushed back on that speculation, saying it was inappropriate to associate awkward or self-centered social behavior with the condition.

It is important to note that Devereux has publicly shared her own account of what happened, but the man's identity and his version of events have not been independently established or verified. The specific details about his age, his conduct during the date, and his alleged attempts to persuade her toward OnlyFans content all stem from Devereux's own retelling of the evening. Available reporting on the incident does not establish whether the man deliberately used outdated photographs on his profile, nor does it independently verify the specific statements Devereux attributes to him during their meeting.

Even with those limitations, the story has resonated widely with online audiences, driven by what many viewers described as an unusual combination of elements: an apparent age discrepancy between the man's online profile and his real-life appearance, a date Devereux says was dominated by his own self-promotion, and an alleged attempt to steer her toward the adult content industry. For Devereux, what began as a connection made through Instagram ended with her walking away from the table, and, in her retelling, left her questioning whether the encounter was representative of an increasingly unpredictable landscape in modern dating shaped heavily by social media.