A drive-thru dispute at a Wendy's restaurant in Minnesota has drawn widespread online attention after a customer was filmed allegedly threatening to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Hispanic employees and later defending herself against accusations of racism by saying her own race made the claim impossible.

The employee who filmed the encounter posted the video to TikTok, captioning it: "Before I started recording she was telling my coworkers she was gonna call ice on us then after I started recording she said I was racist?? 'I'm black I can't be racist.'" In the footage, the woman is seen seated in her vehicle, with the employee saying three of her young children were in the back seat, shouting "You're racist" before adding, "I'm black I can't be racist."

According to the employee's account, the confrontation began after the woman grew upset while placing her order at the drive-thru. He said he had not done anything to provoke her, describing his own role as simply taking orders and moving on to the next customer before the dispute escalated. He said the woman brought up Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the argument, threatening to report him and his coworkers, all of whom he identified as Hispanic, prompting him to start recording on his phone.

Video of the incident shows the woman reaching through the open drive-thru window in an apparent attempt to knock the phone out of the employee's hand, though her hand did not make contact. As she began to drive away, the employee continued to taunt her, which appeared to change her mind about leaving. She stopped her vehicle, got out, and walked toward him, prompting the employee to retreat inside the restaurant and close the doors behind him. She then called him scared before walking away. According to the employee, the confrontation did not end there, and the woman later reentered the restaurant and knocked a dispenser of straws onto the floor.

The video quickly drew strong reactions online, with many commenters criticizing the woman's behavior and her claim that her race exempted her from being able to act in a racist manner. "I cant be racist cause I'm black is the most idiotic and ignorant thing to say," one critic wrote. Another commenter pushed back on the underlying premise more broadly, writing, "Any race could be racist to another race. I don't know why no one understands that." A third commenter argued, "Black people can be racist to other minorities," while a fourth made a broader claim about behavior patterns without offering supporting evidence.

Other reactions extended beyond the specific incident into broader commentary on similar confrontations that have circulated online in recent months. "The fatigue just keeps fatiguing," one commenter wrote, while another remarked, "Violent and racist just another normal day reinforcing the stereotype."

Beyond the public reaction, legal analysts examining the incident have noted that a threat to call immigration authorities does not automatically expose someone to criminal liability under Minnesota law. Under Minnesota Statute 609.27, the state's coercion law, prosecutors would need to show that a threat actually forced someone into doing, or refraining from doing, something against their will, whether through a threat of harm, property damage, or a false criminal accusation. If the employee continued working through the confrontation without being compelled to take or avoid any specific action, legal analysts noted, prosecutors could face a harder path to sustaining a coercion charge, even if the threat itself was clearly made on video.

The reported attempt to knock the phone from the employee's hand presents a separate legal question. Minnesota's fifth-degree assault statute, 609.224, covers any act intended to place another person in fear of immediate bodily harm, and legal analysts noted that an attempted act alone can be sufficient to support a charge under that statute, meaning physical contact is not a required element.

As of the most recent reporting on the incident, no arrests, charges, or official statements from Wendy's corporate offices had been publicly reported in connection with the confrontation, and the identities of both the customer and the employee beyond the employee's TikTok handle have not been independently confirmed by mainstream outlets covering the story.

The Minnesota confrontation is one of several similar viral incidents involving threats to contact immigration authorities during customer service disputes that have circulated on social media in recent months, part of a broader pattern of publicly filmed confrontations tied to immigration enforcement that have drawn sustained attention online amid heightened public focus on immigration policy. Separate incidents captured on video in recent months have included a California salon owner accused of threatening to call ICE on a group of men waiting for vehicle repairs, and a Pennsylvania woman filmed making similar threats against a group of workers, both of which drew comparable rounds of online criticism and scrutiny after circulating widely on social media platforms.

The Wendy's video has continued to circulate since it was first posted, with commentary on the incident split between criticism of the customer's specific conduct and broader, more generalized debate over race and prejudice that the exchange has reignited across social media platforms.