Travelers weighing risk before booking a trip this year have two main data sources to draw on: Numbeo's Crime Index, a survey-based measure of how safe residents say they feel in their own cities, and city-level homicide rate data compiled from local government statistics. The two methods don't always agree on exact rankings, but they overlap heavily on which cities show up near the top, and together they offer a clearer picture of where travelers face the greatest risk this year.

Numbeo's most recent Crime Index update, which surveys residents across more than 400 cities worldwide twice a year, ranks Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, as the world's most dangerous city, with a crime score of 82.8 out of 100, the highest of any city in the dataset. According to the analysis, Pietermaritzburg's crime perception had actually been improving between 2019 and 2021 before climbing steadily back upward through 2026.

Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, ranks close behind at 81.4, though the city's score has been gradually declining year over year since peaking in 2021, suggesting conditions there, while still severe, have moderated somewhat from their worst point earlier in the decade. Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, trails Caracas by just a tenth of a point at 81.3, rounding out a top three that spans three separate continents.

South African cities dominate much of the rest of the upper rankings. Pretoria, Johannesburg and Durban all appear among the world's most dangerous cities by Numbeo's measure, reflecting a broader pattern of elevated crime concern across major South African metropolitan areas. San Pedro Sula, Honduras, long associated with gang violence tied to organized crime networks in Central America, also ranks among the highest-scoring cities globally.

A separate approach to measuring danger relies on hard homicide statistics rather than resident perception surveys. A bulletin compiling 2025 homicide rates per 100,000 residents for cities with populations above 300,000 identified Babahoyo, Ecuador, as one of the most lethal cities in the world by that measure, recording 527 homicides against an estimated population of roughly 317,000, a rate researchers say reflects Ecuador's emergence as a new transit point for cocaine trafficking as drug networks seek alternative export routes out of South America. A separate homicide-based ranking similarly flagged Colima, Mexico, as the world's most dangerous city by that metric for a third consecutive year, driven by ongoing turf wars between rival cartels, with researchers estimating that roughly two-thirds of residents there live in fear of violent crime.

Mexican cities feature prominently across multiple rankings and travel-risk analyses. Tijuana, a major border city, continues to rank among the world's most violent, according to homicide-based data, while resort destinations including Acapulco and Cancun, despite their continued popularity with international tourists, carry crime rates significantly above global averages, according to an analysis of tourist-destination safety data. That combination illustrates a point safety researchers frequently emphasize: high tourist volume does not necessarily correlate with low crime risk, and some of the world's most visited vacation spots carry meaningfully elevated danger relative to less-visited destinations.

Beyond crime statistics, government travel advisories offer another lens on which destinations carry the greatest risk for travelers this year. The U.S. State Department continues to list Haiti at Level 4: Do Not Travel, its most severe advisory category, citing kidnapping, violent crime, terrorist activity, civil unrest and limited access to health care. The Federal Aviation Administration has separately extended restrictions on U.S. commercial flights to Port-au-Prince through early September, according to aviation officials, reflecting how severely the security situation has curtailed even basic travel infrastructure to the Haitian capital. Safety analysts advising on the destination have said most leisure travelers should avoid Haiti entirely, and that anyone with genuinely unavoidable travel there should rely on verified local support, tightly managed transportation, and an itinerary that minimizes improvisation.

A broader global risk assessment separately identifies the world's least safe cities as those heavily affected by armed conflict, militant activity, and organized crime rather than street-level crime alone, naming Kabul, Quetta, Port Moresby, Dili, Mogadishu, Khartoum, Goma, Port-au-Prince, Caracas and Guatemala City among the riskiest destinations globally for 2026, a list that overlaps meaningfully with both the Numbeo crime rankings and the homicide-based data cited above, even though it is compiled using a distinct methodology focused on political stability, conflict risk and infrastructure resilience rather than crime statistics alone.

Taken together, the data points to a consistent core group of high-risk destinations for 2026: Pietermaritzburg, Caracas, Port Moresby, Pretoria, Johannesburg and Durban rank among the most dangerous by resident crime perception; Babahoyo, Colima and Tijuana rank among the deadliest by homicide rate; and Port-au-Prince stands out as the destination facing the most severe formal government travel restrictions of any city tracked by U.S. authorities this year.

Safety researchers caution that any single ranking, whether based on survey data, homicide statistics, or government advisories, captures only part of the picture. Crime concentrated in specific neighborhoods, time of day, and a traveler's own behavior and preparation all affect actual risk in ways broad city-level rankings cannot fully capture. Even so, the overlap across multiple independent data sources this year offers travelers a reasonably consistent starting point for identifying which destinations warrant the greatest caution, additional planning, or, in some cases, outright avoidance, before booking travel in the months ahead.