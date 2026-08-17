WASHINGTON — U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said Sunday that federal authorities do not intend to take over the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "TODAY" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, even as the FBI continues to provide substantial support to state and local investigators working the monthslong case in Arizona.

Speaking on NBC News' "Meet the Press," Blanche outlined the scope of federal involvement in the high-profile investigation, which has drawn national attention since Guthrie was first reported missing earlier this year. "We are working as hard as we can with the state and local law enforcement in every area, and that means not only providing assistance with manpower, but any sort of forensic assistance," Blanche said.

Blanche made clear that despite the intensity of federal support, the Justice Department has no plans to assume primary control of the case from local authorities. "And so we're going to continue to do that. Whether we come in with sharp elbows and take it over, that's not necessarily the right thing to do for her or for anybody, but making sure that it's done right and making sure that this investigation is being conducted the way that it should be is something that we're doing," he said.

Guthrie, 78, was reported missing on Feb. 1 from her home in Tucson, Arizona, according to earlier reporting on the case. Her disappearance quickly became a subject of intense national media coverage, in part because of her family's connection to one of American television's most recognizable morning news programs, and prompted a coordinated response involving both local and federal law enforcement resources.

The investigation is currently being led by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, with the FBI providing supporting assistance rather than direct oversight of the case, according to Blanche's comments. Investigators have pursued an extensive range of leads over the course of the monthslong search, including analyzing hundreds of tips, reviewing doorbell camera footage from the surrounding area, and examining DNA evidence collected during the course of the investigation. Despite that substantial investigative effort, authorities have not named or arrested any suspects in connection with Guthrie's disappearance.

During Sunday's interview, Blanche acknowledged that he had no new public details to offer regarding the status of the search, expressing regret over the continued uncertainty facing Guthrie's family and the broader public following the case. "I'm sorry to say that because I wish I had an update, and I know that this type of case is heartbreaking, especially when it plays out nationally like this one has," Blanche said.

The case has seen several notable developments in recent weeks as investigators work to generate new leads in what has become an increasingly difficult and prolonged search. At the end of July, Arizona authorities released two ransom notes publicly in an effort to encourage members of the public to come forward with any relevant information. Law enforcement officials have said they believe the notes were sent by individuals connected to Guthrie's disappearance shortly after she was reported missing, though the specific content and origin of the notes have not been fully detailed in public statements from investigators.

The investigation has also encountered complications stemming from fraudulent activity connected to the case. Earlier in July, a man from California pleaded guilty to federal charges after sending a fake ransom note in the aftermath of Guthrie's disappearance, according to prior reporting. The case underscored the challenges investigators have faced in separating credible leads from false or malicious information as the search for Guthrie has continued to attract significant public attention.

Federal and state authorities have continued to urge anyone with information related to Guthrie's whereabouts to come forward, emphasizing that even seemingly minor details could prove useful to investigators working to piece together what happened to her. The joint investigative effort between the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI remains active, though officials have offered few specifics regarding the current direction of the inquiry or whether investigators believe they are close to identifying a suspect.

Blanche's comments Sunday represent one of the more detailed public statements from a senior federal law enforcement official regarding the Justice Department's approach to the case since Guthrie's disappearance was first reported in February. His remarks suggest that, despite the substantial resources the FBI has devoted to supporting the investigation, the Justice Department continues to view the case as fundamentally a matter for state and local authorities to lead, with federal agencies serving in a supporting capacity rather than directing the overall investigative strategy.

The distinction Blanche drew between federal assistance and federal takeover reflects a broader pattern in how the Justice Department and FBI typically engage with high-profile missing-persons cases that fall primarily under state jurisdiction. Federal law enforcement agencies commonly provide specialized forensic capabilities, additional investigative manpower and broader database access to support local law enforcement, while formal jurisdiction and lead responsibility for a case often remains with the state or county agency where the underlying incident occurred, absent specific federal charges or a formal determination that federal involvement is warranted.

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As the investigation continues without a named suspect more than six months after Guthrie's disappearance, public interest in the case has remained high, driven in part by her family's prominent media profile and the emotionally difficult nature of a prolonged, unresolved search. Authorities have not indicated any specific timeline for when additional public updates might be provided, though Blanche's comments suggest the current arrangement between local and federal investigators is likely to continue unless new developments prompt a change in approach.

Neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department nor the FBI's Phoenix field office has issued a separate public statement beyond Blanche's remarks addressing the current status of the investigation as of this report. Officials have continued to emphasize that the case remains open and active, with authorities urging the public to report any information, however minor it may seem, that could assist in locating Guthrie or identifying those responsible for her disappearance.