More than eight months into 2026, streaming data compiled from Billboard's Streaming Songs chart, which draws heavily on Spotify and other major platforms, reveals a year defined less by a single blockbuster smash and more by sustained, week-after-week dominance from a handful of artists. Here are 10 of the songs that have defined listening habits in 2026 so far, ranked by their total time spent atop the weekly streaming chart.

"Choosin' Texas" by Ella Langley. No song has come close to matching Langley's staying power in 2026. Her single has topped the Billboard Streaming Songs chart on more separate weekly issues than any other track this year, first debuting at number one on Jan. 31 and returning to the top spot repeatedly through March, May, July and into late August and early September, with weekly stream totals ranging from roughly 18 million to more than 26 million. That sustained run makes "Choosin' Texas" the single most consistently streamed song of 2026 to date.

"I Just Might" by Bruno Mars. Mars opened the year strong, with "I Just Might" reaching number one on the Streaming Songs chart on Jan. 24 with 23.5 million weekly streams, part of a broader pattern of Mars maintaining significant streaming presence throughout the year.

"Risk It All" by Bruno Mars. Mars returned to the top of the chart again in March with a separate single, "Risk It All," pulling in 23.2 million weekly streams, underscoring his consistent chart presence across multiple releases this year.

"Aperture" by Harry Styles. Styles claimed the number-one spot in early February with "Aperture," drawing 18.2 million weekly streams as fans continued embracing his post-"Harry's House" material.

"American Girls" by Harry Styles. Styles returned to the top spot again in March with "American Girls," pulling in 20.3 million weekly streams, making him one of only a handful of artists to top the chart with multiple distinct songs in 2026.

"DTMF" by Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny's "DTMF" delivered one of the year's most explosive individual weeks, debuting at number one in late February with a massive 43 million weekly streams, before returning to the top spot again the following week with 24.2 million streams, reflecting the song's significant initial impact.

"Janice STFU" by Drake. Drake posted the single largest weekly streaming total of any song to top the chart in 2026 outside of the holiday carryover period, with "Janice STFU" pulling in 40.7 million streams during its week atop the chart in late May, reflecting his continued ability to generate massive first-week streaming numbers.

"The Fate of Ophelia" and "I Knew It, I Knew You" by Taylor Swift. Swift topped the chart twice in 2026 with two separate singles, first with "The Fate of Ophelia" in early January, drawing 18.3 million weekly streams, and later with "I Knew It, I Knew You" in June, pulling in 27.2 million weekly streams, extending her run as one of the most consistently streamed artists globally.

"Drop Dead" and "Stupid Song" by Olivia Rodrigo. Rodrigo also claimed the top spot twice this year, first with "Drop Dead" in early May at 27.9 million weekly streams, and again in late June with "Stupid Song" at 28.4 million weekly streams, reflecting sustained momentum for the young pop star throughout 2026.

"End of Beginning" by Djo. The musical project of "Stranger Things" actor Joe Keery produced one of the year's more unexpected chart stories, with the 2022 track "End of Beginning" surging to number one in mid-January following the Netflix series' New Year's Eve finale, drawing 19.1 million weekly streams as fans embraced the song's nostalgic connection to the show's conclusion.

Beyond these 10 tracks, several other notable songs made brief but significant appearances atop the weekly chart throughout the year. Mariah Carey's holiday perennial "All I Want for Christmas Is You" opened the year at number one with an enormous 70.6 million weekly streams on the Jan. 3 chart, reflecting its now-annual dominance during the final days of the holiday season. Morgan Wallen's "Been By Now" also claimed the top spot in early August with 26.5 million weekly streams, adding to what has been a strong year for country and country-adjacent crossover hits on the overall streaming chart, a trend also reflected in Langley's continued dominance with "Choosin' Texas."

Looking at Spotify's broader, all-time cumulative streaming chart as of September 2026, longer-running catalog hits continue to hold the top overall positions regardless of any given song's performance within 2026 specifically. The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" remains the platform's most-streamed song of all time, with more than 5.5 billion total streams, followed by Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" at just over 5 billion and The Neighbourhood's "Sweater Weather" at nearly 4.85 billion. Newer entries have continued climbing that all-time list at a rapid pace throughout the year as well, with Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With a Smile" both cracking the top 20 all-time tracks, the latter having previously set records as both the longest-running number-one song in Spotify's Global Chart history, holding the position for 201 days, and the fastest song ever to reach 1 billion total streams, doing so in just 96 days.

Taken together, the data suggests 2026 has been a year defined by extraordinary staying power for a relatively small number of tracks rather than rapid turnover at the top of the charts, with Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" standing out as the year's single most dominant streaming success, even as pop mainstays including Bruno Mars, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo each notched multiple chart-topping weeks of their own throughout the year.