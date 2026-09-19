Prince Harry Calls His First Two Weeks Back in Britain 'Eventful' in First Interview Since His Return

LONDON — Prince Harry made his first public appearance and gave his first interview since unexpectedly relocating back to the United Kingdom, describing the two weeks since his return in a single word: "eventful."

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The Duke of Sussex attended the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London on September 17, arriving solo in black tie and wearing medals from his time as a working member of the royal family. His wife, Meghan Markle, was believed to be at home with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at the family's private, non-royal residence outside London, where they have been living since relocating from California in late August.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, which conducted the first interview with Harry since his return, the prince reflected on the whirlwind period since the family's move. "It's great to be back on British soil," he said. When asked what had stood out most since settling back into life in the U.K., Harry responded with characteristic humor. "My highlight so far? Oh, I don't know. Would I dare share it with you?" he said, before turning more direct. "It's been eventful," he added. "But, you know, we're getting stuck into the work. Kids are in school. We're happy. And, as I said, it's great to be back on British soil, and looking forward to Birmingham next year for the Invictus Games that's coming up," referring to the next edition of the Games scheduled for July 2027.

Harry expanded further on his feelings about the evening itself, describing the emotional weight of reconnecting with the community tied to the Invictus Games, the multi-sport competition he founded in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick military service members. "It's great," he said. "It's wonderful to be back on British soil and really nice to see so many old faces and friends that came to this, and new faces as well, and new donors. And most of all, I guess, my Invictus family. It's been a very special journey over the last 12 years. So, yeah, all families."

According to Hello!, Harry was "clearly in his element" throughout the evening, stopping repeatedly to talk with attendees and take selfies with anyone who asked. The outlet reported that Harry, speaking with them later in the evening, admitted he was "a little hot and sweaty" and had gotten makeup on his tuxedo from hugging so many guests, a detail the publication characterized as evidence of the warm welcome he received at the event.

The Invictus Spirit Awards, described as an event held to honor the bravest and most resilient former servicemen and women, drew a number of high-profile attendees and supporters. Harry's friend James Corden was on hand at the event, while celebrities including Michael Bublé, Elton John, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Ed Sheeran donated items for the evening's charity auction. Hello! reported the event raised more than $2.2 million, with roughly 350 guests in attendance dining on Cornish lamb.

Harry, a 10-year veteran of the British Army, was seen wiping away a tear at one point during the evening, underscoring the emotional resonance the event carried for him personally. In his own remarks to the room, Harry spoke about what resilience and recovery can look like for the service members the Invictus Games was created to support. "Sometimes victory is getting out of bed or asking for help," he said. "It is finding work, reconnecting with your family, or putting a uniform away and discovering that your service — and your purpose — did not end with it."

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Harry's appearance came in the same week that excerpts from his uncle Charles Spencer's forthcoming memoir about Princess Diana, titled "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister," began circulating in the British press. According to multiple reports, neither Harry nor his brother, Prince William, were made aware of the book's contents before the excerpts were released. At one point during the evening, a reporter called out to Harry asking how he was feeling about his uncle's book. According to the Daily Mail, Harry ignored the question and "looked serious" in response, declining to address the memoir publicly.

Harry's solo appearance at the awards event marked a notable early public moment following the family's abrupt relocation, which came ahead of Archie and Lilibet starting the new school term in England. The couple's return has continued to generate substantial media attention in the weeks since, with ongoing coverage focused on the family's living arrangements, their children's schooling, and the broader state of Harry's relationship with the rest of the royal family, including his father, King Charles, and his brother, William.

With the next Invictus Games still roughly ten months away in Birmingham, and further fallout from his uncle's memoir likely to continue unfolding in the British press in the days ahead, Harry's first public remarks since returning to the U.K. offered a brief but candid glimpse into how he has been navigating the transition back to life in his home country after several years based in the United States.