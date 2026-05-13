MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday praised the successful test launch of the RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, describing it as "the most powerful missile in the world" and announcing plans to place it on combat duty by the end of 2026. The launch from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia marked a significant step in Moscow's efforts to modernize its nuclear arsenal amid heightened global tensions and the expiration of key arms control treaties with the United States.

Strategic Missile Forces Commander Col. Gen. Sergei Karakayev reported the successful firing to Putin via video link. The silo-based Sarmat, known in the West as "Satan II," was launched at 11:15 a.m. Moscow time and flew approximately 5,500 kilometers to a test range on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East. All mission objectives were achieved, according to Russian officials.

"This is the most powerful missile system in the world," Putin declared in televised remarks. He emphasized that the combined power of the missile's individually targeted warheads exceeds that of any Western counterpart by more than four times. The Sarmat, weighing around 208 tons and standing 35 meters tall, can carry a payload of up to 10 tons and travel more than 35,000 kilometers — enough to reach targets anywhere on Earth via polar trajectories.

Technical Capabilities and Strategic Importance

The RS-28 Sarmat is designed to replace the aging Soviet-era R-36M2 Voevoda missiles. Russian officials claim it can penetrate all existing and prospective missile defense systems through advanced maneuverability, decoys and hypersonic capabilities. Its heavy payload allows it to carry multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), hypersonic glide vehicles or other advanced warheads.

Putin linked the missile's development to the U.S. withdrawal from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, framing it as a necessary response to perceived threats. The test comes months after the New START treaty — the last major bilateral nuclear arms control agreement between Russia and the United States — effectively lapsed without renewal.

Military analysts note the Sarmat's ability to fly over the South Pole could complicate detection and interception by Northern Hemisphere-based defense systems. Its liquid-fueled design provides flexibility in targeting while presenting engineering challenges that have delayed full deployment for years.

Context of Heightened Tensions

The launch occurs against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, now in its fourth year. Putin recently suggested the fighting could be nearing an end, yet Western officials express skepticism amid continued battlefield developments. The missile test serves as a reminder of Russia's nuclear capabilities at a time when NATO continues to support Kyiv with advanced weaponry.

Russia has conducted previous Sarmat tests, some of which faced setbacks, including a reported explosion during a 2024 silo test. Despite these hurdles and the recent arrest of a key defense industry executive, Tuesday's launch was presented as a validation of the program. The first regiment equipped with Sarmat missiles is slated for the Uzhur division in Krasnoyarsk region.

International Reactions and Concerns

Western governments and NATO expressed concern over the test, viewing it as nuclear saber-rattling. U.S. officials confirmed Russia provided advance notification consistent with transparency obligations, though formal verification mechanisms remain limited without New START. European leaders warned that such demonstrations raise escalation risks in an already volatile security environment.

Arms control experts highlight the dangers of an unchecked nuclear arms race. With both Russia and the United States modernizing their arsenals, the absence of binding limits could lead to increased deployments and heightened miscalculation risks. China, expanding its own nuclear forces, adds another layer of complexity to global strategic stability.

Russia's Broader Nuclear Modernization

The Sarmat represents one element of Russia's ongoing nuclear overhaul, which includes hypersonic weapons like the Avangard, the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile and the Oreshnik intermediate-range system recently used in Ukraine. Putin has repeatedly positioned these developments as essential for national security and deterrence.

State media showcased footage of the launch, featuring dramatic plumes of fire and smoke as the massive missile lifted off. Kremlin spokespeople stressed the test's purely defensive nature while underscoring its deterrent value against potential adversaries.

Domestic and Geopolitical Messaging

For domestic audiences, the announcement reinforces narratives of Russian technological superiority and military strength. It coincides with preparations for Victory Day commemorations and efforts to project confidence amid economic sanctions and battlefield challenges.

Internationally, the timing amplifies Russia's messaging that it will not be cowed by Western pressure. Putin's comments tie the missile directly to perceived U.S. and NATO aggression, a recurring theme in his public addresses.

Analysts caution that while the Sarmat enhances Russia's second-strike capability, its deployment will face logistical hurdles, including production scaling and maintenance of complex liquid-fueled systems. Past delays suggest full operational capability may extend beyond initial timelines.

Implications for Global Security

The successful test underscores the evolving nature of strategic deterrence in the 21st century. As traditional arms control frameworks erode, nations increasingly rely on technological advancements to maintain balance. The Sarmat's claimed invulnerability to defenses could prompt countermeasures, including new space-based sensors or hypersonic interceptors.

For now, the focus remains on verification and monitoring. Independent experts will scrutinize available data to assess the test's true performance against Moscow's bold claims.

As Russia moves toward deploying its newest strategic weapon by year's end, the world watches closely. The Sarmat launch adds another high-stakes chapter to an era of renewed great-power competition, where nuclear rhetoric and demonstrations continue to shape international relations. Whether it leads to renewed dialogue on arms control or further escalation remains one of the defining questions of our time.