WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has paused all immigrant visa applications worldwide, a State Department official confirmed Tuesday, as the agency launches a global training initiative it says is aimed at ensuring consular officers can more thoroughly screen applicants who might rely on U.S. public assistance.

The State Department launched the initiative at all embassies and consulates in early August, according to the official, and visa appointments have had to be adjusted to accommodate what the agency described as "in-depth training." The department said it has been working on updated guidance and training since earlier this year "to ensure all consular officers are fully equipped to evaluate every visa applicant comprehensively and consistently."

The Financial Times reported that applicants who already had interviews scheduled at U.S. embassies and consulates received emails informing them their appointments had been canceled, with the department saying it would notify them of a new date and time. As of this report, the State Department has not provided a timeline for when the training will conclude or when normal appointment scheduling will resume.

Agency officials have framed the pause as a measure to ensure incoming immigrants will not end up relying on U.S. public benefits. But the move fits within a broader pattern of strategies the Trump administration has pursued to restrict both lawful and undocumented immigration, creating what critics describe as an increasingly selective process governing who is able to enter the country's legal immigration system.

The pause on visa appointments comes just days after a separate immigration restriction suffered a significant legal setback. U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas of the Southern District of New York struck down a Trump administration policy that had suspended the issuance of immigrant visas to applicants from 75 countries, ruling that the policy exceeded Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statutory authority. That earlier policy, which took effect Jan. 21, had targeted applicants from Latin American countries including Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay; Balkan nations such as Bosnia and Albania; South Asian countries Pakistan and Bangladesh; and numerous nations across Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean, citing concerns that migrants from those countries were drawing on U.S. welfare benefits at what the department described as "unacceptable rates."

Joanna Cuevas Ingram, senior staff attorney at the National Immigration Law Center, celebrated that court ruling in a statement issued last week. "The court made clear that immigration laws cannot be used to justify discrimination," Cuevas Ingram said. "We are determined to ensure every person and family this ban harmed receives appropriate relief and will continue to hold this administration accountable to its obligations under the law."

This week's newly announced worldwide pause arrives alongside a separate, even broader immigration action. The Trump administration also announced plans this week to revoke visas from asylum seekers who had originally entered the United States on tourism or business visas before subsequently applying for asylum. Officials estimate that as many as 200,000 people currently seeking asylum could be affected by that action, which is being coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security and would mark what officials describe as the largest mass revocation of visas in U.S. history.

Under the Trump administration, visa applicants across multiple categories have faced a growing range of new restrictions, including expanded review of applicants' social media histories and increased processing costs, according to the Associated Press. Those measures have compounded over the course of the administration's second term, building on earlier actions including a February directive from a federal judge that overturned Trump's attempt to suspend the U.S. refugee resettlement system entirely, and continued authorization for federal agents to block asylum seekers from entering the country at the border, a practice human rights advocates say undermines established international asylum law.

Immigration law experts have warned that the newly announced worldwide pause will create immediate, practical hardship for applicants who have already invested significant time and money navigating an already demanding legal immigration process. Brian Simmons, an attorney at immigration law firm Fragomen in Washington, described the burden many affected applicants are likely now facing. Many of those impacted by the pause likely "spent thousands of dollars and disrupted their lives to attend scheduled interviews, only to have their appointments cancelled at the last minute," Simmons told the Financial Times, adding that it remains unclear when those canceled appointments will ultimately be rescheduled.

Rights groups have broadly condemned the Trump administration's overall approach to immigration enforcement during its second term, characterizing the cumulative effect of these various restrictions as discriminatory and, in some cases, in violation of due process protections. Advocates have specifically raised concerns about the environment the crackdown has created for ethnic minorities in the United States, some of whom have reported experiencing racial profiling amid the broader enforcement push.

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Notably, while Trump campaigned in 2024 on a platform centered primarily around curbing illegal immigration, his administration has simultaneously introduced a range of measures that have made legal immigration meaningfully more difficult as well, including imposing new and substantially higher fees for applicants pursuing certain categories of work visas.

The State Department has not disclosed specific details regarding the length or curriculum of the newly launched consular officer training initiative beyond describing its general purpose of improving how officers screen for applicants deemed likely to become dependent on U.S. public benefits. With no confirmed timeline yet available for when standard visa appointment scheduling will resume, immigration attorneys and advocacy organizations are likely to continue closely monitoring the situation in the coming weeks, both to track how long the pause ultimately lasts and to assess how it interacts with the administration's other ongoing immigration restrictions, including the broader asylum visa revocation effort and the continued legal fallout from last week's court ruling striking down the earlier 75-country visa suspension policy.